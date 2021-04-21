Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Grubhub Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRUB

GRUBHUB INC.

(GRUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grubhub : Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

04/21/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
No court decision can bring George Floyd back to his friends and family. But with this verdict we find a sense of accountability and take a small step toward the systemic change needed. Much more work must be done, and we remain committed to standing up and supporting actions that bring enduring change.

Disclaimer

GrubHub Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 21:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 209 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,71 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -138x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 751 M 6 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 841
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart GRUBHUB INC.
Duration : Period :
Grubhub Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUBHUB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 72,51 $
Last Close Price 70,50 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew M. Maloney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam J. DeWitt President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian P. McAndrews Chairman
Greg Russell Chief Technology Officer
Eric Ferguson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUBHUB INC.-5.08%6 751
SNAP INC.16.82%88 221
ANGI INC.20.58%7 956
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-33.83%7 608
MOMO INC.2.36%2 944
DENA CO., LTD.15.82%2 484
