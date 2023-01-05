Advanced search
    GRWG   US39986L1098

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
01/05/2023
4.200 USD   -5.83%
GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

01/05/2023 | 04:31pm EST
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 9-11, 2023, at the Grande Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 59 stores across 16 states, which include 21 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Jersey, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 M - -
Net income 2022 -157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 94,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,46 $
Average target price 5,34 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Gregory Sanders Chief Financial Officer
Steven Aiello Independent Director
Paul F. Ciasullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.13.78%272
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.1.23%325 864
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-0.10%121 781
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.8.43%8 012
HOME PRODUCT CENTER1.29%6 093
KINGFISHER PLC4.74%5 736