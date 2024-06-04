The file contains: Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting to appoint members of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Supervisory Board of the 12th term of office Information on candidates to the Supervisory Board appointed from among persons elected by employees of the Grupa Azoty Group companies. Confirmation by the Central Election Committee of the validity of the election of candidates for members of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Supervisory Board of the new 12th term of office appointed from among persons elected by employees of the Grupa Azoty Group companies.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION NO. ____ OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. Pursuant to Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 36.1 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Mr/Ms to the Company's Supervisory Board of the 12th term of office. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows: For: ……………………………………… Against: ……………………………………… Abstentions: ……………………………………… STATEMENT OF REASONS: Pursuant to Art. 34.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board is composed of 5 (five) to 9 (nine) members appointed by the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2 and Art. 35 of Company's Articles of Association. Pursuant to Art. 50.6 of the Company's Articles of Association, the power to appoint members of the Supervisory Board, including its Chair, is reserved for the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2. of the Company's Articles of Association.

- DRAFT - These provisions are compliant with Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, which reads as follows: "The supervisory board shall consist of at least three or, in public companies, at least five members, appointed and removed from office by the general meeting." Pursuant to Art. 34.2 of the Company's Articles of Association, members of the Supervisory Board are appointed for a joint three-year term of office. The current 11th term of office of the Company's Supervisory Board commenced on 29 June 2020 and has expired. However, the mandates of members of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 11th term of office expire on the date of the General Meeting approving the financial statements for the last full financial year in which they held office (pursuant to Art. 369.4 in conjunction with Art. 386.2 of the Commercial Companies Code). In view of the foregoing, appointment of a member of the Company's Supervisory Board for the new 12th term of office is justified and necessary.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION NO. ____ OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Robert Kapka to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows: For: ……………………………………… Against: ……………………………………… Abstentions: ……………………………………… STATEMENT OF REASONS: Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION NO. ____ OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Tomasz Klikowicz to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows: For: ……………………………………… Against: ……………………………………… Abstentions: ……………………………………… STATEMENT OF REASONS: Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION NO. ____ OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Roman Romaniszyn to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption. The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows: For: ……………………………………… Against: ……………………………………… Abstentions: ……………………………………… STATEMENT OF REASONS: Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.

ROBERT KAPKA Education 2020: completed MBA programme at Dąbrowa Górnicza-based WSB University / received EY Academy of Business certificate 2013: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies. 2008-2009: completed postgraduate programme in polymer chemistry and technology at Ignacy Łukasiewicz Rzeszów University of Technology 1992-1997: received MSc degree in light chemical technology from the Tadeusz Kościuszko University of Technology, Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Technology Career Since 1999: Grupa Azoty S.A., Tarnów, Since 2013: Member of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Supervisory Board of the 9th, 10th, and 11th term of office 2016-2017: Chair of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH Since 2014: Director of Tarnów Production Unit, Plastics Segment 2014: Head of Production, Tarnów Production Unit, Plastics Segment 2010-2014: Deputy Head of Production, Plastics Production Unit 2010: Head of Production, Plastics Centre 2000-2010: Head of Caprolactam Polymerisation Division 1999-2000: Process Engineer 1997-1999: ZPZD WIMED, Tuchów 1997-1999: chemical engineering specialist, marketing specialist Other: 2015: Leader of AZOTY PRO Operational Excellence Programme 2010-2023: mentor and co-organiser of collaboration with OPCW under OPCW Associate Programme Foreign languages spoken: English Robert Kapka has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company. The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Tomasz Klikowicz EDUCATION 1979-1984: Faculty of Environmental Engineering, Silesian University of Technology in Gliwice 1975-1979 - High School No. 1 in Będzin CAREER Since Jan 1991: Grupa Azoty S.A.; current position: investment project specialist Oct 1987-Dec 1990: sales agent at District Horticultural and Bee Keeping Cooperative in Tarnów Mar-Sep 1987: investment project inspector at Tarnów Provincial Investment Project Directorate Nov 1984-Mar 1987: foreman at Zakład Robót Inżynieryjnych in Tarnów ADDITIONAL TRAINING AND COURSES 2010: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies. 2008: completed post-graduate programme in Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship at Kraków Business School, Kraków University of Economics Completed a range of training and other professional courses organised by Grupa Azoty in management systems, power engineering, RID/ADR transport of dangerous goods, and management OTHER Computer skills: MS Office (Word, Exel, Outlook) English - elementary Tomasz Klikowicz has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company. The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Roman Romaniszyn CAREER Since 2016: employee-elected Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.

employee-elected Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. Since 1996: Grupa Azoty S.A. (formerly Zakłady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Mościcach S.A.) Since 2003: Head of the Power Supply and Security Department at the Power Centre o 2000-2003: Deputy Head of the Power Supply and Security Division at the Power Centre o 1996-2000: process engineer at the Electrical Engineering Department EDUCATION 2010: AGH University of Science and Technology of Kraków - postgraduate studies in energy audit

2008: Cracow University of Economics - postgraduate studies in basics of entrepreneurship

1989-1994: AGH University of Science and Technology of Kraków, Faculty of Electrical

Engineering, Automatics and Electronics, full-time studies in Electrical Engineering, major in electric power engineering

AGH University of Science and Technology of Kraków, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Automatics and Electronics, full-time studies in Electrical Engineering, major in electric power engineering 1984-1989: Technical School Complex in Tarnów-Mościce TRAINING AND COURSES 2015: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies

state-owned companies 2015: completed a course for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies -

Zespół Ekspertów Manager of Kraków

state-owned companies - Zespół Ekspertów Manager of Kraków 2010-2011: completed EFL course at Brytania School of English, Telc A2 certificate

completed EFL course at Brytania School of English, Telc A2 certificate 2007-2008: completed management courses at Training Partners VOLUNTEERING Member of the Board of the Association of Polish Electrical Engineers, Branch No. 3 in Tarnów

Member of the Peer Disciplinary Board of the Association of Polish Electrical Engineers,

Tarnów Chapter

Tarnów Chapter Vice president of the Board of the PTTK (Polish Tourist Association) Branch at Grupa Azoty

S.A. in Tarnów-Mościce

S.A. in Tarnów-Mościce Deputy Chair of the Qualification Committee of the Polish Chemical Industry Engineers and

Technicians Association, Tarnów Chapter Roman Romaniszyn has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company. The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.