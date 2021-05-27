Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GrowGeneration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrowGeneration : Appoints Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer (Form 8-K)

05/27/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GrowGeneration Appoints Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer

DENVER, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ('GrowGen' or the 'Company') the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced the appointment of Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer (CMO), effective June 21, 2021.

Mr. Rutenis' two-decade career in retail spans management positions at several large public companies, including Dicks Sporting Goods, West Marine, JC Penney, and RadioShack. Rutenis received his B.S. from Clemson University and holds an MBA from the University of St. Louis.

'We're pleased to bring a seasoned merchandising executive of Paul's caliber to the GrowGeneration team,' said Darren Lampert, GrowGen's CEO. 'Paul has years of experience leading retail and merchandising strategy for some of the nation's largest retail chains. His insights will be invaluable as GrowGen continues to scale and build a national chain of hydroponic garden centers and best-in-class private-label brands.'

Mr. Rutenis served as Executive Vice President at West Marine from 2015-2018, where he helped grow the top and bottom line by successfully moving the company to an omni-channel format that enhanced the company's brick-and-mortar format. At Dicks Sporting Goods, from 2006 to 2011, he helped drive sales and gross margin expansion in private label and branded products.

'I'm honored to join GrowGeneration's leadership team at this time of record growth and expansion,' said Rutenis. 'GrowGen is uniquely positioned in one of the most exciting and dynamic emerging industries in the country, and I look forward to helping build GrowGen's national brand and portfolio of private-label products.'

About GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 55 stores, which include 20 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts.

GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Company Inquiries:
GrowGeneration Corp.
610-216-0057
michael@growgeneration.com

Investor Contact:
John Evans
GrowGeneration
415-309-0230
john.evans@growgeneration.com

Press Contact:
Sara Geisner
Trailblaze
sara@trailblaze.co

Connect:
Website: www.GrowGeneration.com
Instagram: growgen
Facebook: GrowGenerationCorp
Twitter: @GrowGenCorp

SOURCE GrowGeneration

Disclaimer

GrowGeneration Corp. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
05:47pGROWGENERATION  : Appoints Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
05:21pGROWGENERATION CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
08:01aGROWGENERATION  : Appoints Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer
PR
05/26GROWGENERATION  : Acquires The Harvest Company, Expands Footprint in California'..
PU
05/26GROWGENERATION CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/25GROWGENERATION  : Acquires California-Based The Harvest Company
MT
05/25GROWGENERATION  : Acquires The Harvest Company, Expands Footprint in California'..
PR
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at GrowGenerati..
MT
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at GrowGeneration Converts Options in Mist of 90-Day Bu..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : GrowGeneration Insider Exercises Options Extending 90-Day Buyin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 460 M - -
Net income 2021 32,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 81,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 504 M 2 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,88 $
Last Close Price 42,56 $
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Jeffrey J. Lasher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Aiello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.5.82%2 504
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.19.47%337 404
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.20.62%138 424
KINGFISHER PLC35.84%10 914
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.7.63%10 484
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD23.40%5 921