REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

GRP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 197701449C)

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of GRP Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that, at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 September 2021, the special resolution relating to the matter set out in the notice of EGM dated 7 September 2021 was duly passed by the members of the Company by way of poll.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual is as set out below:

Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM :

Resolution Total number For Against number and of shares Number of As a Number of As a details represented shares percentage shares percentage by votes for of total of total and against number of number of the relevant votes for votes for resolution and against and against the the resolution resolution (%) (%) Special Resolution: To approve the 78,319,970 78,319,970 100 0 0 proposed distribution by way of capital reduction

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s)

No party is required to abstain from voting on the resolution put to vote at the EGM. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer

Finova BPO Pte. Ltd. was appointed as scrutineer of the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Kwan Chee Seng

Executive Director

29 September 2021