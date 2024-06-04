This Directors' Report presents the key events which occurred in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 at the Grupa Azoty Group and Grupa Azoty S.A., the Group's Parent. This Report includes all information which is essential for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's financial condition and assets, including the results of their operations, as well as a description of risks and threats. It also presents financial and non-financial indicators, if material for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's condition, as well as additional explanations on the amounts presented in the consolidated and separate financial statements.

Contents

1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent

5

1.1.

Organisation and structure

5

1.2. Subsidiaries' organisational or equity ties

9

1.3. Changes in the organisational structure

14

2.

Management policy

15

2.1. Parent's organisational chart as at 31 December 2023

15

2.2. Changes in key management policies

16

2.3.

Workforce

16

3.

Business overview

17

3.1.

Business segments

17

3.2. Overview of key products

21

3.3. Sales markets and procurement sources

24

3.4.

Seasonality of operations

26

3.5. Agreements, including credit facility and loan agreements, guarantees and sureties

27

3.5.1.

Significant agreements

27

3.5.2.

Credit facility and loan agreements and annexes

28

3.5.3.

Commercial contracts

35

3.5.4.

Insurance agreements

36

3.5.5.

Project co-financing agreements

37

3.5.6.

Agreements between Grupa Azoty Group companies

38

3.5.7.

Sureties and guarantees

39

3.6.

Significant events

42

3.6.1.

Implementation of the Polimery Police project

42

3.6.2.

Other significant events

47

4. Growth strategy and policy

51

4.1. Strategy and growth directions

51

4.2. Growth prospects and market strategy

51

4.3. Key investments in Poland and abroad

53

4.4.

Equity investments

56

4.5. Feasibility of investment plans

56

4.6.

Significant R&D achievements

56

5. Current financial position and assets

59

5.1. Assessment of factors and one-off events with a material impact on operations and financial results ..

59

5.2.

Market overview

61

5.3. Key financial and economic data

77

5.3.1.

Consolidated financial information

77

5.3.2.

Segments' consolidated financial information

78

5.3.3.

Structure of consolidated operating expenses

80

5.3.4.

Structure of consolidated assets, equity and liabilities

80

5.3.5.

Consolidated financial ratios

82

5.3.6.

Parent's financial results

83

5.3.7.

Financial results of the Parent's segments

83

5.3.8.

Structure of the Parent's operating expenses

85

5.3.9.

Structure of the Parent's assets, equity and liabilities

86

5.3.10.

Parent's financial ratios

87

5.4.

Financial liquidity

89

5.5. Management of financial resources and assets

90

5.6.

Bank deposits

90

5.7.

Material off-balance-sheet items

90

5.8. Financial instruments - risk management policy and risk management instruments, objectives and

methods

91

5.9. Expected financial condition

93

6.

Risk, threats and growth prospects

94

6.1. Significant risk factors and threats

94

6.2. Significant external and internal growth factors

103

7.

Shares and shareholding structure

109

7.1. Total number and par value of Grupa Azoty shares, holdings of the shares by supervisory and

management personnel, and interests of such persons in the Parent's related entities

.................

109

7.2.

Treasury shares held by the Parent, the Group companies and persons acting on their behalf

109

7.3.

Grupa Azoty shares

109

8. Statement of compliance with corporate governance standards

118

8.1. Corporate governance code applicable to the Parent and the place where the text of the code is

available to the public

118

8.2. Information on the Parent's non-compliance, if any, with the corporate governance standards and

reasons for such non-compliance

119

8.3.

Internal control and risk management systems

124

8.4.

Management standards and systems

125

8.5.

Shareholding structure

126

8.6.

Special control powers of securities holders

127

8.7.

Rules governing amendments to the Parent's Articles of Association

127

8.8.

Restrictions on voting rights

127

8.9.

Restrictions on the transferability of securities

128

8.10. Rules governing appointment and removal of the management staff; powers of the management staff,

including in particular the authority to resolve to issue or buy back shares

128

8.11. Operation of the General Meeting

129

8.12. Composition and operation of the Company's management and supervisory bodies

132

8.13. Diversity policy

152

8.14. Remuneration policy

153

8.15. Sponsorship, charitable or similar activities

155

9. Report on entertainment expenses, legal costs, marketing costs, public relations and social

communication expenses, and management consultancy fees

162

9.1.1.

