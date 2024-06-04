The file contains:
- DRAFT -
RESOLUTION NO. ____
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF
THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A.
Pursuant to Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 36.1 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Mr/Ms
to the Company's
Supervisory Board of the 12th term of office.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows:
For: ………………………………………
Against: ………………………………………
Abstentions: ………………………………………
STATEMENT OF REASONS:
Pursuant to Art. 34.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board is composed of 5 (five) to 9 (nine) members appointed by the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2 and Art. 35 of Company's Articles of Association. Pursuant to Art. 50.6 of the Company's Articles of Association, the power to appoint members of the Supervisory Board, including its Chair, is reserved for the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2. of the Company's Articles of Association.
- DRAFT -
These provisions are compliant with Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, which reads as follows: "The supervisory board shall consist of at least three or, in public companies, at least five members, appointed and removed from office by the general meeting."
Pursuant to Art. 34.2 of the Company's Articles of Association, members of the Supervisory Board are appointed for a joint three-year term of office. The current 11th term of office of the Company's Supervisory Board commenced on 29 June 2020 and has expired. However, the mandates of members of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 11th term of office expire on the date of the General Meeting approving the financial statements for the last full financial year in which they held office (pursuant to Art. 369.4 in conjunction with Art. 386.2 of the Commercial Companies Code).
In view of the foregoing, appointment of a member of the Company's Supervisory Board for the new 12th term of office is justified and necessary.
- DRAFT -
RESOLUTION NO. ____
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF
THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A.
Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Robert Kapka to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows:
For: ………………………………………
Against: ………………………………………
Abstentions: ………………………………………
STATEMENT OF REASONS:
Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.
- DRAFT -
RESOLUTION NO. ____
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF
THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A.
Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Tomasz Klikowicz to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows:
For: ………………………………………
Against: ………………………………………
Abstentions: ………………………………………
STATEMENT OF REASONS:
Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.
- DRAFT -
RESOLUTION NO. ____
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO APPOINT MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF
THE 12TH TERM OF OFFICE
OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A.
Pursuant to (i) Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, (ii) Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 34.1 and Art. 35 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), and (iii) Section 27 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group, the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
The Annual General Meeting hereby appoints Roman Romaniszyn to the Supervisory Board of 12th joint term of office as Member thereof elected by Company employees.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
The votes cast in a secret ballot were as follows:
For: ………………………………………
Against: ………………………………………
Abstentions: ………………………………………
STATEMENT OF REASONS:
Following the expiry of the 11th joint term of office of the Supervisory Board, the Annual General Meeting is required to vote on the presented resolution under the above cited provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company's Articles of Association.
ROBERT KAPKA
Education
2020: completed MBA programme at Dąbrowa Górnicza-based WSB University / received EY Academy of Business certificate
2013: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies.
2008-2009: completed postgraduate programme in polymer chemistry and technology at Ignacy Łukasiewicz Rzeszów University of Technology
1992-1997: received MSc degree in light chemical technology from the Tadeusz Kościuszko University of Technology, Faculty of Chemical Engineering and Technology
Career
Since 1999: Grupa Azoty S.A., Tarnów,
Since 2013: Member of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Supervisory Board of the 9th, 10th, and 11th term of office
2016-2017: Chair of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty ATT Polymers GmbH
Since 2014: Director of Tarnów Production Unit, Plastics Segment
2014: Head of Production, Tarnów Production Unit, Plastics Segment
2010-2014: Deputy Head of Production, Plastics Production Unit
2010: Head of Production, Plastics Centre
2000-2010: Head of Caprolactam Polymerisation Division
1999-2000: Process Engineer
1997-1999: ZPZD WIMED, Tuchów
1997-1999: chemical engineering specialist, marketing specialist
Other:
2015: Leader of AZOTY PRO Operational Excellence Programme
2010-2023: mentor and co-organiser of collaboration with OPCW under OPCW Associate Programme
Foreign languages spoken: English
Robert Kapka has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company.
The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.
Tomasz Klikowicz
EDUCATION
1979-1984: Faculty of Environmental Engineering, Silesian University of Technology in Gliwice
1975-1979 - High School No. 1 in Będzin
CAREER
Since Jan 1991: Grupa Azoty S.A.; current position: investment project specialist
Oct 1987-Dec 1990: sales agent at District Horticultural and Bee Keeping Cooperative in Tarnów
Mar-Sep 1987: investment project inspector at Tarnów Provincial Investment Project Directorate
Nov 1984-Mar 1987: foreman at Zakład Robót Inżynieryjnych in Tarnów
ADDITIONAL TRAINING AND COURSES
2010: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies.
