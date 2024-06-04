The file contains: Draft resolution of the Annual General Meeting Resolution of the Company's Supervisory Board Resolution of the Company's Management Board

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION NO. ____ OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO APPROVE THE DIRECTOR'S REPORT ON THE OPERATIONS OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. AND THE GRUPA AZOTY GROUP IN THE 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to (i) Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.1 and Art. 395.5 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 53.1 in conjunction with Art. 49.1 and Art. 63c.4 in conjunction with Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994, and (iii) Art. 50.1 and Art. 50.5 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), having considered the Directors' Report on Grupa Azoty S.A.'s and the Grupa Azoty Group's operations in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023, having read the auditor's report on the audit of the full- year financial statements and full-year consolidated financial statements, and having considered the Supervisory Board's assessment of the Directors' Report and the Supervisory Board's report on this assessment, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby approves the Directors' Report on Grupa Azoty S.A.'s and the Grupa Azoty Group's operations in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. The votes cast in an open ballot were as follows: For: ……………………………………… Against: ……………………………………… Abstentions: ……………………………………… STATEMENT OF REASONS: The Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Directors' Report on the Group's operations are required to be considered and approved by the Company's General Meeting in accordance with Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.1 and Art. 395.5 of the Commercial Code and in

- DRAFT - accordance with Art. 53.1 in conjunction with Art. 49.1 and Art. 63.4 in conjunction with Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Accounting Act"). Pursuant to Art. 49.1 of the Accounting Act, in the case of joint-stock companies and limited-liability companies, limited joint-stock partnerships, mutual insurance companies, mutual reinsurance companies, cooperatives, state-owned enterprises, as well as those general partnerships and limited partnerships in which all partners with unlimited liability are joint- stock companies, limited-liability companies, limited joint-stock partnerships or companies of a similar legal form from other countries, and in the case of specialist open-end investment funds, closed-end investment funds and alternative investment companies, the top-ranking executive body of the entity prepares, together with the full-year financial statements, a directors' report on the operations of the entity. The entity's full-year financial statements are subject to approval by the approval body (Art. 53.1 of the Accounting Act). Pursuant to Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act: "The full-year consolidated financial statements shall be accompanied by a report on the group's operations, prepared in accordance with the requirements laid down in Art. 49.2-3a and 7-9 (…). The directors' report on the group's operations may be integrated into a single report with the directors' report on the parent's operations." Being prepared together with the financial statements (full-year financial statements of the entity and consolidated financial statements of the entity's group), the directors' report on the operations of the entity and its group is subject to approval, just as are the financial statements. By Resolution No. 1308/XII/2024 of 29 April 2024, the Company's Management Board adopted the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023. The Report received positive opinions from the Company's auditor, expressed in the auditor's report on the full-year financial statements, dated 29 April 2024, and in the auditor's report on the full-year consolidated financial statements, dated 29 April 2024, and subsequently received a positive assessment from the Company's Supervisory Board as expressed in Resolution No. 534/XI/2024 of 29 April 2024. Moreover, by Resolution No. 556/XI/2024 of 23 May 2024, the Supervisory Board has adopted the Supervisory Board's Report on its activities for 2023, which includes the Supervisory Board's assessment of the said financial statements and the conclusions of this assessment, and has submitted the Report to the Annual General Meeting. In view of the foregoing, it is required that this draft resolution be submitted for consideration by the Annual General Meeting.

- EXCERPT - RESOLUTION NO. 534/XI/2024 OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. dated 29 April 2024 on assessment of the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 Acting pursuant to (i) Art. 382.3 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 32.1.6, Art. 32.1.9, Art. 32.1.10, Art. 32.1.19 and Art. 51 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Sections 1.1, 1.2, 2.1, 2.5, 10.1 and 10.2 of the Rules of Procedure for the Company's Supervisory Board, in conjunction with (i) Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.1 and Art. 395.5 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.1, Art. 50.5, Art. 56.1-56.7, Art. 56.9 and Art. 56.10 of the Company's Articles of Association, (iii) Supervisory Board Resolution No. 83/KA/2024 of 29 April 2024 on the assessment of the correctness and reliability of the financial statements for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 and of the appropriateness and reliability of the audit thereof by the auditor, and (iv) Management Board Resolution No. 1308/XII/2024 of 29 April 2024 to adopt the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Supervisory Board hereby gives a positive assessment of the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (the "Directors' Report"), as adopted by the Management Board under the above cited Resolution and submitted to the Supervisory Board. Section 2 The assessment of the Directors' Report is included in the document "Reasoned assessment by the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. of the financial statements of Grupa Azoty S.A., the consolidated financial statements of the Grupa Azoty Group and the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in 2023," attached as an Appendix hereto.

- EXCERPT - Section 3 Based on its assessment, the Supervisory Board is satisfied that the Directors' Report is true, accurate and complete as well as being consistent with the underlying records and other supporting documentation. Section 4 The Supervisory Board endorses the Management Board's request that the Annual General Meeting consider and approve the Directors' Report. Section 5 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- EXCERPT - Resolution No. 1308/XII/2024 of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna dated 29 April 2024 to adopt the Directors' Report on the operations of Grupa Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 Acting pursuant to (i) Art. 21.1, Art. 21.2.9, Art. 21.2.12, Art. 56.1-56.2, Art. 56.4-56.7 and Art. 56.9-56.10 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), (ii) Art. 49.1-49.2a, Art. 49.3-49.3a, and Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994, in conjunction with (i) Art. 32.1.6, Art. 32.1.9-32.1.10 and Art. 32.1.19, and Art. 51 in conjunction with Art. 50.1 and Art. 50.5 of the Company's Articles of Association, (ii) Section 9.2 of the Rules of Procedure for the Management Board, and (iii) Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.1 and Art. 395.5 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Management Board of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Management Board hereby adopts the Directors' Report on the operations Grupa

Azoty S.A. and the Grupa Azoty Group in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (the "Directors' Report" ), reading as set out in the Appendix to this Resolution. The Directors' Report includes a report on entertainment expenses, legal costs, marketing costs, public relations and social communication expenses, and management consultancy fees. Section 2 1. The Management Board further resolves to: submit to the Supervisory Board the Directors' Report, accompanied by the auditor's report, and the Management Board's request to the General Meeting in order for the Supervisory Board to make an assessment of the Directors' Report and to issue an opinion as referred to in Art. 32.1.6, Art. 32.1.9, and 32.1.10 of the Company's Articles of Association as well as to issue an opinion as referred to in Art. 51 of the

Company's Articles of Association, and then present to the Annual General Meeting the Directors' Report, accompanied by the auditor's report and the Supervisory Board's report on the conclusions of the assessment of the Directors' Report, including the Supervisory Board's opinion