This Directors' Report presents the key events which occurred in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 at the Grupa Azoty Group and Grupa Azoty S.A., the Group's Parent. This Report includes all information which is essential for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's financial condition and assets, including the results of their operations, as well as a description of risks and threats. It also presents financial and non-financial indicators, if material for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's condition, as well as additional explanations on the amounts presented in the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Contents 1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent 5 1.1. Organisation and structure 5 1.2. Subsidiaries' organisational or equity ties 9 1.3. Changes in the organisational structure 14 2. Management policy 15 2.1. Parent's organisational chart as at 31 December 2023 15 2.2. Changes in key management policies 16 2.3. Workforce 16 3. Business overview 17 3.1. Business segments 17 3.2. Overview of key products 21 3.3. Sales markets and procurement sources 24 3.4. Seasonality of operations 26 3.5. Agreements, including credit facility and loan agreements, guarantees and sureties 27 3.5.1. Significant agreements 27 3.5.2. Credit facility and loan agreements and annexes 28 3.5.3. Commercial contracts 35 3.5.4. Insurance agreements 36 3.5.5. Project co-financing agreements 37 3.5.6. Agreements between Grupa Azoty Group companies 38 3.5.7. Sureties and guarantees 39 3.6. Significant events 42 3.6.1. Implementation of the Polimery Police project 42 3.6.2. Other significant events 47 4. Growth strategy and policy 51 4.1. Strategy and growth directions 51 4.2. Growth prospects and market strategy 51 4.3. Key investments in Poland and abroad 53 4.4. Equity investments 56 4.5. Feasibility of investment plans 56 4.6. Significant R&D achievements 56 5. Current financial position and assets 59 5.1. Assessment of factors and one-off events with a material impact on operations and financial results .. 59 5.2. Market overview 61 5.3. Key financial and economic data 77 5.3.1. Consolidated financial information 77 5.3.2. Segments' consolidated financial information 78 5.3.3. Structure of consolidated operating expenses 80 5.3.4. Structure of consolidated assets, equity and liabilities 80 5.3.5. Consolidated financial ratios 82 5.3.6. Parent's financial results 83 5.3.7. Financial results of the Parent's segments 83 5.3.8. Structure of the Parent's operating expenses 85 5.3.9. Structure of the Parent's assets, equity and liabilities 86 5.3.10. Parent's financial ratios 87 5.4. Financial liquidity 89 5.5. Management of financial resources and assets 90 5.6. Bank deposits 90 5.7. Material off-balance-sheet items 90 5.8. Financial instruments - risk management policy and risk management instruments, objectives and methods 91 5.9. Expected financial condition 93 6. Risk, threats and growth prospects 94 6.1. Significant risk factors and threats 94 6.2. Significant external and internal growth factors 103 7. Shares and shareholding structure 109 7.1. Total number and par value of Grupa Azoty shares, holdings of the shares by supervisory and management personnel, and interests of such persons in the Parent's related entities ................. 109 7.2. Treasury shares held by the Parent, the Group companies and persons acting on their behalf 109 7.3. Grupa Azoty shares 109 8. Statement of compliance with corporate governance standards 118

8.1. Corporate governance code applicable to the Parent and the place where the text of the code is available to the public 118 8.2. Information on the Parent's non-compliance, if any, with the corporate governance standards and reasons for such non-compliance 119 8.3. Internal control and risk management systems 124 8.4. Management standards and systems 125 8.5. Shareholding structure 126 8.6. Special control powers of securities holders 127 8.7. Rules governing amendments to the Parent's Articles of Association 127 8.8. Restrictions on voting rights 127 8.9. Restrictions on the transferability of securities 128 8.10. Rules governing appointment and removal of the management staff; powers of the management staff, including in particular the authority to resolve to issue or buy back shares 128 8.11. Operation of the General Meeting 129 8.12. Composition and operation of the Company's management and supervisory bodies 132 8.13. Diversity policy 152 8.14. Remuneration policy 153 8.15. Sponsorship, charitable or similar activities 155 9. Report on entertainment expenses, legal costs, marketing costs, public relations and social communication expenses, and management consultancy fees 162 9.1.1. Introduction 162 9.1.2. Expenses 162 10. Other material information and events 163 10.1. Qualified auditor 163 10.2. Environmental performance 165 11. Non-financial report 172 12. Additional information 172

