(Alliance News) - Growens Spa on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales figures for its CPaaS line of business and annual recurring revenues for its SaaS line in March.

In detail, for the SaaS line there was annual recurring revenue of EUR12.1 million in March from EUR10.0 million in 2023, up 20 percent.

For the CPaaS line of business, there was a 5.1 percent decrease in Q1 2024 from Q1 2023.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

