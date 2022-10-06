GROWLIFE : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

September 29, 2022

GROWLIFE, INC.

Delaware

000-50385 (Commission File Number) 90-0821083 (IRS Employer Identification No.) 11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105 Kirkland, WA98034

(866)781-5559

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On September 29, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of GrowLife, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment to Articles of Incorporation was filed citing the Reverse Stock Split, as discussed in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and incorporated herein by reference. The text of the amendment to Articles is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 OtherEvents.

On August 6, 2022, the Board of Directors ratified the Company's prior approval on June 17, 2022 in favor of the implementation of a one-for-one hundred and fifty (1:150) reverse stock split of all of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). In light of delay in processing, the Board has revised the Record Date from June 17, 2022 to the date which falls one day prior to FINRA's announcement of the Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split was announced by FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) on October 6, 2022 and becomes effective with in the marketplace at the open of business on October 7, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), whereupon the shares of common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every one hundred and fifty (150) shares of the issued and outstanding common stock of the Company will be converted into one (1) share of common stock. Any and all fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Split which are less than 1 (one) whole share, shall not be rounded up to the next whole share and rather such Holder shall receive a fractional pro-rata cash payment equal to 120% of the closing market price on the Record Date. Any and all fractional shares created by the Reverse Stock Split which are greater than one (1) whole share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

On the Effective Date, the Company's trading symbol will change to "PHOTD" for a period of 20 business days, after which the "D" will be removed from the Company's trading symbol, which will revert to the original symbol of "PHOT". In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the Company's CUSIP number will change to 39985X302. The Reverse Stock Split was previously approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's November 5, 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.

An amendment to Articles of Incorporation was filed citing the Reverse Stock Split, a copy of which are filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Description 3.1 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation citing Reverse Stock Split, dated September 29, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

GROWLIFE, INC. Date: October 6, 2022 /s/ David Dohrmann By: David Dohrmann Its: Chief Executive Officer

