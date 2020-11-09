Log in
GRUBHUB INC. (GRUB)

GRUBHUB INC.

(GRUB)
U.S. Justice Department clears Uber-Postmates deal: Axios

11/09/2020 | 11:12pm EST
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has cleared Uber Technologies Inc's acquisition of food delivery company Postmates, news website Axios reported https://bit.ly/35dWmv7 on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Uber announced in July that it would buy Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal after its bid to acquire rival Grubhub Inc fell apart over regulatory and other concerns.

The ride-hailing company disclosed in a regulatory filing in September that the Justice Department was also scrutinizing its plan to buy Postmates over antitrust worries.

The agency's move put the deal on hold until both companies complied with the government's request for more details to receive an approval.

The deal would aid Uber in expanding its food delivery market share and significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has pummeled its core ride-hailing service.

The Justice Department, Uber and Postmates did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 827 M - -
Net income 2020 -115 M - -
Net Debt 2020 83,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -57,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 593 M 6 593 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 714
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends GRUBHUB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 68,58 $
Last Close Price 71,08 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew M. Maloney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam J. DeWitt President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian P. McAndrews Chairman
Eric Ferguson Chief Operating Officer
David A. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUBHUB INC.46.13%7 366
SNAP INC.151.68%67 615
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.17.77%5 003
MOMO INC.-55.22%3 038
DENA CO., LTD.5.41%2 172
TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.215.15%1 258
