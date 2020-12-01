Log in
Grubhub : Grant Program Supports Drivers' Community Philanthropic, Business and Educational Goals

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
Grubhub is proud to announce its Driver Grant Programto support drivers who are creating meaningful change in their communities. Twenty recipients will receive $10,000 grants that can be used to inspire change in their communities through education, civic engagement, and philanthropic work.


Through the grant program, Grubhub is honoring drivers' aspirations and supporting the work they do off the road. We hear that our drivers value the autonomy that comes from Grubhub since it allows them to participate in other endeavors, and this program is one way we are able to celebrate and invest in their passions. The program will continue into 2021, with a second grant application period planned to open in the spring.


'Our drivers play a valuable role to serve restaurants and diners across the country, and we're proud that our grant program is a way to further their personal and professional development and help them drive more change in their communities,' said Eric Ferguson, Grubhub's chief operations officer. 'Knowing that the majority of our drivers deliver for Grubhub part-time to fit into their chosen goals, these grants will give drivers a stepping stone to pursue their broader aspirations, benefitting not only them, but the greater good of their community.'


To be considered for a grant, applicants create a short video or write an essay that outlines how they've made a positive impact in their community, how driving with Grubhub fits into their larger mission, and how they'd use the grant to pursue their goals. The application period opens starting December 1 and closes on January 4. Recipients will receive the grant in the first quarter of 2021. Eligible applicants must be active on the Grubhub for Drivers platform for at least 90 days at the time of submission, be in good standing at the time the grant is awarded, and have completed at least one delivery in the last 30 days prior to being selected.


More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here.

Disclaimer

GrubHub Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
