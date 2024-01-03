Official GROWGENERATION CORP. press release

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 26th Annual ICR Conference to be held January 8-10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.growgeneration.com/. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGeneration is a leading marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching and racking, environmental control systems, and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, MMI benching and racking, Ion lights, Durabreeze fans, and more. Incorporated in Colorado in 2014, GrowGeneration is the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103007567/en/