1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent 1.1. Organisation and structure Parent Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent" or the "Company") is the Parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Grupa Azoty Group", the "Group"). Its principal business comprises manufacturing, trading and service activities related to engineering plastics and their intermediates, and nitrogen fertilizers. The Parent operates its own research facilities, concentrating both on research into new products and technologies, and on advancing existing products. The Parent has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange ("WSE") since 30 June 2008. It is included in the WIG, WIG30, mWIG40, WIG-Chemia,WIG.MS-PET and WIG-Poland indices. It is also represented in a foreign index: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEXES - MSCI POLAND INDEX. The Company is an ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting company. The Parent's registered office is located at ul. Eugeniusza Kwiatkowskiego 8, Tarnów, Poland. Since 22 April 2013, the Company has been trading under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna. Its history goes back to 1927, when Państwowa Fabryka Związków Azotowych (state-owned nitrogen compound plant) was established in Mościce, a township later incorporated into Tarnów. The plant's construction was one of the largest investment projects undertaken in the Republic of Poland after it regained independence in 1918. The Parent is an integrated manufacturer of polyamide 6, marketed as Tarnamid®. It also specialises in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers (nitrogen-sulfur and nitrate). The Group The Grupa Azoty Group is one of Central Europe's major chemical groups with a strong presence on the market of mineral fertilizers, engineering plastics, OXO products, and other chemicals. Grupa Azoty has brought together companies with different traditions and complementary business profiles, seeking to leverage their potential to deliver a common strategy. This has led to the creation of Poland's largest and a major European chemical group. Thanks to its carefully designed structure, the Group offers a diverse product mix, ranging from nitrogen and compound fertilizers, engineering plastics, to OXO products and melamine. As at 31 December 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group comprised: The Parent and direct subsidiaries: COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH - wholly-owned,

wholly-owned, Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH - wholly-owned,

wholly-owned, Grupa Azoty Compounding Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,

wholly-owned, Grupa Azoty Energia Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,

wholly-owned, Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A. - a 99.58% equity interest,

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. - a 95.98% equity interest,

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. - a 93.48% equity interest,

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. - a 62.86% equity interest,

Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Sp. z o.o. - a 63.27% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. holding 36.73% of the shares,

Grupa Azoty Koltar Sp. z o.o. - a 60% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. and Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. each holding 20% of the shares, and a jointly-controlled entity: Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A. - a 30.52% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. holding 34.41% of the shares. The Parent and the Group companies were incorporated for an indefinite period. Parent's direct subsidiaries Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna The company's registered office is located in Puławy. Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY") specialises in the production of nitrogen fertilizers and is also one of the largest melamine manufacturers in the world. Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna The company's registered office is located in Police.

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty POLICE") is a major producer of compound fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers and titanium white. Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna The company's registered office is located in Kędzierzyn-Koźle. The business of Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN") is based on two pillars: nitrogen fertilizers and OXO products (OXO alcohols and plasticizers). COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH The company's registered office is located in Münster, Germany. COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH ("COMPO EXPERT") is a holding company for a group of subsidiaries, including the main operating company COMPO EXPERT GmbH, one of the world's largest manufacturers of speciality fertilizers for professional customers. The group's products are sold in many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, as well as North and South Americas. Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH The company's registered office is located in Guben, Germany. Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH ("Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS") manufactures polyamide 6 (PA6). Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością The company's registered office is located in Tarnów. The services of Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty PKCh") encompass comprehensive design support for investment projects in the chemical industry − from study and concept work to engineering design, building permit design and working plans, to services provided during the construction, commissioning and operation of process units. Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością The company's registered office is located in Tarnów. Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty KOLTAR") is a nationwide provider of railway services. It is one of the few organisations in Poland to hold licences required to perform comprehensive repairs of rail car chassis and tank cars used in the transport of dangerous materials (according to RID). Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna The company's registered office is located in Grzybów. Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL") is Poland's largest producer of liquid sulfur. Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością The company's registered office is located in Tarnów. The business model of Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING") is based on a portfolio of specialised engineering plastics manufactured through the compounding of plastics, with the use of innovative technological solutions. The company manufactures and sells modified plastics. Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością The company's registered office is located in Tarnów. Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty ENERGIA") was set up to support the Group in delivering its Strategy for 2021-2030 in the area of energy transition and lower emissions from production processes. In particular, the company is to implement renewable energy projects on land owned and used by the Group companies, and to participate in acquisition and development projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy projects (modular nuclear reactors).

