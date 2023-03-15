GrowGeneration Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Full Year Net Revenue of $278.2 million, at the High End of Guidance

Full Year Net Loss of $163.7 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $16.7 million

For Full Year 2023, Expected Revenue in the Range of $250 Million to $270 Million with Adjusted EBITDA from a Loss of $4.0 Million to Profit of $1.0 Million

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year

Net revenues decreased approximately 40% to $54.5 million and same-store sales decreased 51.9%

Gross profit decreased to $9.6 million, or 17.6% of net revenues, from $23.1 million, or 25.5% of net revenues, primarily due to aggressive inventory clearance and an increase in inventory reserves

Net loss was $15.0 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was a loss of $10.2 million, compared to a loss of $1.7 million, due in part to approximately $1.0 million in expense associated with closure of Las Vegas, Compton, and Cotati locations and nearly $4.0 million associated with inventory cleanup measures

Cash and short-term securities were $71.9 million as of December 31, 2022

Full Year 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year

Net revenue decreased approximately 34.2% to $278.2 million, towards the high end of the Company’s previous guidance range

Gross profit decreased to $70.3 million, or 25.3% of net revenues, from $118.2 million, or 28.0% of net revenues, with the decrease primarily due to a decline of $178.0 million in same-store sales, representing a 51.6% decrease, which is primarily attributable to the downturn in the business cycle for cannabis cultivators, resulting in less supply and equipment demand

Net loss was $163.7 million, or a loss of $(2.69) per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was a loss of $16.7 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to earnings of $34.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share

was a loss of $16.7 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to earnings of $34.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share Reduced operating expense and selling, general, and administrative expense base by roughly $20.7 million, primarily through workforce reduction, store closures, and tighter day-to-day expense controls

Invested approximately $9.0 million for payments associated with technology, supply chain, and distribution investments

On a full-year basis the Company generated $11.9 million of operating cash, primarily driven by the reduction of inventory

Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite significant market challenges in 2022, we are proud that our team has remained steadfast in executing our strategy. Given the pressures on the broader cannabis and hydroponic industries, we recognized early last year the need to shift our focus towards right-sizing our cost structure, reducing inventory, consolidating our store footprint, and generating cash to strengthen our balance sheet. We made significant progress against these initiatives in 2022, and we firmly believe these decisions are putting GrowGen in a better place to be stronger and nimbler than ever before. Notably, we reduced inventory by $28.5 million, eliminated redundancies in our store footprint, reduced payroll by 30%, and ended the year with $71.9 million of cash and short-term securities on our balance sheet with no debt.”

Mr. Lampert continued, “In 2023, we expect to see the benefit of costs savings flow-through from store consolidations, reduced payroll expenses, declining ocean freight rates, reduced headwinds from inventory discounting on our margins, and the favorable mix impact from a greater proportion of private label and proprietary brand sales. While we expect a degree of continued uncertainty in 2023, we remain focused on the areas of the business we can control. For the first time in seven quarters, we believe GrowGen will see sequential revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022, with sequential growth quarter over quarter expected throughout the remainder of the year. Further, we believe that margins will normalize in the first quarter and for the balance of the year.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Net revenues decreased $36.1 million, or 40%, to $54.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $90.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decline was driven primarily by a 51.9% decrease in same-store sales. Net revenues for same-store sale locations open for the same period in 2021 and 2022 were $34.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $71.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Gross profit was $9.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022, a decrease of $13.5 million, compared to gross profit of $23.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Gross profit margin was 17.6% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 25.5% for the fourth quarter 2021, a decrease of -790 basis points, primarily due to clearance events and recognition of obsolete inventory.

GAAP net loss was $15.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022, a decrease of $10.9 million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Net loss was $(0.25) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a net loss of $(0.07) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA(1) was primarily driven by lower sales and unfavorable gross margin impacts, as well as store closure expense and inventory cleanup measures.

Cash and short-term securities as of December 31, 2022 were $71.9 million.

Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

Net revenues decreased $144.3 million, or 34.2%, to $278.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $422.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The decline was driven primarily by a 51.6% decrease in same-store sales.

Gross profit was $70.3 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $48.0 million, compared to gross profit of $118.2 million for the full year 2021. Gross profit margin was 25.3% for the full year 2022, compared to 28.0% for the full year 2021, a decrease of -273 basis points, primarily due to a decrease of approximately $178.0 million in same-store sales, representing a 51.6% decrease year-over-year, which is primarily attributable to the downturn in the business cycle for cannabis cultivators, resulting in less demand for the Company’s products.

GAAP net loss was $163.7 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $176.5 million, compared to net income of $12.8 million for the full year 2021. Net loss was $(2.69) per diluted share for the full year 2022, compared to net income of $0.21 per diluted share for the full year 2021. The reduction in net income was primarily attributable to the decrease in net revenues and an impairment loss of $127.8 million recorded during 2022, which was primarily due to the decline in the Company’s market capitalization below net book value of assets in addition to the Company’s declining performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $16.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to earnings of $34.2 million for the full year 2021. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily driven by lower sales volume and a reduction in total gross profit.

M&A Activity

The Company consummated the following acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022:

On November 3, 2022, the Company purchased certain assets of St. Louis Hydroponic Company, a hydroponic retail store in St. Louis, Missouri.

Geographic Footprint

The Company’s supply chain spans approximately 946,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space across 16 states. In the full year 2022, the Company closed 8 stores and opened 5 new stores that included 4 new states where the Company did not previously have retail operations.

