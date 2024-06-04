Consolidated report of the Grupa Azoty Group on payments to governments for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

1. General information

1.1. Basis of accounting

This consolidated report on payments to governments has been prepared in accordance with Section 6a of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Act") (Dz.U. of 2023, item 120, as amended), and presents payments to governments made by the Grupa Azoty Group with regard to the upstream sector.

To satisfy the requirements of Art. 63e-Art. 63k of the Act, the Grupa Azoty Group prepares a consolidated report on payments to governments including information on:

Total amount of payments made to governments in a given country, broken down into payments made at appropriate government levels;

Total amount of payments made to governments in a given country, at appropriate government levels, broken down into payment categories set out in Art. 63e.6 of the Accounting Act,

Where payments have been assigned by the entity to a specific project − total amount of payments for each project, broken down into payment categories set out in Art. 63e.6 of the Accounting Act.

Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Parent"), as the parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Group"), is obliged to issue a consolidated report on payments to governments as at 31 December 2023, including data of the Group companies operating in the upstream sector.

Payments to governments presented in this report are related to the exploration for, appraisal and production of sulfur in Poland.

1.2. Description of the Group

Group Azoty S.A. was entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register (entry No. KRS 0000075450) on 28 December 2001, pursuant to a ruling of the District Court for Kraków-Śródmieście in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, dated 28 December 2001. The Parent's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268.

The Grupa Azoty Group is one of Central Europe's major chemical groups with a strong presence on the market of mineral fertilizers, engineering plastics, OXO products, and other chemicals.

1.3. Upstream operations

In 2023, the Grupa Azoty Group included one company operating in the upstream sector: Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A., with its registered office in Grzybów, Kielce Province. Grupa Azoty Kopalnie i Zakłady Chemiczne Siarki Siarkopol S.A. is Poland's largest producers of liquid sulfur.

Sulfur is produced at the Osiek Sulfur Mine, based on a closed-loop system for heat and formation water. On the premises of the Osiek Sulfur Mine, there is a sulfur granulation and pastillation unit enabling transformation of liquid sulfur into granules (sized 0.5mm-6.3mm) and pastilles. The key purpose of the granulation and pastillation processes is to facilitate and reduce the cost of long-haul transport (by sea). The Osiek Sulfur Mine is the only operational sulfur mine in the world. Sulfur is typically obtained through refining crude oil and natural gas. This product is economically competitive to sulfur extracted using the underground melting method as the costs of its production are charged to the main product - oil or gas, and sulfur is treated as a by-product or waste.