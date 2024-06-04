Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023
(all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Material consolidated financial highlights
x
(PLN '000)
(EUR '000)
For period
For period
For period
For period
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Revenue
13,545,094
24,657,853
2,991,143
5,259,444
Operating (loss)/profit
(3,600,222)
865,649
(795,032)
184,640
(Loss)/profit before tax
(3,583,264)
688,686
(791,287)
146,895
Net (loss)/profit
(3,290,464)
583,820
(726,628)
124,527
Comprehensive income for period
(3,474,889)
1,040,754
(767,355)
221,990
Number of shares
99,195,484
99,195,484
99,195,484
99,195,484
Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (PLN)
(28.45)
6.25
(6.28)
1.33
Net cash from operating activities
6,558,992
5,608,373
1,448,413
1,196,249
Net cash from investing activities
(2,494,175)
(2,808,542)
(550,785)
(599,053)
Net cash from financing activities
(4,419,708)
(3,792,730)
(975,998)
(808,978)
Total net cash flows
(354,891)
(992,899)
(78,370)
(211,782)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,376,541
2,362,193
303,980
503,849
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,012,355
1,376,541
223,557
293,612
As at
As at
As at
As at
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Non-current assets
17,265,116
16,948,753
3,970,818
3,613,884
Current assets
7,031,404
8,916,891
1,617,158
1,901,297
Non-current liabilities
2,997,479
7,294,419
689,393
1,555,346
Current liabilities
14,830,752
8,614,858
3,410,937
1,836,896
Equity
6,468,289
9,956,367
1,487,647
2,122,938
Share capital
495,977
495,977
114,070
105,754
Non-controlling interests
516,835
1,021,718
118,867
217,855
Material items of the statement of comprehensive income, statement of financial position and statement of cash flows have been translated into the euro using the generally applicable method described below:
-
Items of assets and equity and liabilities in the statement of financial position have been translated at the exchange rate effective for the last day of the reporting period:
the exchange rate as at 29 December 2023 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.3480 (table No. 251/A/NBP/2023); the exchange rate as at 31 December 2022 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6899 (table No. 252/A/NBP/2022);
- Items of the statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows have been translated using the arithmetic average of the EUR/PLN exchange rates announced by the National Bank of Poland for the last day of each month in the reporting period:
in the period 1 January 2023-31 December 2023, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.5284; in the period 1 January 2022-31 December 2022, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6883.
The translation was made using the exchange rates specified above by dividing amounts expressed in thousands of the złoty by the exchange rate.
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(PLN '000 except for earnings per share)
For period
For period
x
Note
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Profits and losses
Revenue
1
13,545,094
24,657,853
Cost of sales
2
(13,833,787)
(20,722,832)
Gross (loss)/profit
(288,693)
3,935,021
Selling and distribution expenses
2
(976,300)
(1,164,041)
Administrative expenses
2
(983,820)
(979,960)
Other income
3
421,151
111,552
Other expenses
4
(1,772,560)
(1,036,923)
Operating (loss)/profit
(3,600,222)
865,649
Finance income
5
363,453
136,027
Finance costs
6
(374,055)
(331,140)
Net finance income/(costs)
(10,602)
(195,113)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
27,560
18,150
(Loss)/profit before tax
(3,583,264)
688,686
Income tax
7.1
292,800
(104,866)
Net (loss)/profit
(3,290,464)
583,820
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial losses from defined benefit plans
Losses on remeasurement of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Cash flow hedges - effective portion of fair-value change Translation reserve
Income tax relating to items that are or will be reclassified to profit or loss
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income for period
Net (loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Comprehensive income for period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
