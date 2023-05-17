Advanced search
    MAIL   IT0005040354

GROWENS S.P.A.

(MAIL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
5.540 EUR   -0.36%
02:02pGrowens, partial release from lock-up for shares Datatrics sellers
AN
05/09Growens ends first quarter with negative pretax result
AN
04/20Growens appoints new board of directors to serve three-year term
AN
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Growens, partial release from lock-up for shares Datatrics sellers

05/17/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Growens Spa announced on Wednesday that it has granted BMC Holding BV, INBETA Holding BV (personal holding company of B.S.C. Nieland), Houses of Stone BV (personal holding company of C. Caunter), Binq Management BV (personal holding company of M.C. Klingeman), collectively the sellers of Datatrics, release from lock-up for an additional amount of shares totaling 300,000 shares.

The sellers of Datatrics as a result of the acquisition finalized in 2018 and subsequent agreements hold an interest in the issuer equal to 4.99 percent of Growens' share capital, on which they have made an initial lock-up commitment in respect of 710,017 shares - equal to 4.61 percent.

As a result of the partial release of the lock-up as depicted above, the estimated free float is 39.9 percent.

Growens closed down 0.4 percent at EUR5.54 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GROWENS S.P.A. -0.36% 5.54 Real-time Quote.29.60%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -0.79% 189.4 Real-time Quote.35.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 98,7 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2023 60,2 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net cash 2023 63,8 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 85,2 M 92,6 M 92,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 38,7%
Technical analysis trends GROWENS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,56 €
Average target price 7,07 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazzareno Gorni Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Monfredini Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michele Cappellini Chief Information Officer
Alberto Domenico Miscia Head-Deliverability & Compliance
Giammarco de Filippi Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWENS S.P.A.29.60%93
ORACLE CORPORATION18.99%265 256
SAP SE25.86%153 790
SERVICENOW, INC.20.60%95 399
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.64%41 168
HUBSPOT, INC.64.10%23 552
