  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Growens S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIL   IT0005040354

GROWENS S.P.A.

(MAIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-20 am EDT
6.000 EUR   -0.66%
12:54pGrowens appoints new board of directors to serve three-year term
AN
04/13Stock markets expected to be mixed after Fed minutes
AN
04/12Europeans up after U.S. inflation data
AN
News 
All News

Growens appoints new board of directors to serve three-year term

04/20/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Growens Spa announced Thursday that the shareholders' meeting resolved to appoint a new board of directors, as the three-year term of the previous board of directors had expired.

Five members make up the new governing body serving for the next three fiscal years.

They are Matteo Monfredini, who was also given the position of chairman, Nazzareno Gorni, Micaela Cristina Capelli, Ignazio Castiglioni and Paola De Martini.

Directors Castiglioni and De Martini declared that they meet the requirements of independence.

The meeting also appointed the members of the board of statutory auditors.

Growens closed Thursday down 0.7 percent to EUR6.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPELLI -0.21% 9.64 Real-time Quote.-23.64%
GROWENS S.P.A. -0.66% 6 Delayed Quote.40.79%
