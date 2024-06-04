This Directors' Report presents the key events which occurred in the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 at the Grupa Azoty Group and Grupa Azoty S.A., the Group's Parent. This Report includes all information which is essential for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's financial condition and assets, including the results of their operations, as well as a description of risks and threats. It also presents financial and non-financial indicators, if material for the assessment of the Group's and the Parent's condition, as well as additional explanations on the amounts presented in the consolidated and separate financial statements.
Contents
1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent
1.3. Changes in the organisational structure
14
2.
Management policy
15
2.1. Parent's organisational chart as at 31 December 2023
15
2.2. Changes in key management policies
16
2.3.
Workforce
16
3.
Business overview
17
3.1.
Business segments
17
3.2. Overview of key products
21
3.3. Sales markets and procurement sources
24
3.4.
Seasonality of operations
26
3.5. Agreements, including credit facility and loan agreements, guarantees and sureties
27
3.5.1.
Significant agreements
27
3.5.2.
Credit facility and loan agreements and annexes
28
3.5.3.
Commercial contracts
35
3.5.4.
Insurance agreements
36
3.5.5.
Project co-financing agreements
37
3.5.6.
Agreements between Grupa Azoty Group companies
38
3.5.7.
Sureties and guarantees
39
3.6.
Significant events
42
3.6.1.
Implementation of the Polimery Police project
42
3.6.2.
Other significant events
47
4. Growth strategy and policy
51
4.1. Strategy and growth directions
51
4.2. Growth prospects and market strategy
51
4.3. Key investments in Poland and abroad
53
4.4.
Equity investments
56
4.5. Feasibility of investment plans
56
4.6.
Significant R&D achievements
56
5. Current financial position and assets
59
5.1. Assessment of factors and one-off events with a material impact on operations and financial results ..
59
5.2.
Market overview
61
5.3. Key financial and economic data
77
5.3.1.
Consolidated financial information
77
5.3.2.
Segments' consolidated financial information
78
5.3.3.
Structure of consolidated operating expenses
80
5.3.4.
Structure of consolidated assets, equity and liabilities
80
5.3.5.
Consolidated financial ratios
82
5.3.6.
Parent's financial results
83
5.3.7.
Financial results of the Parent's segments
83
5.3.8.
Structure of the Parent's operating expenses
85
5.3.9.
Structure of the Parent's assets, equity and liabilities
86
5.3.10.
Parent's financial ratios
87
5.4.
Financial liquidity
89
5.5. Management of financial resources and assets
90
5.6.
Bank deposits
90
5.7.
Material off-balance-sheet items
90
5.8. Financial instruments - risk management policy and risk management instruments, objectives and
methods
91
5.9. Expected financial condition
93
6.
Risk, threats and growth prospects
94
6.1. Significant risk factors and threats
94
6.2. Significant external and internal growth factors
103
7.
Shares and shareholding structure
109
7.1. Total number and par value of Grupa Azoty shares, holdings of the shares by supervisory and
management personnel, and interests of such persons in the Parent's related entities
.................
109
7.2.
Treasury shares held by the Parent, the Group companies and persons acting on their behalf
109
7.3.
Grupa Azoty shares
109
8. Statement of compliance with corporate governance standards
118
8.1. Corporate governance code applicable to the Parent and the place where the text of the code is
available to the public
118
8.2. Information on the Parent's non-compliance, if any, with the corporate governance standards and
reasons for such non-compliance
119
8.3.
Internal control and risk management systems
124
8.4.
Management standards and systems
125
8.5.
Shareholding structure
126
8.6.
Special control powers of securities holders
127
8.7.
Rules governing amendments to the Parent's Articles of Association
127
8.8.
Restrictions on voting rights
127
8.9.
Restrictions on the transferability of securities
128
8.10. Rules governing appointment and removal of the management staff; powers of the management staff,
including in particular the authority to resolve to issue or buy back shares
128
8.11. Operation of the General Meeting
129
8.12. Composition and operation of the Company's management and supervisory bodies
132
8.13. Diversity policy
152
8.14. Remuneration policy
153
8.15. Sponsorship, charitable or similar activities
155
9. Report on entertainment expenses, legal costs, marketing costs, public relations and social
communication expenses, and management consultancy fees
162
9.1.1.
Introduction
162
9.1.2.
