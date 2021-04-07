GrowGeneration : Investor Presentation

This presentation is being provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Company's securities. This presentation is not intended, nor should it be distributed, for advertising purposes, nor is it intended for broadcast or publication to the general public. Any such offer of the Company's securities will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to a prospectus or an offering memorandum and related offering documents which will be provided to qualified prospective investors upon request.
This presentation may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.
WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW
2
SUPPLYING CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENTAL AGRICULTURE AT SCALE
Snapshot
Founded: 2014, public since 2016
Ticker: GRWG (NASDAQ)
Headquarters:Denver, CO
FY 2020 Revenue:$193.0M (+143% YoY)
2021 Revenue Guidance:$415M-$430M
2021 EBITDA Guidance:$48M-$51M
Total Employees: 590+(as of 3/1/2021)
Business Overview
Largest chain of Hydroponic Garden Centers in USA, 52 locations in 12 states - Growing to 60 in 2021 and 100 by 2023
Full-serviceproduct and solution offerings for MSO'S, commercial growers and smaller craft growers
Majority of the stores also function as warehouse, distribution and fulfillment centers
Largest selection of Hydroponic products and network of Gro Pro specialists
Operates commercial online portal Agron.io; e-commerce store at GrowGeneration.com; all locations serve omni-channel purchase and distribution
Strategy: Grow revenue and net income through, same store sales, private label and investing in expanding our supply chain through store openings and acquisitions
Nutrients &
Lighting
Growing
Environmental
Additives
Media
Controls
WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW
3
growgeneration.com
CORPORATE DIVISIONS
SELECTION-SERVICE-SOLUTION
GrowGeneration
Corp.
GrowGeneration
Commercial
GrowGeneration.com
GrowGeneration
Retail
Management Corp.
Agron.io
Distribution
52
Capital
Omni-
Private-label
Stores
Projects
Channel
Corporate Structure
WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW
4
U.S. HYDROPONIC MARKET SIZE & LANDSCAPE
GrowGeneration is poised to expand alongside the large and growing legalized cannabis / hemp and organic markets
Hydroponic Market(1)
($ in B)
$16.0B
$8.1B
2019E2025E
Over 1,000 hydroponic stores in the U.S.
Specialized hydroponic growing materials market is highly fragmented
36 medical marijuana/cannabis and 16 adult-use states currently
Source: Markets and Markets, "Hydroponics Market", May 2019.
WHERE THE PROS GO TO GROW
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GrowGeneration Corp. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:31:00 UTC.