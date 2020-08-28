Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GrowGeneration Corp.    GRWG

GROWGENERATION CORP.

(GRWG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Schall Law Firm : Announces It Is No Longer Investigating Claims Against GrowGeneration Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announced today that it has closed its investigation into claims against GrowGeneration Corp. (“GrowGeneration” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRWG) for violations of securities laws, as its investigation did not uncover any evidence of securities laws violations. No lawsuit regarding this matter has been filed against the Company or its officers and directors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GROWGENERATION CORP.
08/28THE SCHALL LAW FIRM : Announces It Is No Longer Investigating Claims Against Gro..
BU
08/25GROWGENERATION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/24GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/21GROWGENERATION : to Take Action Against Hindenburg Research for Statements Inten..
PR
08/18GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/13GROWGENERATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/13GROWGENERATION : Reports Record Financial Results Q2 2020
PR
08/12GROWGENERATION : ® to Donate Hydroponic Growing Systems to Urban Farms and Nonpr..
PR
08/11GROWGENERATION : Corp. Acquires Concord, CA Based Emerald City Garden
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 M - -
Net income 2020 6,77 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 111x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 779 M 779 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWGENERATION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,38 $
Last Close Price 16,35 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Lampert Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Tony Sullivan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Monty Robert Lamirato Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Prizivalli Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP.298.66%718
NUTRIEN LTD.-20.96%21 301
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.68%11 181
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY10.97%9 554
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY58.08%9 289
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.19.15%8 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group