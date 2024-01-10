(Alliance News) - Growens Spa on Wednesday reported fourth quarter 2023 sales figures for the CPaaS business line and annual recurring revenues for the SaaS business line as of December 2023.

The figures, which are unaudited, show for the Software as a Service business line, an ARR of EUR11.5 million as of December 2023, up 15 percent - 17 percent at constant exchange rates - compared to the same period 2022 figure.

For the Communication Platform as a Service business line, the company reported a 2.0 percent growth in the fourth quarter to EUR16.5 million compared to EUR16.2 million in the same period of 2022, and a sales figure for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2023 of EUR63.1 million down 2.7 percent from 2022.

Growens on Wednesday closed in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR5.38 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