Expenses
162
10.
Other material information and events
163
10.1. Qualified auditor
163
10.2. Environmental performance
165
11.
Non-financial report
172
12.
Additional information
172
1. General information on the Grupa Azoty Group and its Parent
1.1. Organisation and structure
Parent
Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent" or the "Company") is the Parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Grupa Azoty Group", the "Group"). Its principal business comprises manufacturing, trading and service activities related to engineering plastics and their intermediates, and nitrogen fertilizers.
The Parent operates its own research facilities, concentrating both on research into new products and technologies, and on advancing existing products.
The Parent has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange ("WSE") since 30 June 2008. It is included in the WIG, WIG30, mWIG40, WIG-Chemia,WIG.MS-PET and WIG-Poland indices. It is also represented in a foreign index: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP INDEXES - MSCI POLAND INDEX. The Company is an ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting company.
The Parent's registered office is located at ul. Eugeniusza Kwiatkowskiego 8, Tarnów, Poland. Since 22 April 2013, the Company has been trading under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna. Its history goes back to 1927, when Państwowa Fabryka Związków Azotowych (state-owned nitrogen compound plant) was established in Mościce, a township later incorporated into Tarnów. The plant's construction was one of the largest investment projects undertaken in the Republic of Poland after it regained independence in 1918.
The Parent is an integrated manufacturer of polyamide 6, marketed as Tarnamid®. It also specialises in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers (nitrogen-sulfur and nitrate).
The Group
The Grupa Azoty Group is one of Central Europe's major chemical groups with a strong presence on the market of mineral fertilizers, engineering plastics, OXO products, and other chemicals.
Grupa Azoty has brought together companies with different traditions and complementary business profiles, seeking to leverage their potential to deliver a common strategy. This has led to the creation of Poland's largest and a major European chemical group. Thanks to its carefully designed structure, the Group offers a diverse product mix, ranging from nitrogen and compound fertilizers, engineering plastics, to OXO products and melamine.
As at 31 December 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group comprised: The Parent and direct subsidiaries:
- COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH - wholly-owned,
- Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH - wholly-owned,
- Grupa Azoty Compounding Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,
- Grupa Azoty Energia Sp. z o.o. - wholly-owned,
- Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A. - a 99.58% equity interest,
- Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. - a 95.98% equity interest,
- Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. - a 93.48% equity interest,
- Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. - a 62.86% equity interest,
- Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Sp. z o.o. - a 63.27% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. holding 36.73% of the shares,
- Grupa Azoty Koltar Sp. z o.o. - a 60% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy S.A. and Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn S.A. each holding 20% of the shares,
and a jointly-controlled entity:
- Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A. - a 30.52% equity interest, with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police S.A. holding 34.41% of the shares.
The Parent and the Group companies were incorporated for an indefinite period.
Parent's direct subsidiaries
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna
The company's registered office is located in Puławy.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Puławy Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY") specialises in the production of nitrogen fertilizers and is also one of the largest melamine manufacturers in the world.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna
The company's registered office is located in Police.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Chemiczne Police Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty POLICE") is a major producer of compound fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers and titanium white.
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna
The company's registered office is located in Kędzierzyn-Koźle.
The business of Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Kędzierzyn Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN") is based on two pillars: nitrogen fertilizers and OXO products (OXO alcohols and plasticizers).
COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH
The company's registered office is located in Münster, Germany.
COMPO EXPERT Holding GmbH ("COMPO EXPERT") is a holding company for a group of subsidiaries, including the main operating company COMPO EXPERT GmbH, one of the world's largest manufacturers of speciality fertilizers for professional customers. The group's products are sold in many countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, as well as North and South Americas.
Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH
The company's registered office is located in Guben, Germany.
Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH ("Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS") manufactures polyamide 6 (PA6).
Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.
The services of Grupa Azoty Polskie Konsorcjum Chemiczne Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty PKCh") encompass comprehensive design support for investment projects in the chemical industry − from study and concept work to engineering design, building permit design and working plans, to services provided during the construction, commissioning and operation of process units.
Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.
Grupa Azoty Koltar Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty KOLTAR") is a nationwide provider of railway services. It is one of the few organisations in Poland to hold licences required to perform comprehensive repairs of rail car chassis and tank cars used in the transport of dangerous materials (according to RID).
Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna
The company's registered office is located in Grzybów.
Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol Spółka Akcyjna ("Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL") is Poland's largest producer of liquid sulfur.
Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.
The business model of Grupa Azoty Compounding Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING") is based on a portfolio of specialised engineering plastics manufactured through the compounding of plastics, with the use of innovative technological solutions. The company manufactures and sells modified plastics.
Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
The company's registered office is located in Tarnów.
Grupa Azoty Energia Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Grupa Azoty ENERGIA") was set up to support the Group in delivering its Strategy for 2021-2030 in the area of energy transition and lower emissions from production processes. In particular, the company is to implement renewable energy projects on land owned and used by the Group companies, and to participate in acquisition and development projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy projects (modular nuclear reactors).
Parent's equity interests in subsidiaries and associates as at 31 December 2023
(in relevant currency)
% of shares held
Company
Registered office/address
Share capital
directly
COMPO EXPERT
Grupa Azoty ATT POLYMERS
Grupa Azoty COMPOUNDING
Grupa Azoty ENERGIA
Grupa Azoty SIARKOPOL
Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY
Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN
Grupa Azoty PKCH
Grupa Azoty POLICE
Grupa Azoty KOLTAR
Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS*
Krögerweg 1048155,
Münster, Germany
Forster Straße 72
03172 Guben, Germany
ul. Chemiczna 118, 33-101 Tarnów, Poland
ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland
Grzybów, 28-200 Staszów, Poland
al. Tysiąclecia Państwa Polskiego 1324-110 Puławy, Poland
ul. Mostowa 30 A P.O. Box 163, 47-220Kędzierzyn-Koźle, Poland
ul. Kwiatkowskiego 7, 33-
101 Tarnów, Poland
ul. Kuźnicka 1, 72-010 Police, Poland
ul. Kwiatkowskiego 8, 33- 101 Tarnów, Poland
ul. Kuźnicka 1
72-010 Police, Poland
EUR 25,000
100.00
EUR 9,000,000
100.00
PLN 72,007,700
100.00
PLN 1,000,000
100.00
PLN 60,620,090
99.58
PLN 191,150,000
95.98
PLN 285,064,300
93.48
PLN 85,630,550
63.27
PLN 1,241,757,680
62.86
PLN 54,600,000
60.00
PLN 922,968,300
30.52
* Jointly-controlled entity.
The Parent and its subsidiaries as at 31 December 2023
Source: Company data.
1.2. Subsidiaries' organisational or equity ties
Equity interests held by the subsidiaries in other entities of the Group as at 31 December 2023
Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY
Ownership interest
Company
(%)
Share capital
PLN 68,639
Agrochem Puławy Sp. z o.o.
100.00
thousand
PLN 15,001
SCF Natural Sp. z o.o.
100.00
thousand
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Fosforowe Gdańsk Sp. z o.o. ("Grupa
PLN 59,003
Azoty FOSFORY")
99.19
thousand
PLN 3,528
Remzap Sp. z o.o.
97.17
thousand
Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe Chorzów S.A. ("Grupa Azoty
PLN 94,700
CHORZÓW")
96.48
thousand
PLN 1,117
STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o.
96.15
thousand
PLN 892
Prozap Sp. z o.o.
78.86
thousand
PLN 19,500
Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o.
50.00
thousand
PLN 54,600
Grupa Azoty KOLTAR
20.00
thousand
Grupa Azoty PUŁAWY and the subsidiaries in which it holds equity interests of more than 50%, with the exception of STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o., are consolidated using the full method. STO-ZAP Sp. z o.o. is excluded from consolidation due to immateriality. Bałtycka Baza Masowa Sp. z o.o. is consolidated using the equity method.
Grupa Azoty POLICE
Ownership interest
Company
(%)
Share capital
Grupa Azoty Transtech Sp. z o.o.
100.00
PLN 9,783 thousand
Grupa Azoty Police Serwis Sp. z o.o.
100.00
PLN 21,426
thousand
Grupa Azoty Africa S.A. w likwidacji (in liquidation)
99.99
XOF 132,000
thousand1)
Zarząd Morskiego Portu Police Sp. z o.o.
