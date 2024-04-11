GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), one of the largest retailers and distributors of specialty hydroponic and organic gardening products in the United States, today announced that members of management, including Darren Lampert, CEO and Co-Founder, and Michael Salaman, President and Co-Founder, will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The conference will be held April 16-17, 2024 in Hollywood, FL.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in an in-person panel discussion with fellow industry leaders at the conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

GrowGeneration’s commercial team will also be present to showcase the Company’s proprietary brands developed for cannabis cultivation. This includes the newly launched Drip Hydro powders, Charcoir coco pots and cubes, Ion LED lights, and more.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is a leading developer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening, as well as customized storage solutions. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. Incorporated in Colorado in 2014, GrowGen is the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

