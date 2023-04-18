Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GrowGeneration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
3.350 USD   +3.72%
08:05aGrowGeneration Acquires Store in Jackson, Michigan
BU
04/05GrowGeneration Corp. Announces New Store in Bozeman, Montana
CI
04/05Growgeneration Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrowGeneration Acquires Store in Jackson, Michigan

04/18/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the acquisition of inventory and equipment from Mighty Grow, a family owned and operated business located in Jackson, Michigan serving the gardening community for over 10 years. As a part of the transaction, GrowGen also took over the existing store location at 2418 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI.

Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GrowGen, said, “We are excited to expand our retail footprint in Michigan with this strategic transaction which represents our eighth location in the state. Mighty Grow has successfully served the broader Jackson growing market for over 10 years through focusing on customer service and offering high quality supplies to its customers. We look forward to continuing this location’s strong legacy and providing the same caliber of service and product offerings to the local and surrounding growing markets.”

Mr. Lampert continued, “GrowGen remains committed to providing high-quality products and having the largest product selection, best service, and most knowledgeable grow professionals in the industry. This transaction supports those commitments and enhances our overall portfolio of stores to best serve both our commercial and home-grow customers.”

About GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 61 stores across 17 states. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
08:05aGrowGeneration Acquires Store in Jackson, Michigan
BU
04/05GrowGeneration Corp. Announces New Store in Bozeman, Montana
CI
04/05Growgeneration Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04GrowGeneration Acquires Store in Bozeman, Montana, From Community Garden & Greenhouse
MT
04/04GrowGeneration Acquires Store in Bozeman, Montana, Adding 17th State
BU
04/04GrowGeneration Corp. acquired Store Location at 1602 W. Beall St.Bozeman, Montana from ..
CI
03/16Growgeneration Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/16GrowGeneration Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
03/16GrowGeneration Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16GROWGENERATION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROWGENERATION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 256 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 442
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Average target price 5,19 $
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Gregory Sanders Chief Financial Officer
Son Nguyen Chief Information Officer
Clifton Tomasini Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.-14.54%204
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-7.49%299 142
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.48%122 253
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.40.76%10 435
KINGFISHER PLC10.76%6 247
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-7.74%5 453
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer