GrowGeneration : Power Si Launches in Canada (Form 8-K)

Power Si Launches in Canada

DENVER, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ('GrowGen' or the 'Company'), the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced that Power Si, a proprietary brand operated and owned by GrowGen, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with GreenPlanet Wholesale, one of Canada's oldest and most trusted hydroponic distributors. PowerSi's original patented formula of mono-silicic acid has consistently proven to improve the yield, strength, and lateral branching of crops and is a must-have for new and experienced growers. Power Si is widely used in North America and facilitates fast, visible and structured periods of both vegetative and flowering growth.

'We are thrilled that, at long last, Canadians will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what Power Si brings into their gardens. This is a groundbreaking product with proven success in the garden and a huge following in countries around the world. At GreenPlanet Wholesale, we are committed to bringing our customers the best products the industry has to offer, and Power Si is another example of this. This product has been long-awaited in the Canadian Marketplace and we could not be prouder to partner with the great team at Power Si. I can't wait to hear from our growing community as they begin to use this exciting new product.' stated Mark Walman, Chief Operating Officer for GreenPlanet Wholesale.

'We are excited to bring our popular and leading mono-silicic acid product to all growers in Canada. The demand in the US has been tremendous and we believe from the interest we are already generating, the Canadian market will prove equally successful for Power Si. When selecting our distributor partner, GreenPlanet checked all the boxes for us and we couldn't be more thrilled to be their partner.' stated Rex Gill, Founder of Power Si.

