July 10, 2024 at 08:02 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Growens Spa reported sales figures for its two business lines CPaaS and SaaS for the second quarter on Wednesday.

In detail, SaaS revenues were EUR12.6 million, up 22 percent year-on-year, while CPaaS revenues rose 8.6 percent to EUR15.9 million from EUR14.6 million.

Growens' stock is on par at EUR6.98 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