2008: completed post-graduate programme in Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship at Kraków Business School, Kraków University of Economics
Completed a range of training and other professional courses organised by Grupa Azoty in management systems, power engineering, RID/ADR transport of dangerous goods, and management
OTHER
Computer skills: MS Office (Word, Exel, Outlook)
English - elementary
Tomasz Klikowicz has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company.
The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.
Roman Romaniszyn
CAREER
- Since 2016: employee-elected Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A.
- Since 1996: Grupa Azoty S.A. (formerly Zakłady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Mościcach S.A.)
- Since 2003: Head of the Power Supply and Security Department at the Power Centre o 2000-2003: Deputy Head of the Power Supply and Security Division at the Power Centre o 1996-2000: process engineer at the Electrical Engineering Department
EDUCATION
- 2010: AGH University of Science and Technology of Kraków - postgraduate studies in energy audit
- 2008: Cracow University of Economics - postgraduate studies in basics of entrepreneurship
-
1989-1994:AGH University of Science and Technology of Kraków, Faculty of Electrical
Engineering, Automatics and Electronics, full-time studies in Electrical Engineering, major in electric power engineering
- 1984-1989:Technical School Complex in Tarnów-Mościce
TRAINING AND COURSES
- 2015: passed the exam for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies
- 2015: completed a course for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies -
Zespół Ekspertów Manager of Kraków
- 2010-2011:completed EFL course at Brytania School of English, Telc A2 certificate
- 2007-2008:completed management courses at Training Partners
VOLUNTEERING
- Member of the Board of the Association of Polish Electrical Engineers, Branch No. 3 in Tarnów
-
Member of the Peer Disciplinary Board of the Association of Polish Electrical Engineers,
Tarnów Chapter
- Vice president of the Board of the PTTK (Polish Tourist Association) Branch at Grupa Azoty
S.A. in Tarnów-Mościce
- Deputy Chair of the Qualification Committee of the Polish Chemical Industry Engineers and
Technicians Association, Tarnów Chapter
Roman Romaniszyn has made a representation to the effect that he is not engaged in any activities competing with the Company's business, nor is he a partner or shareholder in any competing partnership or company or a member of governing bodies of such partnership or company.
The representation received by the Company includes a statement to the effect that the candidate to the Supervisory Board is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.
INTERNAL COMMUNICATION Grupa Azoty S.A.
From
Central Election Committee of the Company
REF. NO.: GKW/63/2023
Tarnów | 4 January 2024
TO
Supervisory Board of
Grupa Azoty S.A.
RE: confirmation of the validity of the election of candidates for members of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Supervisory Board of the new 12th term of office appointed from among persons elected by employees of the Grupa Azoty Group companies.
Acting pursuant to Section 26.6 of the Rules for the Election of Candidates for the Positions of Supervisory Board Members Appointed from among Persons Elected by Employees of the Grupa Azoty Group ("Election Rules"), the Central Election Committee concludes that within the prescribed time limit of three business days of the announcement of the election results, 11 complaints were received concerning the integrity of the election process as regards the Central Election Committee's decision to deem invalid votes cast in the first round of the election in the electoral districts: Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A., Kędzierzyn-Koźle Branch and Police Branch of Grupa Azoty Kołtar Spółka z o.o., Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A., and Grupa Azoty Puławy as well as votes cast in the second round of the election in the electoral districts: Electoral District No. 2 of Grupa Azoty S.A. and Grupa Azoty Compo Expert Group.
The complaints were submitted by:
- Marcin Potempa - a complaint concerning the decision to deem invalid votes cast in the first round of the election in the electoral districts: Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A., Kędzierzyn- Koźle Branch and Police Branch of Grupa Azoty Kołtar Spółka z o.o., Grupa Azoty Polyolefins S.A., and Grupa Azoty Puławy. The complainant demands that the votes be declared valid and, if their validity is not established, that the election be repeated in its entirety.
- Tomasz Gorczyca - a complaint concerning the decision to deem invalid votes cast in the second round of the election in the Electoral District No. 2 of Grupa Azoty S.A. The complainant demands that the votes be declared valid and, if their validity is not established, that the election be repeated in Electoral District No. 2 of Grupa Azoty S.A.
- Marcin Jurkiewicz - a complaint concerning the decision to deem invalid votes cast in the second round of the election in the electoral districts: Electoral District No. 2 of Grupa Azoty S.A. and Grupa Azoty Compo Expert Group. The complainant demands that the votes be declared valid and, if their validity is not established, that the election be repeated in the aforementioned districts.
1
