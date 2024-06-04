Pursuant to Art. 34.1 and Art. 36.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board is composed of 5 (five) to 9 (nine) members appointed by the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2 and Art. 35 of Company's Articles of Association. Chair of the Supervisory Board is appointed from among its members. Pursuant to Art. 50.6 of the Company's Articles of Association, the power to appoint members of the Supervisory Board, including its Chair, is reserved for the General Meeting, subject to the provisions of Art. 16.2. of the Company's Articles of Association.

Pursuant to Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.6 in conjunction with Art. 36.1 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company

- DRAFT -

These provisions are compliant with Art. 385.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, which reads as follows: "The supervisory board shall consist of at least three or, in public companies, at least five members, appointed and removed from office by the general meeting."

Pursuant to Art. 34.2 of the Company's Articles of Association, members of the Supervisory Board are appointed for a joint three-year term of office. The current 11th term of office of the Company's Supervisory Board commenced on 29 June 2020 and has expired. However, the mandates of members of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 11th term of office, including the mandate of its Chair, expire on the date of the General Meeting approving the financial statements for the last full financial year in which they held office (pursuant to Art. 369.4 in conjunction with Art. 386.2 of the Commercial Companies Code).

Therefore, in connection with the appointment of members of the Company's Supervisory Board for the new 12th term of office, it is also necessary to appoint Chair of the Company's Supervisory Board of the 12th term of office.