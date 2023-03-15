Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GrowGeneration Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:35 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.960 USD   +4.21%
04:10pEarnings Flash (GRWG) GROWGENERATION Reports Q4 Revenue $54.5M, vs. Street Est of $51.8M
MT
04:06pGrowGeneration Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance
BU
03/02Growgeneration Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrowGeneration Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
Full Year Net Revenue of $278.2 million, at the High End of Guidance

Full Year Net Loss of $163.7 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $16.7 million

For Full Year 2023, Expected Revenue in the Range of $250 Million to $270 Million with Adjusted EBITDA from a Loss of $4.0 Million to Profit of $1.0 Million

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year

  • Net revenues decreased approximately 40% to $54.5 million and same-store sales decreased 51.9%
  • Gross profit decreased to $9.6 million, or 17.6% of net revenues, from $23.1 million, or 25.5% of net revenues, primarily due to aggressive inventory clearance and an increase in inventory reserves
  • Net loss was $15.0 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $10.2 million, compared to a loss of $1.7 million, due in part to approximately $1.0 million in expense associated with closure of Las Vegas, Compton, and Cotati locations and nearly $4.0 million associated with inventory cleanup measures
  • Cash and short-term securities were $71.9 million as of December 31, 2022

Full Year 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year

  • Net revenue decreased approximately 34.2% to $278.2 million, towards the high end of the Company’s previous guidance range
  • Gross profit decreased to $70.3 million, or 25.3% of net revenues, from $118.2 million, or 28.0% of net revenues, with the decrease primarily due to a decline of $178.0 million in same-store sales, representing a 51.6% decrease, which is primarily attributable to the downturn in the business cycle for cannabis cultivators, resulting in less supply and equipment demand
  • Net loss was $163.7 million, or a loss of $(2.69) per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $16.7 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, compared to earnings of $34.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share
  • Reduced operating expense and selling, general, and administrative expense base by roughly $20.7 million, primarily through workforce reduction, store closures, and tighter day-to-day expense controls
  • Invested approximately $9.0 million for payments associated with technology, supply chain, and distribution investments
  • On a full-year basis the Company generated $11.9 million of operating cash, primarily driven by the reduction of inventory

Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite significant market challenges in 2022, we are proud that our team has remained steadfast in executing our strategy. Given the pressures on the broader cannabis and hydroponic industries, we recognized early last year the need to shift our focus towards right-sizing our cost structure, reducing inventory, consolidating our store footprint, and generating cash to strengthen our balance sheet. We made significant progress against these initiatives in 2022, and we firmly believe these decisions are putting GrowGen in a better place to be stronger and nimbler than ever before. Notably, we reduced inventory by $28.5 million, eliminated redundancies in our store footprint, reduced payroll by 30%, and ended the year with $71.9 million of cash and short-term securities on our balance sheet with no debt.”

Mr. Lampert continued, “In 2023, we expect to see the benefit of costs savings flow-through from store consolidations, reduced payroll expenses, declining ocean freight rates, reduced headwinds from inventory discounting on our margins, and the favorable mix impact from a greater proportion of private label and proprietary brand sales. While we expect a degree of continued uncertainty in 2023, we remain focused on the areas of the business we can control. For the first time in seven quarters, we believe GrowGen will see sequential revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022, with sequential growth quarter over quarter expected throughout the remainder of the year. Further, we believe that margins will normalize in the first quarter and for the balance of the year.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Net revenues decreased $36.1 million, or 40%, to $54.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $90.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decline was driven primarily by a 51.9% decrease in same-store sales. Net revenues for same-store sale locations open for the same period in 2021 and 2022 were $34.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $71.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Gross profit was $9.6 million for the fourth quarter 2022, a decrease of $13.5 million, compared to gross profit of $23.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Gross profit margin was 17.6% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 25.5% for the fourth quarter 2021, a decrease of -790 basis points, primarily due to clearance events and recognition of obsolete inventory.

GAAP net loss was $15.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022, a decrease of $10.9 million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Net loss was $(0.25) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a net loss of $(0.07) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA(1) was primarily driven by lower sales and unfavorable gross margin impacts, as well as store closure expense and inventory cleanup measures.

Cash and short-term securities as of December 31, 2022 were $71.9 million.

Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

Net revenues decreased $144.3 million, or 34.2%, to $278.2 million for the full year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $422.5 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The decline was driven primarily by a 51.6% decrease in same-store sales.

