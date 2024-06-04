Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023
(all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 3 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Financial highlights
(PLN '000)
(EUR '000)
For period
For period
For period
For period
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Revenue
2,313,522
3,960,797
510,892
844,826
Operating (loss)/profit
(450,005)
58,018
(99,374)
12,375
(Loss)/profit before tax
(1,669,157)
356,978
(368,598)
76,142
Net (loss)/profit
(1,600,306)
356,060
(353,393)
75,947
Comprehensive income for period
(1,566,132)
346,914
(345,847)
73,996
Number of shares
99,195,484
99,195,484
99,195,484
99,195,484
Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (PLN)
(16.13)
3.59
(3.56)
0.77
Net cash from operating activities
1,275,682
964,867
281,707
205,803
Net cash from investing activities
144,185
264,476
31,840
56,412
Net cash from financing activities
(1,710,173)
(1,703,528)
(377,655)
(363,357)
Total net cash flows
(290,306)
(474,185)
(64,108)
(101,142)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
1,341,688
1,816,416
296,283
387,436
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
period
1,053,441
1,341,688
232,630
286,178
As at
As at
As at
As at
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Non-current assets
7,662,003
8,752,737
1,762,190
1,866,295
Current assets
2,086,728
2,606,300
479,928
555,726
Non-current liabilities
352,913
2,487,605
81,167
530,417
Current liabilities
5,493,620
3,403,102
1,263,482
725,624
Equity
3,902,198
5,468,330
897,470
1,165,980
Share capital
495,977
495,977
114,070
105,754
Selected items of the statement of comprehensive income, statement of financial position and statement of cash flows have been translated into the euro using the generally applicable method described below:
-
Items of assets and equity and liabilities in the statement of financial position have been translated at the exchange rate effective for the last day of the reporting period:
the exchange rate as at 29 December 2023 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.3480 (table No. 251/A/NBP/2023); the exchange rate as at 30 December 2022 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6899 (table No. 252/A/NBP/2022);
- Items of the statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows were translated using the arithmetic average of the EUR/PLN rates quoted by the National Bank of Poland as effective for the last day of each month in the reporting period:
in the period 1 January 2023-31 December 2023, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.5284; in the period 1 January 2022-31 December 2022, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6883.
The translation was made using the exchange rates specified above by dividing amounts expressed in thousands of the złoty by the exchange rate.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 4 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Statement of comprehensive income
for period
for period
Note
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Profits and losses
Revenue
1
2,313,522
3,960,797
Cost of sales
2
(2,451,551)
(3,431,046)
Gross (loss)/profit
(138,029)
529,751
Selling and distribution expenses
2
(119,788)
(140,395)
Administrative expenses
2
(181,765)
(230,647)
Other income
3
71,248
20,160
Other expenses
4
(81,671)
(120,851)
Operating (loss)/profit
(450,005)
58,018
Finance income
5
402,083
528,603
Finance costs
6
(1,621,235)
(229,643)
Net finance income
(1,219,152)
298,960
(Loss)/profit before tax
(1,669,157)
356,978
Income tax
7
68,851
(918)
Net (loss)/profit
(1,600,306)
356,060
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/(losses) from defined benefit plans
23
(13,803)
(3,303)
Losses on remeasurement of equity instruments at fair
value through other comprehensive income
13.1
-
(2,569)
Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
7.3
2,623
1,116
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(11,180)
(4,756)
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Cash flow hedges - effective portion of fair-value change Income tax relating to items that are or will be reclassified to profit or loss
Total items that are or will be reclassified to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income for period (Loss)/earnings per share:
Basic (PLN)
Diluted (PLN)
55,993(5,420)
7.3
(10,639)
1,030
45,354(4,390)
34,174(9,146)
(1,566,132)346,914
8
(16.13)3.59
(16.13)3.59
The statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction
with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 5 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Statement of financial position
Note
as at
as at 31 Dec 2022
31 Dec 2023
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9
1,692,025
1,715,567
Right-of-use assets
10
70,302
47,445
Investment property
11
25,677
19,688
Intangible assets
12
41,660
44,122
Shares
13.1
4,794,740
5,719,622
Other financial assets
13.3
893,880
1,155,408
Other receivables
16
58,375
29,189
Deferred tax assets
7.4
85,344
21,696
