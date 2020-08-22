INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GrowGeneration Corp. (“GrowGeneration” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRWG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GrowGeneration is the subject of a research report published by Hindenburg Research on August 21, 2020. The report, titled “GrowGeneration: This Latest Euphoric Retail Stock Has The Brightest Management Red Flags We’ve Ever Seen—70%+ Downside,” makes numerous allegations against the Company, labeling its executive team “one of the most questionable we have ever seen at a public company.” According to the report, “Top executives have extensive ties to alleged pump & dump schemes, organized crime and various acts of fraud.” Based in part on this report, shares of GrowGeneration traded down sharply on August 20 and 21, 2020, harming investors.

