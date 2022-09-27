Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    GRUMA B   MXP4948K1056

GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GRUMA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
207.52 MXN   -0.48%
05:59pMexican tortilla maker Gruma says it obtained $125 mln loan
RE
08/24Fitch Affirms Gruma's Ratings at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
07/21Transcript : Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
Mexican tortilla maker Gruma says it obtained $125 mln loan

09/27/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexican tortilla-maker Gruma has obtained a $125 million loan it will use to refinance existing liabilities, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The five-year loan from the Bank of Nova Scotia will help the company improve its cost of debt, the statement added.

Gruma, founded in 1949, ranks among the world's biggest producers of corn flour and tortillas. In July it announced a credit line for up to $150 million for general corporate uses.

In a quarterly earnings report that same month, the company said it would focus on expanding tortilla production worldwide while growing profits and limiting the effects of inflation.

Its end-June debt, for the most part denominated in U.S. dollars, amounted to $1.7 billion, it said in the report, up 4% from three months earlier.

In February, Gruma suspended operations at a plant in Ukraine after Russia's invasion of the major grain exporting country halted commercial shipping. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Sarah Morland; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.34% 668.5 End-of-day quote.12.31%
GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.48% 207.52 End-of-day quote.-20.95%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.19% 551.0836 Real-time Quote.12.31%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -0.80% 66.76 Delayed Quote.-24.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 107 B 5 264 M 5 264 M
Net income 2022 6 005 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2022 24 293 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 77 106 M 3 790 M 3 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 23 485
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 215,11 MXN
Average target price 276,17 MXN
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Antonio González Moreno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raúl Cavazos Morales Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Martinez Saldivar Chief Procurement Officer
Homero Huerta Moreno Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas Stanley Heather Rodríguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUMA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-20.95%3 797
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.42%296 508
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.00%79 973
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.50%46 688
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.75%45 871
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY20.80%45 691