GRUO EMPR 00 : SANJOSE will build the new National Headquarters of Grupo Preving in Badajoz

SANJOSE will build the new National Headquarters of Grupo Preving in Badajoz

03/02/2021

Inversiones Val de Pasillas has awarded the JV formed by SANJOSE Constructora and Magenta the execution works of the National Headquarters of Grupo Preving in Badajoz; a new building with more than 10,000 square meters of built surface and with capacity for approximately 300 professionals.

Along with the central services and the administrative part, the new headquarters of the group also incorporate a multipurpose room with capacity for 100 people, a central square of 900 square meters for the realisation of in-house and external events, cafeteria, nursery and sports facilities such as a paddle tennis court or a swimming pool. The project also includes an entrepreneurship centre to empower entrepreneurs in the city and the province of Extremadura.