Introduction

162

9.1.2.

Expenses

162

10.

Other material information and events

163

10.1. Qualified auditor

163

10.2. Environmental performance

165

11.

Non-financial report

172

12.

Additional information

172

1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent

1.1. Organisation and structure

Parent

Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent" or the "Company") is the Parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Grupa Azoty Group", the "Group"). Its principal business comprises manufacturing, trading and service activities related to engineering plastics and their intermediates, and nitrogen fertilizers.

The Parent operates its own research facilities, concentrating both on research into new products and technologies, and on advancing existing products.

The Parent has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange ("WSE") since 30 June 2008. It is included in the WIG, WIG30, mWIG40, WIG-Chemia,WIG.MS-PET and WIG-Poland indices. It is also represented in a foreign index: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEXES - MSCI POLAND INDEX. The Company is an ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting company.

The Parent's registered office is located at ul. Eugeniusza Kwiatkowskiego 8, Tarnów, Poland. Since 22 April 2013, the Company has been trading under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna. Its history goes back to 1927, when Państwowa Fabryka Związków Azotowych (state-owned nitrogen compound plant) was established in Mościce, a township later incorporated into Tarnów. The plant's construction was one of the largest investment projects undertaken in the Republic of Poland after it regained independence in 1918.

The Parent is an integrated manufacturer of polyamide 6, marketed as Tarnamid®. It also specialises in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers (nitrogen-sulfur and nitrate).

The Group

The Grupa Azoty Group is one of Central Europe's major chemical groups with a strong presence on the market of mineral fertilizers, engineering plastics, OXO products, and other chemicals.

Grupa Azoty has brought together companies with different traditions and complementary business profiles, seeking to leverage their potential to deliver a common strategy. This has led to the creation of Poland's largest and a major European chemical group. Thanks to its carefully designed structure, the Group offers a diverse product mix, ranging from nitrogen and compound fertilizers, engineering plastics, to OXO products and melamine.

As at 31 December 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group comprised: The Parent and direct subsidiaries:

  • COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH - wholly-owned,
  • Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH - wholly-owned,
  • Grupa Azoty Compounding Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,
  • Grupa Azoty Energia Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,
  • Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A. - a 99.58% equity interest,
  • Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. - a 95.98% equity interest,
  • Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. - a 93.48% equity interest,
  • Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. - a 62.86% equity interest,
  • Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Sp. z o.o. - a 63.27% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. holding 36.73% of the shares,
  • Grupa Azoty Koltar Sp. z o.o. - a 60% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. and Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. each holding 20% of the shares,

and a jointly-controlled entity:

  • Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A. - a 30.52% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. holding 34.41% of the shares.

The Parent and the Group companies were incorporated for an indefinite period.

Parent's direct subsidiaries

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna

The company's registered office is located in Puławy.

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY") specialises in the production of nitrogen fertilizers and is also one of the largest melamine manufacturers in the world.

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna

The company's registered office is located in Police.

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty POLICE") is a major producer of compound fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers and titanium white.

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna

The company's registered office is located in Kędzierzyn-Koźle.

The business of Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN") is based on two pillars: nitrogen fertilizers and OXO products (OXO alcohols and plasticizers).

COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH

The company's registered office is located in Münster, Germany.

COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH ("COMPO EXPERT") is a holding company for a group of subsidiaries, including the main operating company COMPO EXPERT GmbH, one of the world's largest manufacturers of speciality fertilizers for professional customers. The group's products are sold in many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, as well as North and South Americas.

Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH

The company's registered office is located in Guben, Germany.

Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH ("Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS") manufactures polyamide 6 (PA6).

Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.

The services of Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty PKCh") encompass comprehensive design support for investment projects in the chemical industry − from study and concept work to engineering design, building permit design and working plans, to services provided during the construction, commissioning and operation of process units.

Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.

Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty KOLTAR") is a nationwide provider of railway services. It is one of the few organisations in Poland to hold licences required to perform comprehensive repairs of rail car chassis and tank cars used in the transport of dangerous materials (according to RID).

Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna

The company's registered office is located in Grzybów.

Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL") is Poland's largest producer of liquid sulfur.

Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.

The business model of Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING") is based on a portfolio of specialised engineering plastics manufactured through the compounding of plastics, with the use of innovative technological solutions. The company manufactures and sells modified plastics.

Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.

Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty ENERGIA") was set up to support the Group in delivering its Strategy for 2021-2030 in the area of energy transition and lower emissions from production processes. In particular, the company is to implement renewable energy projects on land owned and used by the Group companies, and to participate in acquisition and development projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy projects (modular nuclear reactors).

Parent's equity interests in subsidiaries and associates as at 31 December 2023

(in relevant currency)

% of shares held

Company

Registered office/address

Share capital

directly

COMPO EXPERT

Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS

Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING

Grupa Azoty ENERGIA

Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL

Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY

Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN

Grupa Azoty PKCH

Grupa Azoty POLICE

Grupa Azoty KOLTAR

Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS*

Krögerweg 1048155,

Münster, Germany

Forster Straße 72

03172 Guben, Germany

ul. Chemiczna 118, 33-101 Tarnów, Poland

ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland

Grzybów, 28-200 Staszów, Poland

al. Tysiąclecia Państwa Polskiego 1324-110 Puławy, Poland

ul. Mostowa 30 A P.O. Box 163, 47-220Kędzierzyn-Koźle, Poland

ul. Kwiatkowskiego 7, 33-

101 Tarnów, Poland

ul. Kuźnicka 1, 72-010 Police, Poland

ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland

ul. Kuźnicka 1

72-010 Police, Poland

EUR 25,000

100.00

EUR 9,000,000

100.00

PLN 72,007,700

100.00

PLN 1,000,000

100.00

PLN 60,620,090

99.58

PLN 191,150,000

95.98

PLN 285,064,300

93.48

PLN 85,630,550

63.27

PLN 1,241,757,680

62.86

PLN 54,600,000

60.00

PLN 922,968,300

30.52

* Jointly-controlled entity.

The Parent and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023

Source: Company data.

1.2. Subsidiaries' organisational or equity ties

Equity interests held by the subsidiaries in other entities of the Group as at 31 December 2023

Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY

Ownership interest

Company

(%)

Share capital

PLN 68,639

Agrochem Puławy Sp. z o.o.

100.00

thousand

PLN 15,001

SCF Natural Sp. z o.o.

100.00

thousand

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Fosforowe Gdańsk Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa

PLN 59,003

Azoty FOSFORY")

99.19

thousand

PLN 3,528

Remzap Sp. z o.o.

97.17

thousand

Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Chorzów S.A. ("Grupa Azoty

PLN 94,700

CHORZÓW")

96.48

thousand

PLN 1,117

STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o.

96.15

thousand

PLN 892

Prozap Sp. z o.o.

78.86

thousand

PLN 19,500

Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o.

50.00

thousand

PLN 54,600

Grupa Azoty KOLTAR

20.00

thousand

Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY and the subsidiaries in which it holds equity interests of more than 50%, with the exception of STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o., are consolidated using the full method. STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o. is excluded from consolidation due to immateriality. Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o. is consolidated using the equity method.

Grupa Azoty POLICE

Ownership interest

Company

(%)

Share capital

Grupa Azoty Transtech Sp. z o.o.

100.00

PLN 9,783 thousand

Grupa Azoty Police Serwis Sp. z o.o.

100.00

PLN 21,426

thousand

Grupa Azoty Africa S.A. w likwidacji (in liquidation)

99.99

XOF 132,000

thousand1)

Zarząd Morskiego Portu Police Sp. z o.o.

99.91

PLN 32,642 thousand

Budchem Sp. z o.o. w upadłości likwidacyjnej (in

48.96

PLN 1,201 thousand

liquidation bankruptcy)

Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A.2) ("Grupa Azoty

34.41

PLN 922,968

POLYOLEFINS")

thousand

Kemipol Sp. z o.o.