Gross profit was $70.3 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $48.0 million, compared to gross profit of $118.2 million for the full year 2021. Gross profit margin was 25.3% for the full year 2022, compared to 28.0% for the full year 2021, a decrease of -273 basis points, primarily due to a decrease of approximately $178.0 million in same-store sales, representing a 51.6% decrease year-over-year, which is primarily attributable to the downturn in the business cycle for cannabis cultivators, resulting in less demand for the Company’s products.

GAAP net loss was $163.7 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $176.5 million, compared to net income of $12.8 million for the full year 2021. Net loss was $(2.69) per diluted share for the full year 2022, compared to net income of $0.21 per diluted share for the full year 2021. The reduction in net income was primarily attributable to the decrease in net revenues and an impairment loss of $127.8 million recorded during 2022, which was primarily due to the decline in the Company’s market capitalization below net book value of assets in addition to the Company’s declining performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $16.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to earnings of $34.2 million for the full year 2021. The reduction in Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily driven by lower sales volume and a reduction in total gross profit.

M&A Activity

The Company consummated the following acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • On November 3, 2022, the Company purchased certain assets of St. Louis Hydroponic Company, a hydroponic retail store in St. Louis, Missouri.

Geographic Footprint

The Company’s supply chain spans approximately 946,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space across 16 states. In the full year 2022, the Company closed 8 stores and opened 5 new stores that included 4 new states where the Company did not previously have retail operations.

Full Year 2023 Outlook(2)

  • Full year 2023 net revenues in the range of $250 million to $270 million
  • Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) from a $4 million loss to $1 million profit
  • First quarter 2023 net revenues in the range of $55 million to $57 million with Adjusted EBITDA(1) loss between $2 million and $4 million

Footnotes

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.

(2)

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance metrics are inclusive of acquisitions and store openings completed in 2022 and 2021, but do not include any unannounced acquisitions.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, March 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. To participate in the call, please dial (888) 664-6392 (domestic) or (416) 764-8659 (international). The conference code is 01734369. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGen website at: ir.growgeneration.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About GrowGeneration Corp.

Currently, GrowGen has 60 retail locations across 16 states in the U.S. We also operate an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology, and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “believe,” “continue,” “building,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes,” or the negative of these or similar terms, or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at: www.growgeneration.com.

 

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,054

 

 

$

41,372

Marketable securities

 

31,852

 

 

 

39,793

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.7 million and $0.6 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

8,336

 

 

 

5,741

Notes receivable, current, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,268 and $522 at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

1,214

 

 

 

2,440

Inventory

 

77,091

 

 

 

105,571

Prepaid income taxes

 

5,679

 

 

 

5,856

Prepaids and other current assets

 

6,455

 

 

 

16,116

Total current assets

 

170,681

 

 

 

216,889

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

28,669

 

 

 

24,116

Operating leases right-of-use assets, net

 

46,433

 

 

 

43,730

Intangible assets, net

 

30,878

 

 

 

48,402

Goodwill

 

15,978

 

 

 

125,401

Other assets

 

803

 

 

 

800

TOTAL ASSETS

$

293,442

 

 

$

459,338

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

15,728

 

 

$

17,033

Accrued liabilities

 

1,535

 

 

 

2,044

Payroll and payroll tax liabilities

 

4,671

 

 

 

7,440

Customer deposits

 

4,338

 

 

 

11,686

Sales tax payable

 

1,341

 

 

 

1,923

Current maturities of lease liability

 

8,131

 

 

 

6,858

Current portion of long-term debt

 

50

 

 

 

92

Total current liabilities

 

35,794

 

 

 

47,076

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

 

 

 

2,359

Operating lease liability, net of current maturities

 

40,659

 

 

 

38,546

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

66

Other long-term liabilities

 

593

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

77,046

 

 

 

88,047

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock; $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,010,155 and 59,928,564 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

 

61

 

 

 

60

Additional paid-in capital

 

369,938

 

 

 

361,087

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

(153,603

)

 

 

10,144

Total stockholders’ equity

 

216,396

 

 

 

371,291

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

293,442

 

 

$

459,338

 

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

54,456

 

 

$

90,579

 

 

$

278,166

 

 

$

422,489

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)

 

44,894

 

 

 

67,490

 

 

 

207,903

 

 

 

304,248

 

Gross profit

 

9,562

 

 

 

23,089

 

 

 

70,263

 

 

 

118,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operations and other operational expenses

 

12,796

 

 

 

14,094

 

 

 

54,680

 

 

 

49,742

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

8,594

 

 

 

11,367

 

 

 

