GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
05/30/2023
3.820 USD   +7.30%
04:09pGrowGeneration to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/23GrowGeneration Acquires Southside Garden Supply in Alaska; Shares Rise
MT
05/23GrowGeneration Acquires Two Stores in Alaska to Expand Its Geographic Footprint Into 18th State
BU
GrowGeneration to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/30/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Stifel 6th Annual Cross Sector Insight Conference: Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.
  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & Ecommerce Conference: Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 62 stores across 18 states. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 257 M - -
Net income 2023 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float 94,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,56 $
Average target price 5,26 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Gregory Sanders Chief Financial Officer
Son Nguyen Chief Information Officer
Clifton Tomasini Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.-9.18%217
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-7.29%294 404
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.3.65%122 260
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.31.83%9 755
KINGFISHER PLC-2.08%5 504
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-9.68%5 335
