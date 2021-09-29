REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

GRP LIMITED
(Incorporated in Singapore)
(Company Registration Number: 197701449C)
RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of GRP Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that, at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 September 2021, the special resolution relating to the matter set out in the notice of EGM dated 7 September 2021 was duly passed by the members of the Company by way of poll.
The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual is as set out below:
-
Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM:
|
Resolution
|
|
Total number
|
|
For
|
Against
|
number and
|
of shares
|
Number of
|
|
As a
|
Number of
|
As a
|
|
details
|
|
represented
|
shares
|
|
percentage
|
shares
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
by votes for
|
|
|
of total
|
|
of total
|
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
number of
|
|
number of
|
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
votes for
|
|
votes for
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
and against
|
|
and against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To
|
approve
|
the
|
78,319,970
|
78,319,970
|
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
proposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
distribution
|
by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
way
|
of capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reduction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)
No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to vote at the EGM.
-
Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
Finova BPO Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer of the EGM.
By Order of the Board
Kwan Chee Seng
Executive Director
29 September 2021
