Growens, partial release from lock-up for shares Datatrics sellers

(Alliance News) - Growens Spa announced on Wednesday that it has granted BMC Holding BV, INBETA Holding BV (personal holding company of B.S.C. Nieland), Houses of Stone BV (personal holding company of C. Caunter), Binq Management BV (personal holding company of M.C. Klingeman), collectively the sellers of Datatrics, release from lock-up for an additional amount of shares totaling 300,000 shares.

The sellers of Datatrics as a result of the acquisition finalized in 2018 and subsequent agreements hold an interest in the issuer equal to 4.99 percent of Growens' share capital, on which they have made an initial lock-up commitment in respect of 710,017 shares - equal to 4.61 percent.

As a result of the partial release of the lock-up as depicted above, the estimated free float is 39.9 percent.

Growens closed down 0.4 percent at EUR5.54 per share.