33.99

PLN 3,445 thousand

Prozap Sp. z o.o.

7.35

PLN 892 thousand

  1. XOF is the West African CFA franc.
  2. The Parent directly holds 30.52% of shares in Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS S.A.

Kemipol Sp. z o.o. and Budchem Sp. z o.o. are accounted for using the equity method. The subsidiaries of Grupa Azoty POLICE are fully consolidated.

Through the Grupa Azoty Police Foundation for the Development of Volleyball (the "Foundation"), Grupa Azoty POLICE is related to KPS Chemik Police S.A., with its registered office at ul. Kuźnicka 1, 72-010 Police and the share capital of PLN 100 thousand. The Foundation, holding 100% of shares in KPS Chemik Police S.A., was established by Grupa Azoty POLICE, its sole Founder. In the performance of the obligation laid down in the Foundation's Articles of Association, within the scope of powers of the Founders' Meeting, Grupa Azoty POLICE makes decisions, inter alia, on how the Foundation votes at the General Meeting of KPS Chemik Police S.A.

Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN

Ownership interest

Company

(%)

Share capital

PLN 6,000

ZAKSA S.A.

92.45

thousand

PLN 85,631

Grupa Azoty PKCH

36.73

thousand

PLN 54,600

Grupa Azoty KOLTAR

20.00

thousand

ZAKSA S.A. is fully consolidated. The associates of Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN are fully consolidated.

Grupa Azoty PKCH

Ownership interest

Company

(%)

Share capital

PLN 21,749

Grupa Azoty Jednostka Ratownictwa

Chemicznego Sp. z o.o.1)

100.00

thousand

PLN 11,567

Grupa Azoty Prorem Sp. z o.o.2)

100.00

thousand

Grupa Azoty Automatyka Sp. z o.o.

77.86

PLN 4,654 thousand

  1. Grupa Azoty Jednostka Ratownictwa Chemicznego Sp. z o.o. holds 12% of shares in EKOTAR Sp. z o.o.
  2. Grupa Azoty Prorem Sp. z o.o. holds 12% of shares in EKOTAR Sp. z o.o.

All subsidiaries of Grupa Azoty PKCh are fully consolidated.

COMPO EXPERT

Company

COMPO EXPERT International GmbH

COMPO EXPERT International GmbH

Company

COMPO EXPERT GmbH COMPO EXPERT Italia S.r.l. COMPO EXPERT Spain S.L.

COMPO EXPERT Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. COMPO EXPERT France SAS

COMPO EXPERT Polska Sp. z o.o. COMPO EXPERT Hellas S.A. COMPO EXPERT UK Ltd.

COMPO EXPERT Techn. (Shenzen) Co. Ltd. COMPO EXPERT Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd. COMPO EXPERT USA&CANADA Inc.

COMPO EXPERT Brasil Fertilizantes Ltda.1) COMPO EXPERT Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.2) COMPO EXPERT India Private Limited COMPO EXPERT Benelux N.V.3)

COMPO EXPERT Mexico S.A. de C.V.4) COMPO EXPERT Egypt LLC5)

COMPO EXPERT Turkey Tarim Sanai ve Ticaret Ltd. Şirketi6)

Ownership interest

(%)

Share capital

100.00

EUR 25 thousand

Ownership interest

(%)

Share capital

100.00

EUR 25 thousand

100.00

EUR 10 thousand

100.00

EUR 3 thousand

100.00

EUR 2 thousand

100.00

EUR 524 thousand

100.00

PLN 6 thousand

100.00

EUR 60 thousand

100.00

GBP 1

100.00

CNY 2,810 thousand

100.00

MYR 500 thousand

100.00

USD 1

99.99

BRL 26,199 thousand

99.99

CLP 1,528,560 thousand

99.99

INR 2,500 thousand

99.99

EUR 7,965 thousand

99.99

MXN 100 thousand

99.90

EGP 100 thousand

96.17TRY 264,375

90.00 ARS 41,199 thousand Page 10 of 174

