Growthpoint Properties : Financial Assistance - Notice in terms of Section 45(5) of the Companies Act no 71 of 2008, as amended

Financial Assistance - Notice in terms of Section 45(5) of the Companies Act no 71 of 2008, as amended Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1987/004988/06 ISIN: ZAE000179420 JSE Share code: GRT ("Growthpoint" or "the Company") FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE - NOTICE IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT NO 71 OF 2008, AS AMENDED Shareholders are advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 16 November 2021, shareholders approved and passed a special resolution in terms of Section 45 of the Companies Act No 71 of 2008, as amended (the Act) authorising the Company to provide financial assistance to among others, related or inter-related companies. Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 45(5)(a) of the Act and in accordance with the Company's normal business practices, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a resolution on 14 June 2022 to provide financial assistance, in terms of Section 45(2) of the Act, to Growthpoint Properties International Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company). 28 June 2022 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 28-06-2022 09:49:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.