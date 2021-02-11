GRUO EMPR 00 : EBA will build 74 Social Housing Units in Santurtzi, Vizcaya

EBA will build 74 Social Housing Units in Santurtzi, Vizcaya
Vivienda y Suelo de Euskadi (VISESA) has awarded EBA the execution works of 74 Social Housing Units (42 + 32) with garage and storage room, and the development of the area that will house these buildings in San Juan de Rompeolas - Saturtzi, Biscay.
