    BLU   SG1CD2000004

GRP LIMITED

(BLU)
REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
GRP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 197701449C)

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of GRP Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that, at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 September 2021, the special resolution relating to the matter set out in the notice of EGM dated 7 September 2021 was duly passed by the members of the Company by way of poll.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual is as set out below:

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM:

Resolution

Total number

For

Against

number and

of shares

Number of

As a

Number of

As a

details

represented

shares

percentage

shares

percentage

by votes for

of total

of total

and against

number of

number of

the relevant

votes for

votes for

resolution

and against

and against

the

the

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

Special

Resolution:

To

approve

the

78,319,970

78,319,970

100

0

0

proposed

distribution

by

way

of capital

reduction

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)
    No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to vote at the EGM.
  2. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
    Finova BPO Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer of the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Kwan Chee Seng

Executive Director

29 September 2021

Disclaimer

GRP Limited published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2021 -0,94 M -0,69 M -0,69 M
Net cash 2021 23,6 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kantilal Champaklal Chief Financial Officer
Tong How Teo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Moe Independent Non-Executive Director
Lik Kok Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhagwandas Mahtani Independent Non-Executive Director
