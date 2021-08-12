Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Growthpoint Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRT   ZAE000179420

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Growthpoint Properties : begins construction of the Kent residential apartments in KZN

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE FROM GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES

12 August 2021

Growthpoint begins construction of the Kent residential apartments in KZN

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has commenced the development of Kent, its first greenfield sectional title residential development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Adjacent to the landmark upmarket 37,000sqm La Lucia Mall, the R140m apartment project will create a vibrant mixed-use lifestyle with all the amenities that anyone could want - shopping, dining, a park, gym and more - within a short walking distance.

Growthpoint is known for the excellent quality of its investment-grade real estate developments, and the market response to Kent has surpassed expectations. It is already around 90% sold out, with only a handful of units still available.

Kobus Blom, Growthpoint's KwaZulu-Natal Regional Development Manager, says, "The response from buyers has been tremendous, which confirms that the Kent answers a genuine demand for modern, quality residential accommodation for young professionals in the area. We are confident it will enhance its surrounding neighbourhood and contribute to the great local lifestyle."

The Kent apartments are being built in a standalone ten-storey building alongside the mall. Construction is scheduled for completion in November 2022, and Kent will welcome its first residents in time for Christmas. Construction of the building's first three levels of the above-ground parking deck will be completed in early 2022. Then, the building will rise up with one floor being completed each month over seven months.

The user experience of each apartment is a carefully considered factor of the overall development.

One of the main drawcards of Kent is that 90% of its one- and two-bedroomed apartments have sea views. It offers secure parking, card access control, an entertainment area with a swimming pool, pet-friendlyground-floor apartments with dedicated gardens, and SMEG appliances. Furthermore, Kent will feature lobby cubicles where residents can collect their shopping from selected La Lucia Mall stores, managed by on-demand shopping service OneCart.

The beautiful public La Lucia Park is alongside Kent, complete with an equipped kids' playground, outdoor gym, and relaxing benches. Virgin Active La Lucia is also right next door, and The La Lucia Mall Tennis Club is adjacent to both the mall and the La Lucia Library.

As a leader in green building, Growthpoint adopts a green development ethos backed by the extensive expertise that it brings to all its projects. For Kent, this includes using low VOC paint coatings and cost-

effective energy-efficient light fittings. The building will also have a dedicated generator to power apartments in the case of load shedding.

Growthpoint and its contractors seek to create jobs and skills, with the construction of Kent deriving

approximately 500 job opportunities and will support 30 local SMME's. The development of Kent

prioritises contracting employment and services from the local community wherever possible.

/ends

RELEASED BY:

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Nadine Briers, Head, Marketing & Communication

Tel: +27 (0) 11 944 6251

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.facebook.com/Growthpoint

www.twitter.com/Growthpoint

www.linkedin.com/company/growthpoint-properties-ltd

www.youtube.com/GrowthpointBroadcast

For more information, or to book an interview, please contact Mahlatse Bojanyane on 083 453 6668 or email Mahlatse@marketingconcepts.co.za.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 09:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
05:01aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : begins construction of the Kent residential apartments ..
PU
05:01aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : recognised for excellence in financial reporting and co..
PU
07/16Globalworth's Shareholder Growthpoint to Reject Offer By CPI Property
MT
06/24GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : The Vaal Mall family adds warmth to winter with donated..
PU
06/24Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings managed by Growthpoint Properties Li..
CI
06/22GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA : Declares Dividend for January-June
MT
06/11GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA : Buys Sydney Olympic Park Office Asset for $40..
MT
06/04GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : takes top honours at SAPOA's development excellence awa..
PU
05/28Globalworth's Shareholder To Reject Acquisition Offer From CPI, Aroundtown
MT
05/25GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Green certified offices more defensive in pandemic prop..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 525 M 922 M 922 M
Net income 2021 4 787 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2021 50 103 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 8,01%
Capitalization 52 265 M 3 565 M 3 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Growthpoint Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,38 ZAR
Average target price 14,41 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Norbert Sasse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Völkel Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Francois Marais Non-Executive Chairman
Alec L. Davis Chief Information Officer
Engelbert Binedell Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED22.35%3 565
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.98%71 618
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.15%43 624
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.77%31 160
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.06%27 292
SEGRO PLC31.38%20 684