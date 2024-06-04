Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

1. General information

1.1. Basis of accounting

This consolidated report on payments to governments has been prepared in accordance with Section 6a of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Act") (Dz.U. of 2023, item 120, as amended), and presents payments to governments made by the Grupa Azoty Group with regard to the upstream sector.

To satisfy the requirements of Art. 63e-Art. 63k of the Act, the Grupa Azoty Group prepares a consolidated report on payments to governments including information on:

  • Total amount of payments made to governments in a given country, broken down into payments made at appropriate government levels;
  • Total amount of payments made to governments in a given country, at appropriate government levels, broken down into payment categories set out in Art. 63e.6 of the Accounting Act,
  • Where payments have been assigned by the entity to a specific project − total amount of payments for each project, broken down into payment categories set out in Art. 63e.6 of the Accounting Act.

Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent"), as the parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Group"), is obliged to issue a consolidated report on payments to governments as at 31 December 2023, including data of the Group companies operating in the upstream sector.

Payments to governments presented in this report are related to the exploration for, appraisal and production of sulfur in Poland.

1.2. Description of the Group

Group Azoty S.A. was entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register (entry No. KRS 0000075450) on 28 December 2001, pursuant to a ruling of the District Court for Kraków-Śródmieście in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, dated 28 December 2001. The Parent's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268.

The Grupa Azoty Group is one of Central Europe's major chemical groups with a strong presence on the market of mineral fertilizers, engineering plastics, OXO products, and other chemicals.

1.3. Upstream operations

In 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group included one company operating in the upstream sector: Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A., with its registered office in Grzybów, Kielce Province. Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A. is Poland's largest producers of liquid sulfur.

Sulfur is produced at the Osiek Sulfur Mine, based on a closed-loop system for heat and formation water. On the premises of the Osiek Sulfur Mine, there is a sulfur granulation and pastillation unit enabling transformation of liquid sulfur into granules (sized 0.5mm-6.3mm) and pastilles. The key purpose of the granulation and pastillation processes is to facilitate and reduce the cost of long-haul transport (by sea). The Osiek Sulfur Mine is the only operational sulfur mine in the world. Sulfur is typically obtained through refining crude oil and natural gas. This product is economically competitive to sulfur extracted using the underground melting method as the costs of its production are charged to the main product - oil or gas, and sulfur is treated as a by-product or waste.

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 3 of 8

2. Payments to governments by country

Payments by country in 2023

POLAND:

Central and local authorities:

Pierwszy Mazowiecki Urząd Skarbowy (First Mazovian Revenue

Office)

County councils

Urząd Marszałkowski (Marshal Office)

Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych w Radomiu (Regional Directorate for State Forests in Radom)

Izba Celna w Nowym Targu (Customs Chamber in Nowy Targ) Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej (National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management)

Ministry of Climate and Environmental Protection

Entities supervised or controlled by the authorities: Municipality and town municipal offices

TOTAL

Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Taxes levied on income, production or

Licence fees, rental fees,

profits, excluding taxes levied on

Royalties

entry fees, and other

Total

consumption, such as value added taxes,

considerations for

personal income taxes or sales taxes

licences or concessions

556

-

-

556

-

-

190

190

-

398

-

398

-

488

-

488

87

-

-

87

-

332

-

332

-

-

323

323

-

498

9,615

10,113

643

1,716

10,128

12,487

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 4 of 8

Payments by country in 2022

POLAND:

Central and local authorities:

Pierwszy Mazowiecki Urząd Skarbowy (First Mazovian Revenue

Office)

County councils

Urząd Marszałkowski (Marshal Office)

Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych w Radomiu (Regional Directorate for State Forests in Radom)

Izba Celna w Nowym Targu (Customs Chamber in Nowy Targ) Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej (National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management)

Ministry of Climate and Environmental Protection

Entities supervised or controlled by the authorities: Municipality and town municipal offices

TOTAL

Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Taxes levied on income, production or

