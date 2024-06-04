Consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. Organisation of the Group

The Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna Group (the "Grupa Azoty Group" or the "Group") comprises Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (the "Parent", "GASA") and its subsidiaries.

Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna is the ultimate Parent of the Group.

The Parent's principal place of business and registered office are located in Tarnów, Poland.

Tts registered office address is ul. Eugeniusza Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33-101 Tarnów, Poland.

The Parent is incorporated Poland.

The Parent is a joint-stock company.

The principal place of business of the Grupa Azoty Group companies are the towns where the companies' registered offices are located.

The Group's principal business is in particular the processing of nitrogen products, manufacture and sale of fertilizers, manufacture and sale of plastics, manufacture and sale of oxo alcohols, manufacture and sale of titanium white, manufacture and sale of melamine, production of sulfur and processing of sulfur products.

The Parent was entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register (entry No. KRS 0000075450) on 28 December 2001, pursuant to a ruling of the District Court for Kraków-Śródmieście in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, dated 28 December 2001. The Parent's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268.

As of 22 April 2013, the Parent trades under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (abbreviated to Grupa Azoty S.A.). During the reporting period, the Parent did not change its name.

The Parent and the Group companies were incorporated for an indefinite period.

These consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Parent's Management Board on 29 April 2024.

2. Composition of the Group

As at 31 December 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group comprised: Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna as the Parent and its subsidiaries: