(Alliance News) - Growens Spa announced Thursday evening that its board of directors approved the guidelines of a transaction involving the promotion, subject to obtaining the necessary authorization from the shareholders' meeting, of a voluntary partial tender offer for a maximum of 2.6 million of its own ordinary shares corresponding to about 17 percent of the total number of ordinary shares issued for a unit consideration of EUR6.80, equivalent to a maximum total consideration of EUR18.0 million.

As of July 13, the company's share capital amounted to EUR384,833.58 divided into 15.4 ordinary shares, and the company holds a total of 62,583 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.4 percent of the share capital.

Therefore, if the offer is fully taken up, the company will come to hold a total of 2.7 million treasury shares corresponding to about 18 percent of the total issued shares.

Growens' stock gains 6.3 percent to EUR6.40 per share.