(Loss)/earnings per share: Basic (PLN)
Diluted (PLN)
24
(30,707)
(2,247)
-
(2,569)
7.3
5,676
520
(25,031)
(4,296)
29
(51,900)
427,759
(96,956)
32,441
7.3
(10,538)
1,030
(159,394)
461,230
(184,425)
456,934
(3,474,889)
1,040,754
8
(2,822,147)
620,122
(468,317)
(36,302)
(2,983,195)
992,735
(491,694)
48,019
(28.45)
6.25
(28.45)
6.25
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Consolidated statement of financial position
x
Note
As at
As at
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
9
13,676,472
13,392,162
Right-of-use assets
10
760,159
758,713
Investment property
11
71,290
66,613
Intangible assets
12
892,274
971,484
Goodwill
12.1
282,848
305,016
Shares
13.1
10,172
10,172
Equity-accounted investees
13.1
104,642
95,436
Other financial assets
13.2
2,858
3,961
Derivative financial instruments
28.4
291,543
383,800
Other receivables
16
609,262
629,999
Deferred tax assets
7.4
563,087
330,889
Other non-current assets
18
509
508
Total non-current assets
17,265,116
16,948,753
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
14
2,469,246
3,444,385
Property rights
15
2,047,478
2,009,349
Derivative financial instruments
28.4
-
3,122
Other financial assets
13.2
2,005
1,998
Current tax assets
47,467
33,719
Trade and other receivables
16
1,432,699
2,026,024
Cash and cash equivalents
17
1,012,355
1,376,541
Other current assets
18
20,154
21,753
Total current assets
7,031,404
8,916,891
TOTAL ASSETS
24,296,520
25,865,644
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Share capital
19.1
495,977
495,977
Share premium
19.2
2,418,270
2,418,270
Hedging reserve
19.3
243,830
285,136
Translation reserve
(9,483)
87,421
Other capital reserves
(17,700)
(17,700)
Retained earnings
2,820,560
5,665,545
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
5,951,454
8,934,649
Non-controlling interests
516,835
1,021,718
Total equity
6,468,289
9,956,367
LIABILITIES
Borrowings
20
626,865
4,971,706
Lease liabilities
21
375,714
360,957
Other financial liabilities
22
789,893
682,818
Employee benefit obligations
24
477,788
439,656
Trade and other payables
25
9,122
17,887
Provisions
26
234,707
241,007
Grants
27
185,321
193,896
Deferred tax liabilities
7.4
298,069
386,492
Total non-current liabilities
2,997,479
7,294,419
Borrowings
20
6,867,697
689,738
Derivative financial instruments
28.4
6,680
-
Lease liabilities
21.
72,145
71,629
Other financial liabilities
22
2,188,240
1,290,942
Employee benefit obligations
24
49,726
54,801
Current tax liabilities
31,186
243,545
Trade and other payables
25
5,388,239
6,141,011
Provisions
26
123,257
94,345
Grants
27
103,582
28,847
Total current liabilities
14,830,752
8,614,858
Total liabilities
17,828,231
15,909,277
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
24,296,520
25,865,644
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period ended 31 December 2023
x
As at 1 Jan 2023
Other
Equity
Share
Share
Hedging
Translation
Retained
attributable to
Non-controlling
capital
Total equity
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
earnings
owners of the
interests
reserves
parent
495,977
2,418,270
285,136
87,421
(17,700)
5,665,545
8,934,649
1,021,718
9,956,367
Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(2,822,147)
(2,822,147)
(468,317)
(3,290,464)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(41,306)
(96,904)
-
(22,838)
(161,048)
(23,377)
(184,425)
Comprehensive income for
(2,844,985
period
-
-
(41,306)
(96,904)
-
)
(2,983,195)
(491,694)
(3,474,889)
Transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
Dividends
(13,189)
(13,189)
As at 31 Dec 2023
495,977
2,418,270
243,830
(9,483)
(17,700)
2,820,560
5,951,454
516,835
6,468,289
Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period ended 31 December 2022
x
As at 1 Jan 2022
Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Other
Share
Share
Hedging
Translation
Retained
capital
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
earnings
reserves
495,977
2,418,270
(58,403)
54,936
(17,700)
5,048,783
Equity
attributable to Non-controllingowners of the interests parent
7,941,863 990,304
Total equity
8,932,167
Net profit
-
-
-
-
-
620,122
620,122
(36,302)
583,820
Other comprehensive income
-
-
343,539
32,485
-
(3,411)
372,613
84,321
456,934
Comprehensive income for
period
-
-
343,539
32,485
-
616,711
992,735
48,019
1,040,754
Transactions with owners,
recognised directly in equity
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,482)
