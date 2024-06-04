Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to delegate Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting President of the Management Board in the period from the date of the resolution until the appointment of a new President of the Management Board selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.

On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to remove Marek Wadowski from the position of Vice President of the Company's Management Board with effect from the end of day on 19 March 2024.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed resolutions to appoint, with effect from 20 March 2024, the following persons to the Management Board:

Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,

Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,

Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,

Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,

Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board.

On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board also passed a resolution to delegate Hubert Kamola, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting Vice President of the Management Board in the period from 20 March 2024 to the date of appointment of a Management Board Vice President selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.

On 12 April 2024, the Company received a letter of resignation of Mr Hubert Kamola, stepping down from the position of Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. On the same day, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to appoint Mr Hubert Kamola as a member of the Company's Management Board of the 12th term of office, effective 13 April 2024, entrusting him with the role of Vice President of the Management Board.

Following the changes, as at the date of authorisation of these financial statements for issue, the composition of the Management Board was as follows:

Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,

Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,

Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,

Hubert Kamola - Vice President of the Management Board,

Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,

Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board,

Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.

Supervisory Board

As at 1 January 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:

Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,

Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,

Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,

Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Marcin Mauer - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.

On 3 January 2023, Marcin Mauer resigned as member of the Supervisory Board.

On 11 January 2023, the Management Board received a statement from the Minister of State Assets acting pursuant to Art. 16.2 of the Parent's Articles of Association, dated 10 January 2023, on the appointment of Marzena Małek to the Company's Supervisory Board with effect from 11 January 2023.

On 27 November 2023, the Management Board received a notice of resignation from Marzena Małek from her position as Member of the Supervisory Board.

As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:

Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,

Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,

Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,

Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,

Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.

