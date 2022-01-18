Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GrowGeneration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrowGeneration : 4Q21 Preliminary Update January 2022

01/18/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P R E S E N TAT I O N

4 Q 2 1 P R E L I M I N A R Y U P D A T E J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 2

SUPPLYING CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE AT SCALE

  • Founded: 2014, public since 2016
  • Ticker: GRWG (NASDAQ)
  • Headquarters: Denver, CO
  • FY 2020 Revenue: $193.0M (+143% YoY)
  • Nine-Months'21 Revenue: $332.0M
  • 2021 Revenue Guidance: $420M-$422M
  • 2021 EBITDA Guidance: $31.5M-$33.5M
  • Total Employees: 700+

Business Overview

Largest Hydroponic Supplier with 62 Stores in 13 States

Customer-centric service and support with best-in-class offerings, pricing, and availability

Growing Network of Locations and ability to Service Customers

Financial discipline drives growth with profitability

Nutrients &

Lighting

Growing Media

Environmental

Additives

Controls

G R O W G E N E R A T I O N . C O M

2

SCALE SUPPORTED BY INDUSTRY GROWTH

INDUSTRY

National and new state legalization should drive growth in customers base in addition to installed base of existing growers in legalized states

Highly fragmented, niche industry with favorable long-term growth dynamics

Importance of controlled environment agriculture to cannabis and food production supports long term growth model

GROWGENERATION

Unique value-add distribution model generates customer retention and organic growth

Strong execution discipline driving high margins and operating leverage

Exceptional historical performance and shareholder returns

The undisputed leader in an industry with favorable dynamics

G R O W G E N E R A T I O N . C O M

3

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Sales Center Networks

Strategic market reach and penetration

Broad Product Selection

One-stop shopping

Private Label & Exclusive Products

Brand and margin leverage

Sourcing and Supply Chain

Global reach, scale and flexibility

Capital Strength

Flexibility to pursue investment and growth

Performance-based Culture

Disciplined execution and ROI focus

Combination of scale and execution discipline create a powerful business model

G R O W G E N E R A T I O N . C O M

4

CONTROLLED

ENVIRONMENT

AGRICULTURE

GrowGeneration products help control the indoor environments and allow for 24/7 growing that is not dependent on weather

Allows multiple harvests in any weather environment

Significant reduction in water and other resources creates sustainable and resource efficient environment

Delivering Nutrients, Hydration and

Photosynthesis plants need

Technology Platform delivering ongoing Data and Advanced Lighting

G R O W G E N E R A T I O N . C O M

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GrowGeneration Corp. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
10:20aGROWGENERATION : 4Q21 Preliminary Update January 2022
PU
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Bond Yields Hit -3-
DJ
01/14Stifel Adjusts GrowGeneration's Price Target to $10 From $24, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
01/14Roth Capital Lowers Price Target for GrowGeneration Corp to $20 From $35, Maintains Buy..
MT
01/14Craig-Hallum Downgrades GrowGeneration to Hold from Buy, Lowers Price Target to $12.50 ..
MT
01/14Consumer Stocks Tumble Ahead of Friday's Opening Bell
MT
01/13GROWGENERATION : Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year Updated Outlook with Record 2021 An..
PU
01/13GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/13Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target for GrowGeneration Corp to $11 From $14, Maintains Equa..
MT
01/13Consumer Discretionary Stocks Keep Adding to Late Slide
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROWGENERATION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 423 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,38 $
Average target price 19,94 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Jeffrey J. Lasher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis Sheldon Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer
Steven Aiello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.-28.16%561
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-10.36%388 457
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-5.83%163 990
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-18.74%11 155
KINGFISHER PLC-0.18%9 515
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.38%5 691