(16,482)
Changes in ownership interests
in subsidiaries
Changes in the Group
-
-
-
-
-
51
51
(123)
(72)
As at 31 Dec 2022
495,977
2,418,270
285,136
87,421
(17,700)
5,665,545
8,934,649
1,021,718
9,956,367
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For period
For period
x
Note
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss)/profit before tax
(3,583,264)
688,686
Depreciation and amortisation
808,174
756,013
Recognition of impairment losses
1,420,896
916,999
Gain on investing activities
(6,133)
(852)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
(27,559)
(18,150)
Interest, foreign exchange gains or losses
269,602
162,888
Dividends
(35)
(311)
Fair value (loss)/gain on financial assets
143,280
(293,532)
Decrease in trade and other receivables
29
696,588
357,108
Decrease/(increase) in inventories and property rights
881,146
(1,571,483)
Increase in trade and other payables
29
6,153,406
4,810,195
Increase in provisions
29
5,395
25,594
Increase in employee benefit obligations
29
10,039
17,190
Increase/(decrease) in grants
29
58,431
(8,074)
Other adjustments
(14,470)
(1,961)
Income tax paid
(256,504)
(231,937)
Net cash from operating activities
6,558,992
5,608,373
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets, property,
29
plant and equipment, and investment property
3,823
27,534
Purchase of intangible assets, property,
plant and equipment, and investment property
(2,496,079)
(2,830,715)
Dividend received
35
-
Purchase of other financial assets
(1,997)
(3,994)
Proceeds from sale of other financial assets
1,997
3,994
Loans
-
(1,219)
Other cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,954)
(4,142)
Net cash from investing activities
(2,494,175)
(2,808,542)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(13,189)
(16,482)
Proceeds from borrowings
2,106,693
2,084,701
Repayment of borrowings
(99,496)
(878,737)
Interest paid
(414,081)
(199,172)
Payment of lease liabilities
(78,017)
(71,429)
Payment of reverse factoring liabilities
(5,929,115)
(4,725,291)
Other cash provided by (used in) financing activities
7,497
13,680
Net cash from financing activities
(4,419,708)
(3,792,730)
Total net cash flows
(354,891)
(992,899)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,376,541
2,362,193
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
(9,295)
7,247
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,012,355
1,376,541
The consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year consolidated financial statements.
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
1. Organisation of the Group
The Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna Group (the "Grupa Azoty Group" or the "Group") comprises Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (the "Parent", "GASA") and its subsidiaries.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna is the ultimate Parent of the Group.
The Parent's principal place of business and registered office are located in Tarnów, Poland.
Tts registered office address is ul. Eugeniusza Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33-101 Tarnów, Poland.
The Parent is incorporated Poland.
The Parent is a joint-stock company.
The principal place of business of the Grupa Azoty Group companies are the towns where the companies' registered offices are located.
The Group's principal business is in particular the processing of nitrogen products, manufacture and sale of fertilizers, manufacture and sale of plastics, manufacture and sale of oxo alcohols, manufacture and sale of titanium white, manufacture and sale of melamine, production of sulfur and processing of sulfur products.
The Parent was entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register (entry No. KRS 0000075450) on 28 December 2001, pursuant to a ruling of the District Court for Kraków-Śródmieście in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, dated 28 December 2001. The Parent's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268.
As of 22 April 2013, the Parent trades under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (abbreviated to Grupa Azoty S.A.). During the reporting period, the Parent did not change its name.
The Parent and the Group companies were incorporated for an indefinite period.
These consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Parent's Management Board on 29 April 2024.
