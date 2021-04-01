Growthpoint Properties : develops Africa's first NTT data centre in Centralpoint Innovation District

Log in
04/01/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
MEDIA RELEASE FROM GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES

31 March 2021

Growthpoint develops Africa's first NTT data centre

in Centralpoint Innovation District

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has commenced the turnkey development of the first NTT data centre in Africa at Centralpoint Innovation District in Samrand, Johannesburg.

The cutting-edge development of Johannesburg 1 Data Centre - dubbed JOH1 - is being developed by Growthpoint on behalf of NTT Ltd., the world-leading global technology services provider, and Dimension Data, the South African systems integrator and managed services provider which represents the NTT Ltd. business in the Middle East and Africa.

Growthpoint provides space to thrive with innovative and sustainable property solutions. It has established itself as one of South Africa's leaders in developing signature buildings tailored to leading local and multi-national brands and businesses' exacting requirements.

NTT operates one of the largest data centre platforms in the world, with over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and regions.

The multi-million-Rand,12-month development project, which broke ground in September 2020, can currently be seen rising out of the ground. It will comprise 6,000sqm of IT space and 20 MW of IT load facility. JOH1 will also feature high-end offices with an NTT Technology Experience Lab (TEL), all supported by specialised state-of-the-art security solutions.

The data centre is being built to tier-three standards. The JOH1 project is scheduled for practical completion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and NTT intends to launch it in 2022.

Designed to the leading international standards of NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centres division, the opportunity to develop JOH1 in Centralpoint Innovation District was identified locally in South Africa by Dimension Data and Growthpoint as early as 2017. The site's ideal proximity to an electrical substation with ample generation capacity provides the massive advantage of extremely cost-effective electrical infrastructure set-up.

Estienne de Klerk, Growthpoint's SA CEO, says, "We are pleased to support the growth strategy of the Global Data Centres division of NTT Ltd. and to see this collaboration with our esteemed partner Dimension Data coming to fruition. Growthpoint is thrilled that NTT selected our Centralpoint Innovation District to increase its capabilities and global capacity and chose the Growthpoint development team for its first data centre in Africa."

South Africa leads the market for data centres in Africa, and Joburg is the country's data centre capital. The Growthpoint-owned42-hectare Centralpoint Innovation District enjoys a premium position in a high- demand hub for data centres and technology businesses in the city. It is distinguished by a unique combination of functionality and appeal. Security, power availability, diverse fibre connectivity, easy access of the highway and customized designs are key considerations for businesses in this market, and

Centralpoint offers this all at an extremely high level. It also features beautiful, landscaped gardens in a well-maintained public precinct managed by a dedicated property owners association.

JOH1 is Growthpoint's fourth development in this vibrant, growing business community. Others include the 10,000sqm Bakers SA Limited's warehouse and distribution facility and regional offices, the 27,000sqm Sterling Industrial Park comprising eight freestanding units built over two phases and the Centralpoint Innovation District's Property Owners Association's offices.

Leon Labuschagne, Growthpoint's Head of Industrial Development, says, "The projects to date have been tailored for third-parties as well as Growthpoint's portfolio of assets because Centralpoint is such a prime location. The Centralpoint district development is market-driven and responds to the demand for quality, efficient, high-tech, logistics and warehousing facilities in great locations."

Centralpoint is conveniently located in Midrand, just off the N1 Samrand off-ramp between Johannesburg and Pretoria with easy access to the east and west of Johannesburg and Pretoria. It enjoys superb highway access to the N1 North and South, and N14, easy connection to the R21 on route to OR Tambo via Olifantsfontein road, and is well served by public transport.

/ends

RELEASED BY:

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Nadine Briers, Head, Marketing & Communication

Tel: +27 (0) 11 944 6251

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.facebook.com/Growthpoint

www.twitter.com/Growthpoint

www.linkedin.com/company/growthpoint-properties-ltd

www.youtube.com/GrowthpointBroadcast

For more information, or to book an interview, please contact Mahlatse Bojanyane on 083 453 6668 or email Mahlatse@marketingconcepts.co.za.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 20:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
