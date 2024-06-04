BDO spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. phone: +48 22 543 16 00 ul. Postępu 12 fax: +48 22 543 16 01 02-676 Warsaw, email: office@bdo.pl Poland www.bdo.pl Independent Auditor's Report for the General Meeting and Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. Auditor's report on the full-year consolidated financial statements Opinion We have audited the full-year consolidated financial statements of a group the parent of which is Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent") (the "Group"), containing the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, and consolidated statement of cash flows for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2023, and notes to the consolidated financial statements including information on material accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements: give a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated assets and financial position as at 31

December 2023, as well as of its consolidated financial result and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with applicable International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union and the adopted accounting policies;

December 2023, as well as of its consolidated financial result and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with applicable International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union and the adopted accounting policies; comply with the form and content requirements laid down in the laws and regulations applicable to the Group and with the Articles of Association of the Parent. This opinion is consistent with the additional report for the Audit Committee, which we issued on 29 April 2024. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with National Standards on Auditing compliant with International Standards on Auditing, adopted by resolution of the National Council of Statutory Auditors (the "NSA") and pursuant to the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017 (the "Act on Statutory Auditors" - consolidated text: Dz.U. of 2023, item 1015, as amended) and Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities (the "EU Regulation" - OJEU L 158). Our responsibility under these standards is further described in the Auditor's responsibility for audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group Companies in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (the "IESBA Code") adopted by resolution of the National Council of Statutory Auditors and with other ethical requirements applicable to the audit of financial statements in Poland. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. During the audit, the lead auditor and the audit firm were independent of the Company in accordance with the independence criteria set out in the Act on Statutory Auditors and in the EU Regulation. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. BDO spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością spółka komandytowa, District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division, National Court Register (KRS): 0000729684, Industry Identification Number (REGON): 141222257, Tax Identification Number (NIP): 108-000-42-12. The value of equity contribution is PLN 10,037,500. BDO offices in Poland: Katowice 40-007, ul. Uniwersytecka 13, phone:+48 32 661 06 00, katowice@bdo.pl;Kraków 31-548, al. Pokoju 1, phone: +48 12 378 69 00, krakow@bdo.pl; Poznań 60-650, ul. Piątkowska 165, phone:+48 61 622 57 00, poznan@bdo.pl; Wrocław 53-332, ul. Powstańców Śląskich 7a, phone: +48 71 734 28 00, wroclaw@bdo.pl BDO spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością spółka komandytowa is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Section 5.6. of the Notes to the consolidated financial statements, which sets out events including, inter alia, the persistence of adverse market factors that directly affect the financial position of the Group and the Parent, the extension of completion of the Polimery Police project, and the risk of potential events of default under the financing agreements, which may result in the reduction or termination of available financing. As indicated in Section 5.6, these events, together with the other information provided in that Section, indicate that there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Parent's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those which, according to our professional judgement, were the most significant during our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the reporting period under analysis. They cover the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement, including assessed risks of material misstatement due to fraud. We addressed those matters in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and when formulating our opinion, and we also summarised our response to those risks. Where we considered it relevant, we included key observations arising with respect to the particular risks. In addition to the matter described in the "Material uncertainty related to going concern" section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We do not express a separate opinion on those matters. 1. Analysis of impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill In the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the Parent presented: property, plant and equipment of PLN 14,436,631 thousand (including right-of-use assets), representing 59.4% of the total assets,

right-of-use assets), representing 59.4% of the total assets, intangible assets of PLN 892,274 thousand, including intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of PLN 381,430 thousand, representing 3.7% of the total assets,

