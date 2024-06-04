Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna

for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023

(all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Contents

Financial highlights

4

Statement of comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

1. Organisation of the Company

9

2. Composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company

9

3. Material accounting policies

13

3.1.

Compliance statement

13

3.2.

Changes in applied accounting policies and data presentation

13

3.3.

Basis of accounting

16

3.4.

Functional currency and presentation currency

16

3.5.

Professional judgement and estimates

16

3.6.

Going concern assumption

19

3.7.

Foreign currencies

21

4. Impairment testing

22

5. Execution of Waiver and Amendment Letters

24

6. Other information

24

7. Business segment reporting

25

8. Notes to the financial statements

31

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31

Note 1.

Revenue from contracts with customers

31

Note 2.

Operating expenses

35

Note

2.1. Cost of sales

36

Note

2.2. Employee benefits expense

36

Note

2.3. Reconciliation of lease costs

37

Note 3.

Other income

37

Note 4.

Other expenses

37

Note 5.

Finance income

38

Note 6.

Finance costs

39

Note 7.

Income tax

40

Note

7.1. Income tax expense disclosed in the statement of profit or loss

40

Note

7.2. Effective tax rate

41

Note

7.3. Income tax expense disclosed in other comprehensive income

41

Note

7.4. Deferred tax assets and liabilities

42

Note

7.5. Change in temporary differences

43

Note

7.6. Unrecognised deferred tax assets and liabilities

45

Note 8.

Earnings per share

45

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

45

Note 9.

Property, plant and equipment

45

Note 10. Right-of-use assets

49

Note 11. Investment property

52

Note 12. Intangible assets

52

Note 13. Financial assets

56

Note 13.1. Shares

56

Note 13.2. Impairment losses on shares

58

Note 13.3. Other financial assets

58

Note 14. Inventories

62

Note 15. Property rights

63

Note 15.1. CO2 emission allowances

63

Note 16. Trade and other receivables

64

Note 16.1. Accrued expenses

65

Note 17. Cash

65

Note 18. Equity

66

Note 18.1. Share capital

66

Note 18.2. Share premium

66

Note 18.3. Hedging reserve

66

Note 18.4. Dividend

66

Note 19. Borrowings

66

Note 20. Lease liabilities

71

Note 21. Other financial liabilities

72

Note 22. Change in liabilities arising from financing activities

74

Note 23. Employee benefit obligations

75

Note 24. Trade and other payables

78

Note 24.1. Accrued expenses

79

Note 25. Provisions

79

Note 26. Grants

80

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

81

Note 27. Financial instruments

81

Note 27.1. Capital management

84

Note 27.2. Categories of financial instruments

84

Note 27.3. Financial risk management

86

Note 27.3.1. Credit risk

86

Note 27.3.2. Liquidity risk

89

Note 27.3.3. Market risk

91

Note 27.4. Changes in the terms or classification of financial assets

92

Note 27.5. Fair value of financial instruments

93

Note 27.6. Derivative instruments

93

Note 27.7. Hedge accounting

95

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

96

Note 28. Notes to the statement of cash flows

96

OTHER NOTES

97

Note 29. The Company as a lessor

97

Note 30. Contingent liabilities, contingent assets, sureties and guarantees

97

Note 31. Related-party transactions

98

Note 32. Investment commitments

102

Note 33. Impact of the war in Ukraine

102

Note 34. Information on sanctions

103

Note 35. Events after the reporting date

104

REGULATORY FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY TYPE OF ACTIVITY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 44 OF THE

ENERGY LAW

106

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Financial highlights

(PLN '000)

(EUR '000)

For period

For period

For period

For period

1 Jan −

1 Jan −

1 Jan −

1 Jan −

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

Revenue

2,313,522

3,960,797

510,892

844,826

Operating (loss)/profit

(450,005)

58,018

(99,374)

12,375

(Loss)/profit before tax

(1,669,157)

356,978

(368,598)

76,142

Net (loss)/profit

(1,600,306)

356,060

(353,393)

75,947

Comprehensive income for period

(1,566,132)

346,914

(345,847)

73,996

Number of shares

99,195,484

99,195,484

99,195,484

99,195,484

Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (PLN)

(16.13)

3.59

(3.56)

0.77

Net cash from operating activities

1,275,682

964,867

281,707

205,803

Net cash from investing activities

144,185

264,476

31,840

56,412

Net cash from financing activities

(1,710,173)

(1,703,528)

(377,655)

(363,357)

Total net cash flows

(290,306)

(474,185)

(64,108)

