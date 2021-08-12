Growthpoint Properties : recognised for excellence in financial reporting and communication

MEDIA RELEASE FROM GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES 12 August 2021

Growthpoint recognised for excellence in financial reporting and communication

Growthpoint Properties is the winner in communication and financial reporting in the property sector category of the Investment Analysts Society of South Africa (IAS) Excellence in Financial Reporting and Communications Awards.

Each year, the society presents awards to companies that display excellence in transparency, financial disclosure and communication with members of the IAS and the investment community. The rigorously selected IAS excellence award winners for the 2020 financial year were announced online yesterday (11 August 2021).

The IAS represents investment professionals throughout South Africa who play a crucial role in investor communication and investment decision-making. The society regularly canvasses its members, employed by South Africa's financial institutions and investment houses, on which public companies they believe have excelled in displaying outstanding expertise and transparency in financial disclosure and communications. Thus, an esteemed award for excellence in providing and communicating market intelligence from the IAS is a consensus assurance of the quality of the information provided to analyse the company.

Growthpoint has been acknowledged for its excellent disclosure and quality market intelligence by the IAS every year since 2011. It has also been named Overall Winner of these awards [three times], demonstrating its consistency in best practice reporting and setting a commendable benchmark.

"This award is all the more meaningful in a year when excellence and transparency in financial disclosure and communications became more relevant than ever before in light of events around COVID-19 and the impacts it has had on the financial performance and results of companies around the world," says Gerald Völkel, Financial Director of Growthpoint Properties.

Since March 2020, the pandemic has influenced the investor communication and disclosures required. In Growthpoint's case, this included providing detailed updates and insights into its South African business, its 50% stake in the V&A Waterfront, and its international investments in Poland and Romania, Australia and the UK.

"Given the circumstance of the pandemic, some traditional channels for financial communication were restricted, and thus we had to find alternative ways of presenting our financial reporting to the members of the IAS, the broader investment community and our key stakeholders. This IAS