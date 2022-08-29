PRESS RELEASE
Growens: the BEE Business Unit appoints Luca Penati
as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
The Italian-born tech veteran brings three decades of innovative marketing and PR
experience to support the growth of the US-based business unit.
Milan, 29 August, 2022 - Growens (ticker GROW), a company admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technologies sector, announced the appointment of global marketing expert Luca Penati to the position of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMCO) at BEE (beefree.io), the San Francisco-based business unit established in 2014. BEE provides no-code design tools that empower everyone to quickly create content that resonates.
In this newly created role, Italian-born Luca Penati will report directly to BEE's CEO Massimo Arrigoni. He will lead marketing and communications worldwide, leveraging the success of BEE's visual builders across many industries and more than 180 countries. Within the Growens group, BEE is the fastest-growing business unit, with Q2 2022 recurring revenues at EUR 8.4 million, growing 61% year on year.
Every month, BEE's visual builders are used over 6 million times, empowering individuals and remote teams to easily create digital content across functions and industries, from marketing to HR and from higher education to healthcare. Tech giants such as Google, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon are among BEE's clients.
Penati brings more than three decades of marketing and comms experience to BEE. After starting his career in Italy, Penati moved to the Silicon Valley in 1999 to work at Apple. He has covered management roles ever since, in marketing & communication agencies such as Edelman, Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, shaping, building, and protecting brands - from startups to the Fortune 500. Most recently, he was the founder and chief advisor at Penati and Partners, a marketing and communications consultancy that worked with startups and nonprofit organizations.
"Luca's appointment is another validation of Growens' commitment to take the BEE business to the next level," said Growens CEO Nazzareno Gorni. "BEE has made strong progress over the past few years and is now the fastest-growing business unit in the whole Group. Luca's experience and creativity will build on that progress and help propel both BEE and Growens forward during our next growth phase."
"I'm thrilled to be joining a company committed to embracing the democratization of design," said Luca Penati. "With BEE, teams and organizations of any size can experience an easy, fast way of creating engaging content for their internal and external communications needs."
Growens (GROW) is a vertically integrated player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, with a combined SaaS and CPaaS offer. Its growing suite of data-driven solutions allows SMEs and large corporations globally to master the evolving ways of communicating with customers. Starting from the parent company, which includes the MailUp business unit (Email marketing technology), the group boasts a steady growth path both organically and through acquisitions: Acumbamail (Spanish and LatAm markets), Agile Telecom (wholesale SMS market), Datatrics (artificial intelligence) and Contactlab (Email marketing enterprise). The brand portfolio is completed by BEE, an email editor launched in 2017 as a complementary business line, already covering thousands of customers worldwide. Today, Growens is a leading European player in the field of Cloud Marketing Technologies, serving ca. 26,000+ customers in 100+ countries.
The company is admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) market managed by the Italian Stock Exchange, with a free float of ca. 36%.
ISIN IT0005040354 - Reuters: GROW.MI - Bloomberg: GROW IM
Media & Guidelines: https://growens.io/en/media-guidelines
For information
Growens Press Office
iCorporate - Growens Press Office
Maria Giulia Ganassini
Danja Giacomin
+39 392 9743859
+39 334 2256777
press@growens.io
Alberto Colombini
growens.io
+39 346 6016675
growens@icorporate.it