Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited is an Australia-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in industrial and office properties across Australia. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial property investments, Office property investments and Funds management. The Company directly owns and manages approximately 57 office and industrial properties. It directly owns and manages 27 office properties. Its office portfolio is focused on assets with high green credentials, located on the fringe of central business districts (CBD) or in metropolitan markets. The Company manages its portfolio and invests in its existing properties. It is also focused on growing its property portfolio. The Company manages properties on behalf of third-party investors through its funds management business, which manages funds that invest in office, retail and mixed-use properties and debt investments across value-add and opportunistic strategies.

Sector Commercial REITs