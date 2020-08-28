The Schall Law Firm : Announces It Is No Longer Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announced today that it has closed its investigation into claims against GrowGeneration Corp. (“GrowGeneration” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRWG) for violations of securities laws, as its investigation did not uncover any evidence of securities laws violations. No lawsuit regarding this matter has been filed against the Company or its officers and directors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005403/en/