Parent's equity interests in subsidiaries and associates as at 31 December 2023 (in relevant currency) % of shares held Company Registered office/address Share capital directly COMPO EXPERT Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING Grupa Azoty ENERGIA Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN Grupa Azoty PKCH Grupa Azoty POLICE Grupa Azoty KOLTAR Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS* Krögerweg 1048155, Münster, Germany Forster Straße 72 03172 Guben, Germany ul. Chemiczna 118, 33-101 Tarnów, Poland ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland Grzybów, 28-200 Staszów, Poland al. Tysiąclecia Państwa Polskiego 1324-110 Puławy, Poland ul. Mostowa 30 A P.O. Box 163, 47-220Kędzierzyn-Koźle, Poland ul. Kwiatkowskiego 7, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland ul. Kuźnicka 1, 72-010 Police, Poland ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland ul. Kuźnicka 1 72-010 Police, Poland EUR 25,000 100.00 EUR 9,000,000 100.00 PLN 72,007,700 100.00 PLN 1,000,000 100.00 PLN 60,620,090 99.58 PLN 191,150,000 95.98 PLN 285,064,300 93.48 PLN 85,630,550 63.27 PLN 1,241,757,680 62.86 PLN 54,600,000 60.00 PLN 922,968,300 30.52 * Jointly-controlled entity.

The Parent and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023 Source: Company data.

1.2. Subsidiaries' organisational or equity ties Equity interests held by the subsidiaries in other entities of the Group as at 31 December 2023 Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY Ownership interest Company (%) Share capital PLN 68,639 Agrochem Puławy Sp. z o.o. 100.00 thousand PLN 15,001 SCF Natural Sp. z o.o. 100.00 thousand Grupa Azoty Zakłady Fosforowe Gdańsk Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa PLN 59,003 Azoty FOSFORY") 99.19 thousand PLN 3,528 Remzap Sp. z o.o. 97.17 thousand Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Chorzów S.A. ("Grupa Azoty PLN 94,700 CHORZÓW") 96.48 thousand PLN 1,117 STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o. 96.15 thousand PLN 892 Prozap Sp. z o.o. 78.86 thousand PLN 19,500 Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o. 50.00 thousand PLN 54,600 Grupa Azoty KOLTAR 20.00 thousand Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY and the subsidiaries in which it holds equity interests of more than 50%, with the exception of STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o., are consolidated using the full method. STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o. is excluded from consolidation due to immateriality. Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o. is consolidated using the equity method. Grupa Azoty POLICE Ownership interest Company (%) Share capital Grupa Azoty Transtech Sp. z o.o. 100.00 PLN 9,783 thousand Grupa Azoty Police Serwis Sp. z o.o. 100.00 PLN 21,426 thousand Grupa Azoty Africa S.A. w likwidacji (in liquidation) 99.99 XOF 132,000 thousand1) Zarząd Morskiego Portu Police Sp. z o.o. 99.91 PLN 32,642 thousand Budchem Sp. z o.o. w upadłości likwidacyjnej (in 48.96 PLN 1,201 thousand liquidation bankruptcy) Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A.2) ("Grupa Azoty 34.41 PLN 922,968 POLYOLEFINS") thousand Kemipol Sp. z o.o. 33.99 PLN 3,445 thousand Prozap Sp. z o.o. 7.35 PLN 892 thousand XOF is the West African CFA franc . The Parent directly holds 30.52% of shares in Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS S.A. Kemipol Sp.