Licence fees, rental fees,

profits, excluding taxes levied on

Royalties

entry fees, and other

Total

consumption, such as value added taxes,

considerations for

personal income taxes or sales taxes

licences or concessions

7,173

-

-

7,173

-

-

158

158

-

225

-

225

-

318

-

318

110

-

-

110

-

320

-

320

-

-

345

345

-

481

8,686

9,167

7,283

1,344

9,189

17,816

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 5 of 8

Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

3. Payments to governments by project

Payments by project in 2023

Taxes levied on income, production or profits,

Licence fees, rental fees, entry

excluding taxes levied on consumption, such as

Royalties

fees, and other considerations for

Total

value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales

licences or concessions

taxes

Payments at project level

Sulfur Mining Project

344

830

323

1,497

Total projects

344

830

323

1,497

Payments at entity level

Payments at

Grupa Azoty KiZCh Siarkopol S.A.1)

299

886

9,805

10,990

Total payments at entity level

299

886

9,805

10,988

TOTAL

643

1,716

10,128

12,487

  1. The largest item of taxes levied (PLN 212 thousand) is value added tax; the largest item of fees is property tax (PLN 9,581 thousand) and royalties (PLN 830 thousand).

Payments by project in 2022

Taxes levied on income, production or profits,

Licence fees, rental fees, entry

excluding taxes levied on consumption, such as

Royalties

fees, and other considerations for

Total

value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales

licences or concessions

taxes

Payments at project level

Sulfur Mining Project

317

801

345

1,463

Total projects

317

801

345

1,463

Payments at entity level

Payments at

Grupa Azoty KiZCh Siarkopol S.A.1)

6,966

543

8,844

16,353

Total payments at entity level

6,966

543

8,844

16,353

TOTAL

7,283

1,344

9,189

17,816

  1. The largest item of taxes levied (PLN 6,428 thousand) is corporate income tax; the largest item of fees is property tax (PLN 8,653 thousand) and royalties (PLN 801 thousand).

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 6 of 8

Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

4. Policies followed in the preparation of this report on payments to governments

4.1. Key preparation policies

This consolidated report on payments to governments has been prepared on a cash basis. In 2023, no in-kind payments were made.

The data contained in this consolidated report on payments to governments is presented in the Polish zloty, rounded to the nearest thousand. The Polish złoty is the Group's functional currency.

4.2. Key presentation policies

The following presentation policies have been applied in the preparation of this consolidated report on payments to governments:

Payments

Amounts paid to governments - appropriate tax authorities of the Republic of Poland, related to the exploration for, discovery, development and production of sulfur (upstream operations).

Governments

Government means any national, regional and local authority, including entities supervised or controlled by such authorities (including state-owned companies).

Projects

A project is defined as operational activities carried out in a distinct exploration area under a licence obtained for that area, which form the basis for payment liabilities to a government in a given country.

Payments are disclosed at project level, except where it is impossible to assign them to a given project - in such cases payments are disclosed at entity level.

Identified payment categories

  1. Taxes levied on income, production or profits of the companies, excluding taxes levied on consumption, such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.
    This payment category includes also excise tax on electricity consumption and interest accrued from the date of classifying amounts spent on acquisition or production of assets as tax-deductible expenses until the date on which the period of their use exceeds one year.
  2. Royalties.
    This item includes emission charges, annual charges, and environmental charges.
  3. Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees, and other considerations for licences or concessions.
    This category includes also payments related to tax on means of transport used in upstream operations and paid property taxes.

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 7 of 8

Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Signatures of members of the Management Board

Signed with qualified electronic signature

Signed with qualified electronic signature

_____________________

_____________________

Adam Leszkiewicz

Paweł Bielski

President of the Management Board

Vice President of the Management Board

Signed with qualified electronic signature

Signed with qualified electronic signature

_____________________

_____________________

Andrzej Dawidowski

Hubert Kamola

Vice President of the Management Board

Vice President of the Management Board

Signed with qualified electronic signature

Signed with qualified electronic signature

_____________________

_____________________

Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk

Andrzej Skolmowski

Vice President of the Management Board

Vice President of the Management Board

Signed with qualified electronic signature

_____________________

Zbigniew Paprocki

Member of the Management Board Director

General

Tarnów, 29 April 2024

Grupa Azoty Group

Page 8 of 8

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupa Azoty SA published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 14:07:07 UTC.