(Alliance News) - Growens Spa on Tuesday reported that second-quarter figures for CPaaS business line sales and SaaS business line Annual Recurring Revenues to June 2023 recorded an ARR of EUR30.4 million, including Contactlab's recurring component, up 10% from the same period 2022 figure.

For the CPaaS business line - Communication Platform as a Service - a decrease of 11% second quarter 2023 compared to 16.4 million in the same period last year.

Growens Tuesday trades in the red by 2.6 percent at EUR6.10 per share

