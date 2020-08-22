Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/22/2020 | 08:36pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GrowGeneration Corp. (“GrowGeneration” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRWG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GrowGeneration is the subject of a research report published by Hindenburg Research on August 21, 2020. The report, titled “GrowGeneration: This Latest Euphoric Retail Stock Has The Brightest Management Red Flags We’ve Ever Seen—70%+ Downside,” makes numerous allegations against the Company, labeling its executive team “one of the most questionable we have ever seen at a public company.” According to the report, “Top executives have extensive ties to alleged pump & dump schemes, organized crime and various acts of fraud.” Based in part on this report, shares of GrowGeneration traded down sharply on August 20 and 21, 2020, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 M - -
Net income 2020 6,36 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 129x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 827 M 827 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 74,8%
