BDO spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. phone: +48 22 543 16 00 ul. Postępu 12 fax: +48 22 543 16 01 02-676 Warsaw, email: office@bdo.pl Poland www.bdo.pl Independent Auditor's Report for the General Meeting and Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. Auditor's report on the full-year financial statements Opinion We have audited the full-year financial statements of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), containing the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, the statement of profit or loss, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2023, and notes to the financial statements, including information on material accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements: give a true and fair view of the Company's assets and financial position as at 31 December 2023, as well as of its financial result and cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with applicable International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union and the adopted accounting policies;

comply with the form and content requirements laid down in the laws and regulations applicable to the Company and with its Articles of Association;

have been prepared on the basis of properly maintained accounting records in accordance with

Chapter 2 of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Accounting Act" - consolidated text: Dz.U. of 2023, item 120, as amended). This opinion is consistent with the additional report for the Audit Committee, which we issued on 29 April 2024. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with National Standards on Auditing, in the wording of International Standards on Auditing, adopted by resolution of the National Council of Statutory Auditors (the "NSA") and pursuant to the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017 (the "Act on Statutory Auditors" - consolidated text: Dz.U. of 2023, item 1015, as amended) and Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on specific requirements regarding statutory audit of public-interest entities (the "EU Regulation" - OJEU L 158). Our responsibility under these standards is further described in the Auditor's responsibility for audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (the "IESBA Code") adopted by resolution of the National Council of Statutory Auditors and with other ethical requirements applicable to the audit of financial statements in Poland. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

During the audit, the lead auditor and the audit firm were independent of the Company in accordance with the independence criteria set out in the Act on Statutory Auditors and in the EU Regulation. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Material uncertainty related to going concern We draw attention to Section 3.6. of the Notes to the financial statements, which sets out events including, inter alia, the persistence of adverse market factors that directly affect the financial position of the Group of which the Company is the parent, the extension of completion of the Polimery Police project, and the risk of potential events of default under the financing agreements, which may result in the reduction or termination of available financing. As indicated in Section 3.6, these events, together with the other information provided in that Section, indicate that there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those which, according to our professional judgement, were the most significant during our audit of the financial statements for the reporting period. They cover the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement, including assessed risks of material misstatement due to fraud. We addressed those matters in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and when formulating our opinion, and we also summarised our response to those risks. Where we considered it relevant, we included key observations arising with respect to the particular risks. In addition to the matter described in the "Material uncertainty related to going concern" section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We do not express a separate opinion on those matters. 1. Analysis of impairment of investments in subsidiaries In the financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the Company presented shares in subsidiaries with a value of PLN 4,786,741 thousand, representing 49.1% of the Company's total assets. In accordance with the Company's accounting policies, shares in subsidiaries are recognised at cost less impairment losses. Estimates of impairment of investments in subsidiaries are largely forward-looking and therefore subject to a significant risk of change due to changing market conditions. Given the inherent uncertainty as to the future realisation of material assumptions and the materiality of those assets, we considered the analysis of impairment of investments in subsidiaries to be a key audit matter. Disclosures in the financial statements Details of the Company's accounting policy for the measurement of shares in subsidiaries, including the principles applied in recognising impairment losses, are presented in Note 13 to the separate financial statements. In addition, in Note 13.1 and Note 13.2 to the separate financial statements, the Company disclosed figures concerning the identified key audit matter. Audit procedures conducted in response to the identified risk Our audit procedures in relation to the described key audit matter included: 2

assessment of compliance of the Company's accounting policy for the measurement of investments in subsidiaries with the applicable financial reporting standards;

identification, understanding and assessment of the process of impairment testing of shares in subsidiaries and the related internal control;

analysis of the financial statements of the subsidiaries, including their financial results, comparison of the net exposure in the Company's accounting books to the net asset value of the subsidiaries to identify possible indications of impairment of shares;

assessment of the Management Board's analysis of indications of impairment of investments in subsidiaries;

with the support of our valuation specialists - assessment of the macroeconomic assumptions used in the model by the Company's Management Board, including the discount rate, by comparing them with publicly available information, and verification of key assumptions and rationality of business projections, regarding in particular sales, production and operating expenses, by comparing them with historical data, and in the case of forecast prices - with publicly available external projections;

verification of previous years' budgets against actual performance;

analysis of the sensitivity of the model to changes in assumptions;

assessment of the analysis submitted by the Company's Management Board of the effect of events after the reporting date on prudent valuation;

assessment of the adequacy of disclosures of impairment testing of shares in subsidiaries. 2. Analysis of impairment of property, plant and equipment In the financial statements as at 31 December 2023, the Company presented property, plant and equipment with a value of PLN 1,692,025 thousand, representing 17.4% of the Company's total assets. As indications of impairment, related mainly to market conditions, were identified as at 31 December 2023, the Management Board performed an impairment test and estimated the recoverable amount of cash generating units, in which property, plant and equipment are the key item. Impairment testing of cash generating units largely relies on estimates made by the Management Board, including those relating to the strategy, revenue and cost forecasts, planned capital expenditure, weighted average cost of capital and the marginal growth rate. The estimates are largely forward- looking and therefore subject to a significant risk of change due to changing market conditions. Given the inherent uncertainty as to the future realisation of material assumptions and the materiality of those assets, we considered the analysis of impairment of property, plant and equipment to be a key audit matter. Disclosures in the financial statements Details of the accounting policy applied by the Company to measure property, plant and equipment are presented in Note 9 to the separate financial statements. In addition, in Section 4 and Note 9 of the separate financial statements, the Company disclosed the figures relating to the identified key audit matter and the key assumptions underlying the impairment test. Audit procedures conducted in response to the identified risk Our audit procedures in relation to the described key audit matter included: 3