goodwill of PLN 282,848 thousand, representing 1.2% of the total assets, with a total value of PLN 15,611,753 thousand, representing 64.3% of the total assets. In accordance with IAS 36 Impairment of Assets, goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are tested annually for impairment. The other assets are tested for impairment if there are indications of impairment. As indications of impairment, related mainly to market conditions, were identified as at 31 December 2023, the Parent's Management Board performed an impairment test and estimated the recoverable amount of cash generating units. Impairment testing of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill largely relies on estimates made by the Parent's Management Board, including those relating to the strategy, revenue and cost forecasts, planned capital expenditure, weighted average cost of capital and the marginal growth rate. The estimates are largely forward-looking and therefore subject to a significant risk of change due to changing market conditions. Given the inherent uncertainty as to the future realisation of material assumptions and the materiality of those assets, we considered the analysis of impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill to be a key audit matter. Disclosures in the consolidated financial statements Details of the accounting policy applied by the Group with respect to measurement of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets and goodwill are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements: in Note 9 with respect to property, plant and equipment, 2

in Note 10 with respect to the right-of-use assets, and

right-of-use assets, and in Note 12 with respect to intangible assets and goodwill. In addition, in the Notes specified above and in Section 6, the Parent disclosed the figures relating to the identified key audit matter and the key assumptions underlying the impairment test. Audit procedures conducted in response to the identified risk Our audit procedures in relation to the described key audit matter included: assessment of compliance of the Group's accounting policies for measurement of property, plant and equipment, rights-of-use assets, intangible assets, including goodwill, with the applicable financial reporting standards;

rights-of-use assets, intangible assets, including goodwill, with the applicable financial reporting standards; obtaining an understanding and making a critical assessment of the principles and process of recognising impairment losses;

assessment of the Parent's Management Board's analysis of indications of impairment;

obtaining impairment tests for identified cash generating units with impairment risk, conducted as at 31 December 2023;

with the support of our valuation specialists - assessment of the macroeconomic assumptions used in the model by the Parent's Management Board, including the discount rate, by comparing them with publicly available information, and verification of key assumptions and rationality of business projections, regarding in particular sales, production and operating expenses, by comparing them with historical data, and in the case of forecast prices - with publicly available external projections;

discussion of material components with the auditors, analysis of their audit files and reporting for group audit purposes;

assessment of the adequacy of impairment testing disclosures in light of the requirements of IAS 36 Impairment of Assets and IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements. Responsibility of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Parent for the consolidated financial statements The Management Board of the Parent is responsible for the preparation of consolidated financial statements which give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, financial position and financial result in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union, the adopted accounting policies, the laws applicable to the Group and the Articles of Association, as well as for the internal control that the Management Board of the Parent deems necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free of any material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. When preparing consolidated financial statements, the Management Board of the Parent is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, if applicable, any matters pertaining to its continuation as a going concern, and for adoption of the going concern basis of accounting, unless the Parent's Management Board intends either to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Management Board of the Parent and members of its Supervisory Board are also required to ensure that consolidated financial statements comply with the requirements set forth in the Polish Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Accounting Act"- consolidated text: Dz.U. of 2023, item 120, as amended). Members of the Parent's Supervisory Board are responsible for supervising the financial reporting process. 3

Auditor's responsibility for audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the NSA will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. The concept of materiality is applied by the auditor both in planning and performing the audit, and in evaluating the effect of identified misstatements on the audit and of uncorrected misstatements, if any, on the consolidated financial statements and in forming the auditor's opinion. Accordingly, all opinions and statements contained in the audit report are made taking into account the qualitative and quantitative materiality levels determined in accordance with the auditing standards and the auditor's professional judgement. The scope of an audit does not include assurance on the future viability of the Group or on the efficiency or effectiveness with which the Parent's Management Board has conducted or will conduct the affairs of the Group. In auditing financial statements in accordance with the NSA, we apply professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism, and: identify and assess risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, plan and perform audit procedures adequate to the identified risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

obtain understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control;

evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Parent's Management Board;

draw a conclusion as to the appropriateness of application of the going concern basis of accounting by the Parent's Management Board and, based on the audit evidence obtained, a conclusion as to whether any material uncertainty exists related to any events or conditions which may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditor's report to the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements about the material uncertainty or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern;

evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. 4

We communicate with the Audit Committee of the Parent's Supervisory Board regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Audit Committee of the Parent's Supervisory Board with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and that we will communicate with the Supervisory Board all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated to the Audit Committee of the Parent's Supervisory Board, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the reporting period and were therefore considered key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Other information, including the Directors' Report Other information includes the Directors' Report on the operations of the Parent and the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Directors' Report"), together with a statement of compliance with corporate governance standards, which is a separate section of the Directors' Report, and the non-financial report as referred to in Art. 55.2b of the Accounting Act, which has been prepared as a separate document. Pursuant to Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act and Par. 71.8 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated 29 March 2018 (the "Regulation on Current and Periodic Information") (Dz.U. of 2018, item 757, as amended), The Company's Management Board has prepared, as a single document, the Directors' Report on the operations of the Company and the Group. Other information also includes a letter from the President of the Parent's Management Board, a representation from the Parent's Management Board, and information from the Parent's Management Board on the selection of the audit firm, which we received prior to signing this audit report, and statements from the Parent's Supervisory Board, which we expect to be provided with after signing this audit report (jointly: "Other Information"). Responsibility of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Parent The Management Board of the Parent is responsible for preparing Other Information in accordance with applicable laws. The Management Board of the Parent and members of its Supervisory Board are also required to ensure that the Directors' Report on the operations of the Group and its separate sections comply with the requirements of the Accounting Act. Auditor's responsibility Our opinion on the audited consolidated financial statements does not cover Other Information. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, it is our responsibility to read Other Information and consider whether it is not materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of Other 5

Information, we are required to report that fact. In accordance with the Act on Statutory Auditors, our responsibility is also to issue an opinion on whether the Directors' Report has been prepared in accordance with applicable laws and whether it is consistent with the information appearing in the consolidated financial statements. We are also required to issue an opinion on whether the Group has included the required information in its statement of compliance with corporate governance standards. We received the Directors' Report prior to the date of this audit report, and the Full-Year Report will be available after that date. Should we identify a material misstatement in the Full-Year Report, we are required to report this fact to the Parent's Supervisory Board. Opinion on the Directors' Report Based on the work we performed as part of our audit, we believe that the Directors' Report: has been prepared in accordance with Art. 49 of the Accounting Act and Section 71 of the Regulation on Current and Periodic Information,

contains information consistent with information disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. We further represent that, based on our knowledge of the Group and its environment obtained during the audit, we did not identify any material misstatements in the Directors' Report. Opinion on the statement of compliance with corporate governance standards In our opinion, in the statement of compliance with corporate governance standards, the Parent included the information specified in Section 70.6.5 of the Regulation on Current and Periodic Information. Furthermore, in our opinion, the information specified in Section 70.6.5.c-f, h and i of the Regulation on Current and Periodic Information, contained in the statement of compliance with corporate governance standards, complies with the applicable regulations and is consistent with the information contained in the consolidated financial statements. Non-financial statement In accordance with the requirements of the Act on Statutory Auditors, we report that the Group has prepared a non-financial report referred to in Art. 55.2b and Art. 55.2c of the Accounting Act as a separate document. We did not perform any assurance work regarding the non-financial statement and we do not give any assurance relating to it. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Opinion on the compliance of the mark-up of the consolidated financial statements prepared in a single electronic reporting format with the requirements of the Regulation on regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format In connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements, we have been engaged to perform a reasonable assurance engagement in order to express an opinion on whether the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023, prepared using a single electronic reporting format, contained in the file named GrupaAzoty-2023-12-31-pl.zip (the "ESEF consolidated financial statements"), have been marked up in accordance with the requirements laid down in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 supplementing Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format (the "ESEF Regulation"). 6

