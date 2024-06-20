Growthpoint Properties Australia announced final distribution of 9.65 cents per security for the six months ending 30 June 2024, bringing the total financial year 2024 distribution to 19.3 cps, in line with guidance. Distribution payable on 30 August 2024, record date of 28 June 2024 and ex-date of 27 June 2024.
Growthpoint Properties Australia
Equities
GOZ
AU000000GOZ8
Commercial REITs
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.27 AUD
|-1.30%
|-2.58%
|-2.58%
|12:48am
|Growthpoint Properties Australia Announces Final Distribution for the Six Months Ending 30 June 2024, Payable on 30 August 2024
|CI
|May. 20
|Growthpoint Properties' CEO Assumes Role
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.58%
|1.15B
|-4.09%
|6.19B
|-15.89%
|4.6B
|-13.01%
|4.51B
|+10.26%
|4.1B
|-2.30%
|3.99B
|-19.85%
|3.75B
|+27.03%
|3.72B
|-14.58%
|3.45B
|-2.39%
|3.03B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GOZ Stock
- News Growthpoint Properties Australia
- Growthpoint Properties Australia Announces Final Distribution for the Six Months Ending 30 June 2024, Payable on 30 August 2024