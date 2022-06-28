Growthpoint Properties : Financial Assistance - Notice in terms of Section 45(5) of the Companies Act no 71 of 2008, as amended

Financial Assistance - Notice in terms of Section 45(5) of the Companies Act no 71 of 2008, as amended
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
("Growthpoint" or "the Company")
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE - NOTICE IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE
COMPANIES ACT NO 71 OF 2008, AS AMENDED
Shareholders are advised that at the annual general meeting of
the Company held on 16 November 2021, shareholders approved and
passed a special resolution in terms of Section 45 of the
Companies Act No 71 of 2008, as amended (the Act) authorising the
Company to provide financial assistance to among others, related
or inter-related companies.
Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 45(5)(a) of the Act
and in accordance with the Company's normal business practices,
the Board of Directors of the Company approved a resolution on 14
June 2022 to provide financial assistance, in terms of Section
45(2) of the Act, to Growthpoint Properties International Pty Ltd
(a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).
28 June 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Date: 28-06-2022 09:49:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
Disclaimer
Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:04 UTC.