99.91
PLN 32,642 thousand
Budchem Sp. z o.o. w upadłości likwidacyjnej (in
48.96
PLN 1,201 thousand
liquidation bankruptcy)
Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A.2) ("Grupa Azoty
34.41
PLN 922,968
POLYOLEFINS")
thousand
Kemipol Sp. z o.o.
33.99
PLN 3,445 thousand
Prozap Sp. z o.o.
7.35
PLN 892 thousand
- XOF is the West African CFA franc.
- The Parent directly holds 30.52% of shares in Grupa Azoty POLYOLEFINS S.A.
Kemipol Sp. z o.o. and Budchem Sp. z o.o. are accounted for using the equity method. The subsidiaries of Grupa Azoty POLICE are fully consolidated.
Through the Grupa Azoty Police Foundation for the Development of Volleyball (the "Foundation"), Grupa Azoty POLICE is related to KPS Chemik Police S.A., with its registered office at ul. Kuźnicka 1, 72-010 Police and the share capital of PLN 100 thousand. The Foundation, holding 100% of shares in KPS Chemik Police S.A., was established by Grupa Azoty POLICE, its sole Founder. In the performance of the obligation laid down in the Foundation's Articles of Association, within the scope of powers of the Founders' Meeting, Grupa Azoty POLICE makes decisions, inter alia, on how the Foundation votes at the General Meeting of KPS Chemik Police S.A.
Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN
Ownership interest
Company
(%)
Share capital
PLN 6,000
ZAKSA S.A.
92.45
thousand
PLN 85,631
Grupa Azoty PKCH
36.73
thousand
PLN 54,600
Grupa Azoty KOLTAR
20.00
thousand
ZAKSA S.A. is fully consolidated. The associates of Grupa Azoty KĘDZIERZYN are fully consolidated.
Grupa Azoty PKCH
Ownership interest
Company
(%)
Share capital
PLN 21,749
Grupa Azoty Jednostka Ratownictwa
Chemicznego Sp. z o.o.1)
100.00
thousand
PLN 11,567
Grupa Azoty Prorem Sp. z o.o.2)
100.00
thousand
Grupa Azoty Automatyka Sp. z o.o.
77.86
PLN 4,654 thousand
- Grupa Azoty Jednostka Ratownictwa Chemicznego Sp. z o.o. holds 12% of shares in EKOTAR Sp. z o.o.
- Grupa Azoty Prorem Sp. z o.o. holds 12% of shares in EKOTAR Sp. z o.o.
All subsidiaries of Grupa Azoty PKCh are fully consolidated.
COMPO EXPERT
Company
COMPO EXPERT International GmbH
COMPO EXPERT International GmbH
Company
COMPO EXPERT GmbH COMPO EXPERT Italia S.r.l. COMPO EXPERT Spain S.L.
COMPO EXPERT Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. COMPO EXPERT France SAS
COMPO EXPERT Polska Sp. z o.o. COMPO EXPERT Hellas S.A. COMPO EXPERT UK Ltd.
COMPO EXPERT Techn. (Shenzen) Co. Ltd. COMPO EXPERT Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd. COMPO EXPERT USA&CANADA Inc.
COMPO EXPERT Brasil Fertilizantes Ltda.1) COMPO EXPERT Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.2) COMPO EXPERT India Private Limited COMPO EXPERT Benelux N.V.3)
COMPO EXPERT Mexico S.A. de C.V.4) COMPO EXPERT Egypt LLC5)
COMPO EXPERT Turkey Tarim Sanai ve Ticaret Ltd. Şirketi6)
COMPO EXPERT Argentina SRL7) Grupa Azoty Group
Ownership interest
(%)
Share capital
100.00
EUR 25 thousand
Ownership interest
(%)
Share capital
100.00
EUR 25 thousand
100.00
EUR 10 thousand
100.00
EUR 3 thousand
100.00
EUR 2 thousand
100.00
EUR 524 thousand
100.00
PLN 6 thousand
100.00
EUR 60 thousand
100.00
GBP 1
100.00
CNY 2,810 thousand
100.00
MYR 500 thousand
100.00
USD 1
99.99
BRL 26,199 thousand
99.99
CLP 1,528,560 thousand
99.99
INR 2,500 thousand
99.99
EUR 7,965 thousand
99.99
MXN 100 thousand
99.90
EGP 100 thousand
96.17TRY 264,375
90.00 ARS 41,199 thousand Page 10 of 174