2. Composition of the Group
As at 31 December 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group comprised: Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna as the Parent and its subsidiaries:
Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
x
Name
Entity holding
Interest
Share capital
Consolidation
shares
held
method
1.
Grupa Azoty S.A.
Parent
PLN 495,977
Parent
thousand
2.
COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH ("COMPO EXPERT")
GASA
100%
EUR 25 thousand
Full
3.
Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH ("ATT Polymers")
GASA
100%
EUR 9,000
Full
thousand
4.
Grupa Azoty Compounding Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa Azoty
GASA
100%
PLN 72,008
Full
COMPOUNDING")
thousand
5.
Grupa Azoty Energia Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa Azoty ENERGIA")
GASA
100%
PLN 1,000
Full
thousand
6.
Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol
GASA
99.56%
PLN 60,620
Full
S.A. ("Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL")
thousand
7.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. ("Grupa Azoty
GASA
95.98%
PLN 191,150
Full
PUŁAWY")
thousand
8.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. ("Grupa
GASA
93.48%
PLN 285,064
Full
Azoty KĘDZIERZYN")
thousand
Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Sp. z o.o.
GASA
63.27%
PLN 85,631
9.
Grupa Azoty
Full
("Grupa Azoty PKCh")
36.73%
thousand
KĘDZIERZYN
10.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. ("Grupa Azoty
GASA
62.86%
PLN 1,241,758
Full
POLICE")
thousand
GASA
60.00%
Grupa Azoty
20.00%
PLN 54,600
11.
Grupa Azoty Koltar Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa Azoty KOLTAR")
KĘDZIERZYN
Full
thousand
Grupa Azoty
20.00%
PUŁAWY
Grupa Azoty Polyolefins Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty
GASA
30.52%
PLN 922,968
12.
Grupa Azoty
Full
POLYOLEFINS")
34.41%
thousand
POLICE
13.
Agrochem Puławy Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
100.00%
PLN 68,639
PUŁAWY
thousand
Full
14.
SCF Natural Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
100.00%
PLN 15,001
Full
PUŁAWY
thousand
15.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Fosforowe Gdańsk Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
99.19%
PLN 59,003
Full
PUŁAWY
thousand
16.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Chorzów S.A.
Grupa Azoty
96.48%
PLN 94,700
Full
PUŁAWY
thousand
17.
STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
96.15%
PLN 1,117
Not consolidated
PUŁAWY
thousand
18.
Remzap Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
97.17%
PLN 3,528
Full
PUŁAWY
thousand
Grupa Azoty
78.86%
PUŁAWY
19.
Prozap Sp. z o.o.
PLN 892 thousand
Full
Grupa Azoty
7.35%
POLICE
20.
Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
50.00%
PLN 19,500
Equity method
PUŁAWY
thousand
21.
Grupa Azoty Transtech Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
100.00%
PLN 9,783
Full
POLICE
thousand
22.
Grupa Azoty Police Serwis Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
100.00%
PLN 21,426
Full
POLICE
thousand
23.
Grupa Azoty Africa S.A. w likwidacji (in liquidation)
Grupa Azoty
99.99%
XOF 132,000
Full
POLICE
thousand
24.
Zarząd Morskiego Portu Police Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
99.91%
PLN 32,642
Full
POLICE
thousand
25.
Budchem Sp. z o.o. w upadłości likwidacyjnej (in
Grupa Azoty
48.96%
PLN 1,201
Not consolidated
liquidation bankruptcy)
POLICE
thousand
26.
Kemipol Sp. z o.o.
Grupa Azoty
33.99%
PLN 3,445
Equity method
POLICE
thousand
27.
ZAKSA S.A.
Grupa Azoty
92.45%
PLN 6,000
Full
KĘDZIERZYN
thousand
28.
Grupa Azoty Jednostka Ratownictwa
Grupa Azoty PKCH
100.00%
PLN 21,749
Full
Chemicznego Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa Azoty JRCH")
thousand
29.
Grupa Azoty Prorem Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa Azoty PROREM")
Grupa Azoty PKCH
100.00%
PLN 11,567
Full
thousand