Total non-current assets
7,662,003
8,752,737
Current assets
Inventories
14
270,257
497,333
Property rights
15
234,684
225,725
Derivative instruments
27.2
-
981
Other financial assets
13.3
201,760
141,405
Trade and other receivables
16
326,586
399,168
Cash and cash equivalents
17
1,053,441
1,341,688
Total current assets
2,086,728
2,606,300
Total assets
9,748,731
11,359,037
Equity
Share capital
18.1
495,977
495,977
Share premium
18.2
2,418,270
2,418,270
Hedging reserve
18.3
1,696
(43,658)
Retained earnings
986,255
2,597,741
Total equity
3,902,198
5,468,330
Liabilities
Borrowings
19
-
2,291,834
Lease liabilities
20
68,199
39,308
Other financial liabilities
21
155,858
23,340
Employee benefit obligations
23
71,718
55,930
Other obligations
24
1,500
-
Provisions
25
9,371
28,358
Grants
26
46,267
48,835
Total non-current liabilities
352,913
2,487,605
Borrowings
19
4,261,671
2,245,834
Lease liabilities
20
16,539
14,677
Other financial liabilities
21
370,019
192,339
Employee benefit obligations
23
6,468
5,987
Current tax liabilities
10
19,532
Trade and other payables
24
812,254
898,085
Provisions
25
23,995
24,127
Grants
26
2,664
2,521
Total current liabilities
5,493,620
3,403,102
Total liabilities
5,846,533
5,890,707
Total equity and liabilities
9,748,731
11,359,037
The statement of financial position should be read in conjunction
with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 6 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Statement of changes in equity
Share capital
Share premium
Hedging reserve
Retained earnings
Total equity
As at 1 Jan 2023
495,977
2,418,270
(43,658)
2,597,741
5,468,330
Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,600,306)
(1,600,306)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
45,354
(11,180)
34,174
Comprehensive income for period
-
-
45,354
(1,611,486)
(1,566,132)
As at 31 Dec 2023
495,977
2,418,270
1,696
986,255
3,902,198
As at 1 Jan 2022
495,977
2,418,270
(39,268)
2,246,437
5,121,416
Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Net profit
-
-
-
356,060
356,060
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(4,390)
(4,756)
(9,146)
Comprehensive income for period
-
-
(4,390)
351,304
346,914
As at 31 Dec 2022
495,977
2,418,270
(43,658)
2,597,741
5,468,330
The statement of changes in equity should be read in
conjunction with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 7 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Statement of cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before tax
Depreciation and amortisation Recognition of impairment losses Gain on investing activities
Interest, foreign exchange gains or losses Dividends
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets Decrease in trade and other receivables Decrease/(Increase) in inventories and property rights Increase in trade and other payables (Decrease)/Increase in provisions Increase/(Decrease) in employee benefit obligations Decrease in grants
Other adjustments Income tax paid
Net cash from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and investment property Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and investment property
Dividend received
Purchase of other financial assets Interest received
Loans
Repayments of loans
Other investing proceeds/(disbursements)
Net cash from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Interest paid
Commission fees on bank borrowings
Payment of lease liabilities
Payment of reverse factoring liabilities
Other financing proceeds/(disbursements)
Net cash from financing activities
Total net cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
for period
for period
Note
1 Jan −
1 Jan −
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
(1,669,157)
356,978
150,523
142,928
983,733
87,879
421
2,155
114,935
107,329
(219,614)
(340,542)
387,093
(22,868)
28
72,579
57,696
218,117
(187,778)
28
1,278,096
784,611
(19,119)
3,664
28
2,466
(2,249)
28
(2,578)
(2,504)
522
(2,430)
(22,335)
(20,002)
1,275,682
964,867
1,101
2,070
(185,205)
(174,420)
219,614
340,344
(35)
(12,018)
103,326
52,272
(111,675)
(100,000)
118,566
159,942
(1,507)
(3,714)
144,185
264,476
1,457,895
-
(1,658,383)
(613,161)
(301,272)
(189,270)
(3,639)
(3,512)
(15,237)
(13,538)
(1,186,364)
(884,613)
(3,173)
566
(1,710,173)
(1,703,528)
(290,306)
(474,185)
1,341,688
1,816,416
2,059
(543)
1,053,441
1,341,688
The statement of cash flows
should be read in conjunction with the notes to these full-year separate financial statements, which form their
integral part.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 8 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
Notes to the financial statements
1. Organisation of the Company
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company"), with its registered office in Tarnów, was established as Zakłady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Mościcach Spółka Akcyjna on 21 February 1991 by Notary Deed A No. 910/91. Since 22 April 2013, following registration of relevant amendments to the Company's Articles of Association, the Company has been trading under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (abbreviated to Grupa Azoty S.A.).
