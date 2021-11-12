Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GrowGeneration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GrowGeneration : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences - Form 8-K

11/12/2021 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GrowGeneration Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced today that the Company will participate in the following virtual Investor Conferences.

Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

Wednesday, November 17 at 1:10 pm EST., Darren Lampert, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will hold a fireside chat with Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett. The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your Jefferies Institutional representative.

Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

Wednesday, December 1 at 11:40 am EST., Darren Lampert, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the panel 'The Cannabis Supply Chain.' The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your Cowen Institutional representative.

Wolfe Global Consumer Growth Conference

Wednesday, December 15 at 11:40 am EST., Darren Lampert, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the panel 'What's Next in Cannabis?' The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact your Wolfe representative.

About GrowGeneration Corporation

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 62 stores, which include 23 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts and 1 location in New Mexico.

GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Company Inquiries:

GrowGeneration Corp.
610-216-0057
michael@growgeneration.com

Investor Contact:


John Evans
GrowGeneration Corp.
415-309-0230
john.evans@growgeneration.com

Disclaimer

GrowGeneration Corp. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:26:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
05:28pGROWGENERATION : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences - Form 8-K
PU
12:36pGROWGENERATION : Record Revenue increased 111% to $116.0 million - Form 8-K
PU
12:29pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08:57aGROWGENERATION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08:01aGrowGeneration Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
PR
05:15aStifel Lowers GrowGeneration to Hold From Buy, Price Target to $24 From $41
MT
11/11GrowGeneration Q3 Earnings Gain as Revenue Jumps; Lowers Full-Year Revenue Guidance
MT
11/11GROWGENERATION : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/11Earnings Flash (GRWG) GROWGENERATION Posts Q3 Revenue $116M, vs. Street Est of $115M
MT
11/11GrowGeneration Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GROWGENERATION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 438 M - -
Net income 2021 17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 346 M 1 346 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,58 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Jeffrey J. Lasher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Aiello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.-43.86%1 346
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.38.40%387 982
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.44.74%160 866
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.39.22%13 650
KINGFISHER PLC25.22%9 454
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.95%6 050