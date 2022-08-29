PRESS RELEASE

Growens: the BEE Business Unit appoints Luca Penati

as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

The Italian-born tech veteran brings three decades of innovative marketing and PR

experience to support the growth of the US-based business unit.

Milan, 29 August, 2022 - Growens (ticker GROW), a company admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Milan and operating in the cloud marketing technologies sector, announced the appointment of global marketing expert Luca Penati to the position of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMCO) at BEE (beefree.io), the San Francisco-based business unit established in 2014. BEE provides no-code design tools that empower everyone to quickly create content that resonates.

In this newly created role, Italian-born Luca Penati will report directly to BEE's CEO Massimo Arrigoni. He will lead marketing and communications worldwide, leveraging the success of BEE's visual builders across many industries and more than 180 countries. Within the Growens group, BEE is the fastest-growing business unit, with Q2 2022 recurring revenues at EUR 8.4 million, growing 61% year on year.

Every month, BEE's visual builders are used over 6 million times, empowering individuals and remote teams to easily create digital content across functions and industries, from marketing to HR and from higher education to healthcare. Tech giants such as Google, Netflix, Spotify and Amazon are among BEE's clients.

Penati brings more than three decades of marketing and comms experience to BEE. After starting his career in Italy, Penati moved to the Silicon Valley in 1999 to work at Apple. He has covered management roles ever since, in marketing & communication agencies such as Edelman, Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, shaping, building, and protecting brands - from startups to the Fortune 500. Most recently, he was the founder and chief advisor at Penati and Partners, a marketing and communications consultancy that worked with startups and nonprofit organizations.

"Luca's appointment is another validation of Growens' commitment to take the BEE business to the next level," said Growens CEO Nazzareno Gorni. "BEE has made strong progress over the past few years and is now the fastest-growing business unit in the whole Group. Luca's experience and creativity will build on that progress and help propel both BEE and Growens forward during our next growth phase."