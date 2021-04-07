Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GrowGeneration Corp.    GRWG

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrowGeneration : Investor Presentation

04/07/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

April 1, 2021

1

growgeneration.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation is being provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Company's securities. This presentation is not intended, nor should it be distributed, for advertising purposes, nor is it intended for broadcast or publication to the general public. Any such offer of the Company's securities will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to a prospectus or an offering memorandum and related offering documents which will be provided to qualified prospective investors upon request.

This presentation may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW

2

SUPPLYING CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENTAL AGRICULTURE AT SCALE

Snapshot

  • Founded: 2014, public since 2016
  • Ticker: GRWG (NASDAQ)
  • Headquarters: Denver, CO
  • FY 2020 Revenue: $193.0M (+143% YoY)
  • 2021 Revenue Guidance: $415M-$430M
  • 2021 EBITDA Guidance: $48M-$51M
  • Total Employees: 590+ (as of 3/1/2021)

Business Overview

  • Largest chain of Hydroponic Garden Centers in USA, 52 locations in 12 states - Growing to 60 in 2021 and 100 by 2023
    • Full-serviceproduct and solution offerings for MSO'S, commercial growers and smaller craft growers
    • Majority of the stores also function as warehouse, distribution and fulfillment centers
  • Largest selection of Hydroponic products and network of Gro Pro specialists
  • Operates commercial online portal Agron.io; e-commerce store at GrowGeneration.com; all locations serve omni-channel purchase and distribution
  • Strategy: Grow revenue and net income through, same store sales, private label and investing in expanding our supply chain through store openings and acquisitions

Nutrients &

Lighting

Growing

Environmental

Additives

Media

Controls

WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW

3

growgeneration.com

CORPORATE DIVISIONS

SELECTION-SERVICE-SOLUTION

GrowGeneration

Corp.

GrowGeneration

Commercial

GrowGeneration.com

GrowGeneration

Retail

Management Corp.

Agron.io

Distribution

52

Capital

Omni-

Private-label

Stores

Projects

Channel

Corporate Structure

WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW

4

U.S. HYDROPONIC MARKET SIZE & LANDSCAPE

GrowGeneration is poised to expand alongside the large and growing legalized cannabis / hemp and organic markets

Hydroponic Market(1)

($ in B)

$16.0B

$8.1B

2019E2025E

    • Over 1,000 hydroponic stores in the U.S.
    • Specialized hydroponic growing materials market is highly fragmented
    • 36 medical marijuana/cannabis and 16 adult-use states currently
  2. Source: Markets and Markets, "Hydroponics Market", May 2019.

WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GrowGeneration Corp. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
02:31pGROWGENERATION  : Investor Presentation
PU
03/29GROWGENERATION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/29MARIJUANA STOCKS BRIEF : Includes Agrify; Cardiol Therapeutics; GrowGeneration; ..
MT
03/29MARIJUANA STOCKS BRIEF : This Quarter, 11 Constituents Were Added to HMMJ's Port..
MT
03/29MARIJUANA STOCKS BRIEF : Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. Completed Quarte..
MT
03/25GROWGENERATION CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
03/25GROWGENERATION  : Reports Higher 2020 Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q1 Guidance
MT
03/24GROWGENERATION  : Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Lasher as Chief Financial Off..
PR
03/24GROWGENERATION  : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Res..
PR
03/24EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Growgeneration Corp, 80.0% Follow-Through Indicator,..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 427 M - -
Net income 2021 29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 938 M 2 938 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 61,50 $
Last Close Price 50,25 $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Monty Robert Lamirato Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Prizivalli Chief Technology Officer
Tony Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.24.94%2 938
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.18.13%337 384
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.20.99%139 291
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.9.36%10 622
KINGFISHER PLC21.45%9 567
HOME PRODUCT CENTER5.84%6 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