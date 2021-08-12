Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Growthpoint Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRT   ZAE000179420

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Growthpoint Properties : recognised for excellence in financial reporting and communication

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE FROM GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES 12 August 2021

Growthpoint recognised for excellence in financial reporting and communication

Growthpoint Properties is the winner in communication and financial reporting in the property sector category of the Investment Analysts Society of South Africa (IAS) Excellence in Financial Reporting and Communications Awards.

Each year, the society presents awards to companies that display excellence in transparency, financial disclosure and communication with members of the IAS and the investment community. The rigorously selected IAS excellence award winners for the 2020 financial year were announced online yesterday (11 August 2021).

The IAS represents investment professionals throughout South Africa who play a crucial role in investor communication and investment decision-making. The society regularly canvasses its members, employed by South Africa's financial institutions and investment houses, on which public companies they believe have excelled in displaying outstanding expertise and transparency in financial disclosure and communications. Thus, an esteemed award for excellence in providing and communicating market intelligence from the IAS is a consensus assurance of the quality of the information provided to analyse the company.

Growthpoint has been acknowledged for its excellent disclosure and quality market intelligence by the IAS every year since 2011. It has also been named Overall Winner of these awards [three times], demonstrating its consistency in best practice reporting and setting a commendable benchmark.

"This award is all the more meaningful in a year when excellence and transparency in financial disclosure and communications became more relevant than ever before in light of events around COVID-19 and the impacts it has had on the financial performance and results of companies around the world," says Gerald Völkel, Financial Director of Growthpoint Properties.

Since March 2020, the pandemic has influenced the investor communication and disclosures required. In Growthpoint's case, this included providing detailed updates and insights into its South African business, its 50% stake in the V&A Waterfront, and its international investments in Poland and Romania, Australia and the UK.

"Given the circumstance of the pandemic, some traditional channels for financial communication were restricted, and thus we had to find alternative ways of presenting our financial reporting to the members of the IAS, the broader investment community and our key stakeholders. This IAS

award is welcome confirmation that we successfully adapted our reporting to the changed circumstances," adds Völkel. "Regular and relevant communication with the investor community remains of utmost importance, and Growthpoint continues to pride itself in excelling in this regard. We recognise and thank everyone who contributes to compiling and presenting Growthpoint's financial reporting and communications."

/ends

RELEASED BY:

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Nadine Briers, Head, Marketing & Communication

Tel: +27 (0) 11 944 6251

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.growthpoint.co.za

www.facebook.com/Growthpoint

www.twitter.com/Growthpoint

www.linkedin.com/company/growthpoint-properties-ltd

www.youtube.com/GrowthpointBroadcast

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 09:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
05:01aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : begins construction of the Kent residential apartments ..
PU
05:01aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : recognised for excellence in financial reporting and co..
PU
07/16Globalworth's Shareholder Growthpoint to Reject Offer By CPI Property
MT
06/24GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : The Vaal Mall family adds warmth to winter with donated..
PU
06/24Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings managed by Growthpoint Properties Li..
CI
06/22GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA : Declares Dividend for January-June
MT
06/11GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA : Buys Sydney Olympic Park Office Asset for $40..
MT
06/04GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : takes top honours at SAPOA's development excellence awa..
PU
05/28Globalworth's Shareholder To Reject Acquisition Offer From CPI, Aroundtown
MT
05/25GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Green certified offices more defensive in pandemic prop..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 525 M 922 M 922 M
Net income 2021 4 787 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2021 50 103 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 8,01%
Capitalization 52 265 M 3 565 M 3 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Growthpoint Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,38 ZAR
Average target price 14,41 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon Norbert Sasse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerald Völkel Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Francois Marais Non-Executive Chairman
Alec L. Davis Chief Information Officer
Engelbert Binedell Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED22.35%3 565
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.98%71 618
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.15%43 624
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.77%31 160
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.06%27 292
SEGRO PLC31.38%20 684