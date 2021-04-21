Grubhub : Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

No court decision can bring George Floyd back to his friends and family. But with this verdict we find a sense of accountability and take a small step toward the systemic change needed. Much more work must be done, and we remain committed to standing up and supporting actions that bring enduring change. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GrubHub Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 21:39:05 UTC.