assessment of compliance of the Company's accounting policies for measurement of property, plant and equipment with the applicable financial reporting standards;

obtaining an understanding and making a critical assessment of the principles and process of recognising impairment losses;

assessment of the Company's Management Board's analysis of indications of impairment;

obtaining impairment tests for cash generating units with impairment risk, conducted as at 31 December 2023;

with the support of our valuation specialists - assessment of the macroeconomic assumptions used in the model by the Company's Management Board, including the discount rate, by comparing them with publicly available information, and verification of key assumptions and rationality of business projections, regarding in particular sales, production and operating expenses, by comparing them with historical data, and in the case of forecast prices - with publicly available external projections;

assessment of the adequacy of impairment testing disclosures in light of the requirements of IAS 36 Impairment of Assets and IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements . Responsibility of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the financial statements The Management Board of the Company is responsible for the preparation, on the basis of properly maintained accounting records, of financial statements which give a true and fair view of the Company's assets, financial position and financial result in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards approved by the European Union, the adopted accounting policies, the laws applicable to the Company and its Articles of Association, as well as for the internal control that the Management Board deems necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free of any material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. When preparing financial statements, the Management Board of the Company is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, if applicable, any matters pertaining to its continuation as a going concern, and for adopting the going concern basis of accounting, unless the Management Board either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease trading, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company's Management Board and members of the Supervisory Board are responsible for ensuring that the financial statements comply with the requirements set forth in the Accounting Act. Members of the Supervisory Board are responsible for supervising the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibility for audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the NSA will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. The concept of materiality is applied by the auditor both in planning and performing the audit, and in evaluating the effect of identified misstatements on the audit and of uncorrected misstatements, if any, on the financial statements and in forming the auditor's opinion. Accordingly, all opinions and statements contained in the audit report are made taking into account the qualitative and quantitative materiality levels determined in accordance with the auditing standards and the auditor's professional judgement. 4

The scope of an audit does not include assurance on the future viability of the Company or on the efficiency or effectiveness with which the Company's Management Board has conducted or will conduct the affairs of the Company. In auditing financial statements in accordance with the NSA, we apply professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism, and: identify and assess risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, plan and perform audit procedures adequate to the identified risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

obtain understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control;

evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Company's Management Board;

draw a conclusion as to the appropriateness of application of the going concern basis of accounting by the Company's Management Board and, based on the audit evidence obtained, a conclusion as to whether any material uncertainty exists related to any events or conditions which may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditor's report to the disclosures in the financial statements about the material uncertainty or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and that we will communicate with the Supervisory Board all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated to the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the reporting period and were therefore considered key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. 5

Other information, including the Directors' Report Other information includes the Directors' Report on the operations of the Company and the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Group"), of which the Company is the parent, for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Directors' Report"), together with a statement of compliance with corporate governance standards, which is a separate section of the Directors' Report, and the non-financial report as referred to in Art. 49b.1 and Art. 49b.9 of the Accounting Act, which has been prepared as a separate document. Pursuant to Art. 55.2a of the Accounting Act and Par. 71.8 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated 29 March 2018 (Dz.U. of 2018, item 757, as amended), the Company's Management Board has prepared, as a single document, the Directors' Report on the operations of the Company and the Group, which we referred to in the auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Other information also includes a letter from the President of the Management Board, a representation from the Management Board, and information from the Management Board on the selection of the audit firm, which we received prior to signing this audit report, and representations from the Supervisory Board, which we expect to be provided with after signing this audit report (jointly: "Other Information"). Report on other legal and regulatory requirements Opinion on the requirements of Art. 44 of the Energy Law Our opinion on the financial statements includes an opinion on regulatory financial information ("Regulatory Information") prepared in accordance with the requirements of Art. 44 of the Energy Law of 10 April 1997 (the "Energy Law" - consolidated text: Dz.U. of 2024, item 266). In accordance with applicable laws, preparation of the Regulatory Information is the responsibility of the Company's Management Board. In addition, the Company's Management Board is required to ensure that the Regulatory Information is prepared in accordance with the requirements of Art. 44 of the Energy Law. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on compliance of the Regulatory Information with the requirements of Art. 44 of the Energy Law. In our opinion, the Regulatory Information presented in Regulatory financial information by type of activity in accordance with Art. 44 of the Energy Law in the Notes to the financial statements, prepared for the period 1 January-31 December 2023, is consistent, in all material respects, with the provisions of Art. 44 of the Energy Law. Representation on the provided non-audit services To the best of our knowledge and belief, we hereby represent that the non-audit services that we have provided to the Company and its subsidiaries are compliant with the applicable laws and regulations in Poland and we have not provided any non-audit services that are prohibited under Article 5(1) of the EU Regulation or Art. 136 of the Act on Statutory Auditors. The non-audit services we provided to the Company and its subsidiaries in the audited period are specified in the Directors' Report. Selection of audit firm 6