GrowLife : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

October 20, 2021 (October 14, 2021)

GROWLIFE, INC.

Section 4 - Matters Related to Accountants and Financial Statements

4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

Dismissal of BPM LLP

On October 14, 2021, GrowLife, Inc. (the "Company") dismissed BPM LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The decision to change accountants was approved by the Company's Audit Committee.

The BPM LLP reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the past two fiscal years did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except that the audit report of BPM LLP on the Company's financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 contained an explanatory paragraph which noted that there was substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

During the Company's fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and through October 14, 2021, (i) there were no "disagreements" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) between the Company and BPM LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to BPM LLP's satisfaction, would have caused BPM LLP to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreements in its reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) there were no "reportable events" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K under the Exchange Act) other than the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 related to: (i) audit committee makeup, and (ii) accounting and reporting governance of complex contractual terms and obligations.

Engagement of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP

On October 14, 2021 the Company, upon the Audit Committee's approval, engaged the services of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP ("MGO") and as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and for the year then ending. MGO will be performing reviews of the unaudited consolidated quarterly financial statements to be included in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q going forward.

During each of the Company's two most recent fiscal years and through the date of this report, (a) the Company has not engaged MGO as either the principal accountant to audit the Company's financial statements, or as an independent accountant to audit a significant subsidiary of the Company and on whom the principal accountant is expected to express reliance in its report; and (b) the Company or someone on its behalf did not consult with MGO with respect to (i) either: the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, or (ii) any other matter that was either the subject of a disagreement or a reportable event as set forth in Items 304(a)(1)(iv) and (v) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 16.1 Letter dated October 20, 2021 from BPM LLP (Filed herewith) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GROWLIFE, INC. Date: October 20, 2021 By: /s/ Marco Hegyi Marco Hegyi Chief Executive Officer