The Company operates in Poland in accordance with the Commercial Companies Code and other regulations. The Company is entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register maintained by the District Court in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under No. KRS 0000075450. The Company's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268. The Company has been established for an indefinite period.
The Company is the parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Group") and also prepares consolidated financial statements of the Group in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union.
The consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue on 29 April 2024.
The Company's principal business includes in particular:
- manufacture of basic chemicals,
- manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds,
- manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms,
- manufacture of plastics,
- managing of subsidiaries.
These financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Management Board on 29 April 2024.
These financial statements cover the year ended on 31 December 2023 and include comparative data for the year ended 31 December 2022.
2. Composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company
The Management Board
As at 1 January 2023, the Management Board was composed of:
- Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
- Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Tomasz Hryniewicz - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Marek Wadowski − Vice President of the Management Board,
- Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.
On 16 January 2023, the Supervisory Board removed from the Management Board one of its Vice Presidents Tomasz Hryniewicz.
On 23 January 2023, a recruitment procedure was initiated following which Marcin Kowalczyk was appointed to the Management Board with effect from 10 February 2023.
As at 31 December 2023, the Management Board was composed of:
- Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
- Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Marcin Kowalczyk - Vice President of the Management,
- Marek Wadowski − Vice President of the Management Board,
- Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.
On 19 February 2024, the Supervisory Board passed resolutions to remove the following Members from the Management Board:
- Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
- Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Marcin Kowalczyk - Vice President of the Management.
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 9 of 114
Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)
At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to delegate Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting President of the Management Board in the period from the date of the resolution until the appointment of a new President of the Management Board selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.
On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to remove Marek Wadowski from the position of Vice President of the Company's Management Board with effect from the end of day on 19 March 2024.
At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed resolutions to appoint, with effect from 20 March 2024, the following persons to the Management Board:
- Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,
- Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board.
On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board also passed a resolution to delegate Hubert Kamola, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting Vice President of the Management Board in the period from 20 March 2024 to the date of appointment of a Management Board Vice President selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.
On 12 April 2024, the Company received a letter of resignation of Mr Hubert Kamola, stepping down from the position of Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. On the same day, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to appoint Mr Hubert Kamola as a member of the Company's Management Board of the 12th term of office, effective 13 April 2024, entrusting him with the role of Vice President of the Management Board.
Following the changes, as at the date of authorisation of these financial statements for issue, the composition of the Management Board was as follows:
- Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,
- Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Hubert Kamola - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
- Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.
Supervisory Board
As at 1 January 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:
- Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,
- Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,
- Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,
- Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Marcin Mauer - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.
On 3 January 2023, Marcin Mauer resigned as member of the Supervisory Board.
On 11 January 2023, the Management Board received a statement from the Minister of State Assets acting pursuant to Art. 16.2 of the Parent's Articles of Association, dated 10 January 2023, on the appointment of Marzena Małek to the Company's Supervisory Board with effect from 11 January 2023.
On 27 November 2023, the Management Board received a notice of resignation from Marzena Małek from her position as Member of the Supervisory Board.
As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:
- Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,
- Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,
- Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,
- Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,
- Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.
On 31 January 2024, the Management Board received a notification from the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of State Assets, an attorney-in-fact of the Minister of State Assets, dated 31 January 2024, of the
Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna
Page 10 of 114
