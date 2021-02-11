GRUO EMPR 00 : EBA will build 74 Social Housing Units in Santurtzi, Vizcaya

Log in
02/11/2021
EBA will build 74 Social Housing Units in Santurtzi, Vizcaya
11/02/2021


Vivienda y Suelo de Euskadi (VISESA) has awarded EBA the execution works of 74 Social Housing Units (42 + 32) with garage and storage room, and the development of the area that will house these buildings in San Juan de Rompeolas - Saturtzi, Biscay.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 958 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net income 2019 163 M 197 M 197 M
Net cash 2019 47,2 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,40x
Yield 2019 1,67%
Capitalization 302 M 366 M 366 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 879
Free-Float 32,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Roberto Álvarez Álvarez Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUO EMPR 003.46%366
VINCI SA5.16%58 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 208
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.61%29 949
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 853
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.79%18 295
