Growens appoints new board of directors to serve three-year term

(Alliance News) - Growens Spa announced Thursday that the shareholders' meeting resolved to appoint a new board of directors, as the three-year term of the previous board of directors had expired.

Five members make up the new governing body serving for the next three fiscal years.

They are Matteo Monfredini, who was also given the position of chairman, Nazzareno Gorni, Micaela Cristina Capelli, Ignazio Castiglioni and Paola De Martini.

Directors Castiglioni and De Martini declared that they meet the requirements of independence.

The meeting also appointed the members of the board of statutory auditors.

Growens closed Thursday down 0.7 percent to EUR6.00 per share.