36,758

 

 

 

39,469

 

Bad debt expense

 

(37

)

 

 

555

 

 

 

1,737

 

 

 

1,428

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,968

 

 

 

4,090

 

 

 

17,132

 

 

 

12,600

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

127,831

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

25,321

 

 

 

30,106

 

 

 

238,138

 

 

 

103,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) from operations

 

(15,759

)

 

 

(7,017

)

 

 

(167,875

)

 

 

15,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous income (expense)

 

137

 

 

 

(248

)

 

 

684

 

 

 

(216

)

Interest income

 

390

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

486

 

Interest expense

 

(5

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(43

)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

522

 

 

 

(209

)

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) before taxes

 

(15,237

)

 

 

(7,226

)

 

 

(166,632

)

 

 

15,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

248

 

 

 

3,126

 

 

 

2,885

 

 

 

(2,443

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(14,989

)

 

 

(4,100

)

 

$

(163,747

)

 

$

12,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(2.69

)

 

$

0.22

 

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(2.69

)

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

 

61,064

 

 

 

58,427

 

 

 

60,813

 

 

 

59,223

 

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

61,064

 

 

 

58,427

 

 

 

60,813

 

 

 

60,464

 

 

GROWGENERATION CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

(163,747

)

 

$

12,786

 

in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

17,132

 

 

 

12,600

 

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

 

1,737

 

 

 

1,428

 

Stock based compensation

 

4,967

 

 

 

6,585

 

Impairment loss

 

127,831

 

 

 

 

Provision for deferred income taxes

 

(2,359

)

 

 

1,609

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

568

 

 

 

198

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in:

 

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

 

(3,106

)

 

 

(1,896

)

Inventory

 

32,890

 

 

 

(34,690

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

10,827

 

 

 

(9,937

)

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(3,359

)

 

 

3,285

 

Operating leases

 

508

 

 

 

1,282

 

Customer deposits

 

(8,590

)

 

 

6,362

 

Payroll and payroll tax liabilities

 

(2,769

)

 

 

4,785

 

Sales taxes payable

 

(582

)

 

 

762

 

Operating Activities

 

11,948

 

 

 

5,159

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

Assets acquired in business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

(7,230

)

 

 

(80,784

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(12,896

)

 

 

(18,740

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(38,692

)

 

 

(75,000

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

46,633

 

 

 

35,207

 

Disposal of assets

 

612

 

 

 

 

Purchase of intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash and Cash Equivalents (Used In) Investing Activities

 

(11,573

)

 

 

(139,317

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

Principal payments on long term debt

 

(108

)

 

 

(83

)

Payments to tax authorities for stock-based compensation

 

(1,618

)

 

 

(4,391

)

and options, net of expenses

 

33

 

 

 

2,092

 

Activities

 

(1,693

)

 

 

(2,382

)

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

(1,318

)

 

 

(136,540

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of year

 

41,372

 

 

 

177,912

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of year

$

40,054

 

 

$

41,372

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information:

 

 

 

Common stock issued for intangible assets

$

173

 

 

$

168

 

Assets acquired by issuance of stock

$

5,710

 

 

$

37,272

 

Cash paid for interest

$

21

 

 

$

43

 

Right to use assets acquired under new operating leases

$

9,607

 

 

$

32,875

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

 

 

$

6,072

 

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items in “Adjusted EBITDA,” such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(000

)

 

 

(000

)

 

Net (loss) income

$

(14,989

)

 

$

(4,100

)

 

Income taxes

 

(248

)

 

 

(3,126

)

 

Interest income

 

(390

)

 

 

(51

)

 

Interest expense

 

5

 

 

 

12

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

3,968

 

 

 

4,090

 

 

EBITDA

$

(11,654

)

 

$

(3,175

)

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services)

 

987

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

Fixed asset disposal

 

487

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(10,180

)

 

$

(1,740

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(000

)

 

 

(000

)

 

Net income

$

(163,747

)

 

$

12,786

 

 

Income taxes

 

(2,885

)

 

 

2,443

 

 

Interest income

 

(580

)

 

 

(486

)

 

Interest expense

 

21

 

 

 

43

 

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

17,132

 

 

 

12,600

 

 

EBITDA

$

(150,059

)

 

$

27,386

 

 

Impairment loss

 

127,831

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services)

 

4,967

 

 

 

6,585

 

 

Fixed asset disposal

 

568

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(16,693

)

 

$

34,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic

$

(0.27

)

 

$

0.58

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted

$

(0.27

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
