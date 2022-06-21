Log in
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
3.780 USD   +2.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
GrowGeneration Announces Jackson, Mississippi Store Opening June 27, 2022

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
New Signed Leases in Virginia and Missouri Will Expand the Number of States to 16 GrowGen Will Operate In

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced the opening of a new hydroponic garden center to serve the emerging Mississippi market. The new store at 4251 Industrial Drive in Jackson becomes the first in Mississippi, and the Company’s 64th store nationwide and will expand the number of states the Company operates in to 14. The store will open on June 27, 2022. Additionally, the Company has signed two leases in North Chesterfield, Virginia and Hazelwood, Missouri. These stores are expected to be opened in the second half of 2022 and will expand the number of states GrowGen operates in to 16.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005513/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“This new 40,000 square foot store in Mississippi is the first of many GrowGen Hydroponic garden centers that will capture the important and emerging markets across the Southeast,” said Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGeneration. “Like Oklahoma, Mississippi allows for unlimited medical cultivation licenses making it an ideal market for GrowGen’s one-stop shop that provides new and existing cultivators seed to harvest solutions, including turnkey facility design, cultivation room design, and on-site project consultation, as well as access to the Company’s burgeoning line of successful private label products. Additionally, Mississippi and the Delta Region are emerging as a prime market to apply indoor controlled environment agriculture and vertical gardening to food agriculture. This new store continues GrowGen’s tradition of having the largest selection, best service and grow professionals, to deliver solutions for all types of growers to become the leading hydroponics retailer in the states where it operates.”

Continued Lampert, “These new store leases in Virginia and Missouri are the first of many the Company expects to announce that will increase our reach in new and emerging markets. These new stores will feature vertical farming demonstrations and educational support for new growers to set up and maintain state-of-the-art grow operations that will help them maximize their investments in vertical farming. In addition to new store leases, we continue to build out our distribution capabilities on a regional basis to deliver our products to new and existing growers efficiently and profitably.”

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 64 stores, which include 23 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in Maine, 7 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Mississippi, 6 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts and 1 location in New Mexico. GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGeneration carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 350 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 230 M 230 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 8,44 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Jeffrey J. Lasher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Aiello Independent Director
Sean Michael Stiefel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.-71.03%230
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-34.77%278 244
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-33.28%110 231
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-51.13%6 726
KINGFISHER PLC-28.70%5 886
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.28%4 949