Full Year 2023 Outlook(2)

Full year 2023 net revenues in the range of $250 million to $270 million

Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1) from a $4 million loss to $1 million profit

from a $4 million loss to $1 million profit First quarter 2023 net revenues in the range of $55 million to $57 million with Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss between $2 million and $4 million

Footnotes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures. (2) Sales and Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance metrics are inclusive of acquisitions and store openings completed in 2022 and 2021, but do not include any unannounced acquisitions.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, March 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. To participate in the call, please dial (888) 664-6392 (domestic) or (416) 764-8659 (international). The conference code is 01734369. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGen website at: ir.growgeneration.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp.

Currently, GrowGen has 60 retail locations across 16 states in the U.S. We also operate an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “believe,” “continue,” “building,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes,” or the negative of these or similar terms, or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at: www.growgeneration.com.

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,054 $ 41,372 Marketable securities 31,852 39,793 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.7 million and $0.6 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021 8,336 5,741 Notes receivable, current, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,268 and $522 at December 31, 2022 and 2021 1,214 2,440 Inventory 77,091 105,571 Prepaid income taxes 5,679 5,856 Prepaids and other current assets 6,455 16,116 Total current assets 170,681 216,889 Property and equipment, net 28,669 24,116 Operating leases right-of-use assets, net 46,433 43,730 Intangible assets, net 30,878 48,402 Goodwill 15,978 125,401 Other assets 803 800 TOTAL ASSETS $ 293,442 $ 459,338 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,728 $ 17,033 Accrued liabilities 1,535 2,044 Payroll and payroll tax liabilities 4,671 7,440 Customer deposits 4,338 11,686 Sales tax payable 1,341 1,923 Current maturities of lease liability 8,131 6,858 Current portion of long-term debt 50 92 Total current liabilities 35,794 47,076 Deferred tax liability — 2,359 Operating lease liability, net of current maturities 40,659 38,546 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 66 Other long-term liabilities 593 — Total liabilities 77,046 88,047 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock; $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,010,155 and 59,928,564 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 61 60 Additional paid-in capital 369,938 361,087 Retained earnings (deficit) (153,603 ) 10,144 Total stockholders’ equity 216,396 371,291 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 293,442 $ 459,338

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 54,456 $ 90,579 $ 278,166 $ 422,489 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 44,894 67,490 207,903 304,248 Gross profit 9,562 23,089 70,263 118,241 Operating expenses: Store operations and other operational expenses 12,796 14,094 54,680 49,742 Selling, general, and administrative 8,594 11,367 36,758 39,469 Bad debt expense (37 ) 555 1,737 1,428 Depreciation and amortization 3,968 4,090 17,132 12,600 Impairment loss — — 127,831 — Total operating expenses 25,321 30,106 238,138 103,239 Income (Loss) from operations (15,759 ) (7,017 ) (167,875 ) 15,002 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income (expense) 137 (248 ) 684 (216 ) Interest income 390 51 580 486 Interest expense (5 ) (12 ) (21 ) (43 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 522 (209 ) 1,243 227 Net income (loss) before taxes (15,237 ) (7,226 ) (166,632 ) 15,229 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 248 3,126 2,885 (2,443 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,989 ) (4,100 ) $ (163,747 ) $ 12,786 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (2.69 ) $ 0.22 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (2.69 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 61,064 58,427 60,813 59,223 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 61,064 58,427 60,813 60,464

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ (163,747 ) $ 12,786 in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,132 12,600 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 1,737 1,428 Stock based compensation 4,967 6,585 Impairment loss 127,831 — Provision for deferred income taxes (2,359 ) 1,609 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 568 198 Other — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Accounts and notes receivable (3,106 ) (1,896 ) Inventory 32,890 (34,690 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,827 (9,937 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,359 ) 3,285 Operating leases 508 1,282 Customer deposits (8,590 ) 6,362 Payroll and payroll tax liabilities (2,769 ) 4,785 Sales taxes payable (582 ) 762 Operating Activities 11,948 5,159 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Assets acquired in business combinations, net of cash acquired (7,230 ) (80,784 ) Purchase of property and equipment (12,896 ) (18,740 ) Purchase of marketable securities (38,692 ) (75,000 ) Maturities of marketable securities 46,633 35,207 Disposal of assets 612 — Purchase of intangibles — — Net Cash and Cash Equivalents (Used In) Investing Activities (11,573 ) (139,317 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Principal payments on long term debt (108 ) (83 ) Payments to tax authorities for stock-based compensation (1,618 ) (4,391 ) and options, net of expenses 33 2,092 Activities (1,693 ) (2,382 ) Net Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,318 ) (136,540 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of year 41,372 177,912 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of year $ 40,054 $ 41,372 Supplemental Information: Common stock issued for intangible assets $ 173 $ 168 Assets acquired by issuance of stock $ 5,710 $ 37,272 Cash paid for interest $ 21 $ 43 Right to use assets acquired under new operating leases $ 9,607 $ 32,875 Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ 6,072

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items in “Adjusted EBITDA,” such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 (000 ) (000 ) Net (loss) income $ (14,989 ) $ (4,100 ) Income taxes (248 ) (3,126 ) Interest income (390 ) (51 ) Interest expense 5 12 Depreciation and Amortization 3,968 4,090 EBITDA $ (11,654 ) $ (3,175 ) Impairment loss — — Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services) 987 1,238 Fixed asset disposal 487 197 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,180 ) $ (1,740 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.03 )

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 (000 ) (000 ) Net income $ (163,747 ) $ 12,786 Income taxes (2,885 ) 2,443 Interest income (580 ) (486 ) Interest expense 21 43 Depreciation and Amortization 17,132 12,600 EBITDA $ (150,059 ) $ 27,386 Impairment loss 127,831 — Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services) 4,967 6,585 Fixed asset disposal 568 197 Adjusted EBITDA (16,693 ) $ 34,168 Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.58 Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.57

