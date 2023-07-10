(Alliance News) - Growens Spa on Monday reported second quarter 2023 sales figures for the CPaaS business line and Annual Recurring Revenues for the SaaS business line as of June 2023.

For the SaaS-Software as a Service-business line, the company reported ARR of EUR30.4 million as of June 2023, including the recurring component of Contactlab, up 10 percent, compared to EUR27.7 million for the same period 2022.

For the CPaaS- Communication Platform as a Service - line of business, the company reported a decline of about 11 percent to EUR14.6 million compared to EUR16.4 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Growens' stock closed Monday down 0.9 percent to EUR6.26 per share.

