GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 664-6392 (domestic) or (416) 764-8659 (international). The conference code is 80413128. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed here or in the Investor Relations section of the GrowGeneration website at: ir.growgeneration.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