Identification of the criteria and description of the engagement The ESEF consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Parent's Management Board to meet the mark-up requirements and technical requirements for the specification of a single electronic reporting format as set out in the ESEF Regulation. The purpose of our assurance engagement was to verify whether the mark-up of the ESEF consolidated financial statements meets the requirements of the ESEF Regulation, and we believe that the requirements set out in those regulations represent appropriate criteria to form our opinion. Responsibility of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Parent The Parent's Management Board is responsible for the preparation of the ESEF consolidated financial statements in accordance with the mark-up requirements and technical requirements for the specification of a single electronic reporting format as set out in the ESEF Regulation. This responsibility includes the selection and application of appropriate XBRL tags, using the taxonomy specified in those regulations. The responsibility of the Paretn's Management Board also includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal controls to ensure the preparation of ESEF consolidated financial statements that are free from any material non-compliance with the ESEF Regulation. Members of the Parent's Supervisory Board are responsible for supervising the financial reporting process, including also the preparation of financial statements in accordance with the format required under applicable laws. Auditor's responsibility Our objective was to express an opinion, based on our reasonable assurance engagement, whether the ESEF consolidated financial statements have been marked up in accordance with the requirements of the ESEF Regulation. We have performed our engagement in accordance with National Standard on Assurance Engagements Other than Audits and Reviews 3001PL - "Audit of financial statements prepared in a single electronic reporting format" ("NSAE 3001PL") and, where appropriate, in accordance with National Standard on Assurance Engagements Other than Audits and Reviews 3000 (Z) compliant with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) - "Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" ("NSAE 3000 (Z)"). The Standard requires the auditor to plan and perform the procedures to obtain reasonable assurance that the ESEF consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with certain criteria. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an assurance engagement conducted in accordance with NSAE 3001PL and, where appropriate, NSAE 3000 (Z), will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The selection of procedures depends on the auditor's judgement, including the auditor's assessment of the risk of material misstatement due to fraud or error. In making the risk assessment, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the preparation of the ESEF consolidated financial statements in order to design appropriate procedures to provide the auditor with sufficient and appropriate evidence in the circumstances. The assessment of the internal control system was not performed to express an opinion on its effectiveness. 7

Summary of work performed The procedures we designed and performed included: obtaining an understanding of how the ESEF consolidated financial statements were prepared, including the selection and application of XBRL tags by the Parent, and ensuring compliance with the ESEF Regulation, including an understanding of the internal controls relevant to that process;

reconciliation of marked-up information contained in the ESEF consolidated financial statements with the audited consolidated financial statements;

marked-up information contained in the ESEF consolidated financial statements with the audited consolidated financial statements; assessment, with the use of a specialist IT tool, of compliance with the technical standards on the specification of a single electronic reporting format,

assessment of completeness of marking up the information contained in the ESEF consolidated financial statements with XBRL tags;

assessment of whether the applied XBRL tags from the taxonomy specified in the ESEF Regulation were applied properly and whether taxonomy extensions were used in situations where no appropriate elements were identified in the core taxonomy specified in the ESEF Regulation;

assessment of the correctness of anchoring the applied taxonomy extensions in the core taxonomy specified in the ESEF Regulation; We believe that the evidence we obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the compliance of the mark-up with the requirements of the ESEF Regulation. Ethical requirements, including independence In performing the engagement, the auditor and the audit firm complied with the independence requirements and other ethical requirements laid down in the IESBA Code. The IESBA Code is based on the fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence, due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour. We also complied with other independence and ethical requirements applicable to this assurance engagement in Poland. Quality control requirements As an audit firm, we adhere to National Quality Control Standard 1 in the wording of International Quality Management Standard (PL) 1 - "Quality Management for Firms that Perform Audits or Reviews of Financial Statements, or Other Assurance or Related Services Engagements" introduced by Resolution No. 38/I/2022 of the Council of the Polish Agency for Audit Oversight of 15 November 2022. This standard requires us to design, implement, and maintain a quality management system, including policies or procedures regarding compliance with ethical principles, professional standards, and applicable regulations and laws. Opinion on compliance with the requirements of the ESEF Regulation The auditor's opinion is formed on the basis of the matters described above and should therefore be read considering those matters. In our opinion, the ESEF consolidated financial statements have been marked up in all material respects in accordance with the requirements of the ESEF Regulation. Representation on the provided non-audit services To the best of our knowledge and belief, we hereby represent that the non-audit services that we have provided to the Group are compliant with the laws and regulations applicable in Poland and we have 8