(101,142)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

1,341,688

1,816,416

296,283

387,436

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

period

1,053,441

1,341,688

232,630

286,178

As at

As at

As at

As at

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

Non-current assets

7,662,003

8,752,737

1,762,190

1,866,295

Current assets

2,086,728

2,606,300

479,928

555,726

Non-current liabilities

352,913

2,487,605

81,167

530,417

Current liabilities

5,493,620

3,403,102

1,263,482

725,624

Equity

3,902,198

5,468,330

897,470

1,165,980

Share capital

495,977

495,977

114,070

105,754

Selected items of the statement of comprehensive income, statement of financial position and statement of cash flows have been translated into the euro using the generally applicable method described below:

  • Items of assets and equity and liabilities in the statement of financial position have been translated at the exchange rate effective for the last day of the reporting period:
    the exchange rate as at 29 December 2023 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.3480 (table No. 251/A/NBP/2023); the exchange rate as at 30 December 2022 was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6899 (table No. 252/A/NBP/2022);
  • Items of the statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows were translated using the arithmetic average of the EUR/PLN rates quoted by the National Bank of Poland as effective for the last day of each month in the reporting period:
    in the period 1 January 2023-31 December 2023, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.5284; in the period 1 January 2022-31 December 2022, the average exchange rate was EUR 1 = PLN 4.6883.

The translation was made using the exchange rates specified above by dividing amounts expressed in thousands of the złoty by the exchange rate.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Statement of comprehensive income

for period

for period

Note

1 Jan −

1 Jan −

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

Profits and losses

Revenue

1

2,313,522

3,960,797

Cost of sales

2

(2,451,551)

(3,431,046)

Gross (loss)/profit

(138,029)

529,751

Selling and distribution expenses

2

(119,788)

(140,395)

Administrative expenses

2

(181,765)

(230,647)

Other income

3

71,248

20,160

Other expenses

4

(81,671)

(120,851)

Operating (loss)/profit

(450,005)

58,018

Finance income

5

402,083

528,603

Finance costs

6

(1,621,235)

(229,643)

Net finance income

(1,219,152)

298,960

(Loss)/profit before tax

(1,669,157)

356,978

Income tax

7

68,851

(918)

Net (loss)/profit

(1,600,306)

356,060

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gains/(losses) from defined benefit plans

23

(13,803)

(3,303)

Losses on remeasurement of equity instruments at fair

value through other comprehensive income

13.1

-

(2,569)

Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

7.3

2,623

1,116

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(11,180)

(4,756)

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Cash flow hedges - effective portion of fair-value change Income tax relating to items that are or will be reclassified to profit or loss

Total items that are or will be reclassified to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income for period (Loss)/earnings per share:

Basic (PLN)

Diluted (PLN)

55,993(5,420)

7.3

(10,639)

1,030

45,354(4,390)

34,174(9,146)

(1,566,132)346,914

8

(16.13)3.59

(16.13)3.59

The statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction

with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Statement of financial position

Note

as at

as at 31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2023

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

1,692,025

1,715,567

Right-of-use assets

10

70,302

47,445

Investment property

11

25,677

19,688

Intangible assets

12

41,660

44,122

Shares

13.1

4,794,740

5,719,622

Other financial assets

13.3

893,880

1,155,408

Other receivables

16

58,375

29,189

Deferred tax assets

7.4

85,344

21,696

Total non-current assets

7,662,003

8,752,737

Current assets

Inventories

14

270,257

497,333

Property rights

15

234,684

225,725

Derivative instruments

27.2

-

981

Other financial assets

13.3

201,760

141,405

Trade and other receivables

16

326,586

399,168

Cash and cash equivalents

17

1,053,441

1,341,688

Total current assets

2,086,728

2,606,300

Total assets

9,748,731

11,359,037

Equity

Share capital

18.1

495,977

495,977

Share premium

18.2

2,418,270

2,418,270

Hedging reserve

18.3

1,696

(43,658)

Retained earnings

986,255

2,597,741

Total equity

3,902,198

5,468,330

Liabilities

Borrowings

19

-

2,291,834

Lease liabilities

20

68,199

39,308

Other financial liabilities

21

155,858

23,340

Employee benefit obligations

23

71,718

55,930

Other obligations

24

1,500

-

Provisions

25

9,371

28,358

Grants

26

46,267

48,835

Total non-current liabilities

352,913

2,487,605

Borrowings

19

4,261,671

2,245,834

Lease liabilities

20

16,539

14,677

Other financial liabilities

21

370,019

192,339

Employee benefit obligations

23

6,468

5,987

Current tax liabilities

10

19,532

Trade and other payables

24

812,254

898,085

Provisions

25

23,995

24,127

Grants

26

2,664

2,521

Total current liabilities

5,493,620

3,403,102

Total liabilities

5,846,533

5,890,707

Total equity and liabilities

9,748,731

11,359,037

The statement of financial position should be read in conjunction

with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Statement of changes in equity

Share capital

Share premium

Hedging reserve

Retained earnings

Total equity

As at 1 Jan 2023

495,977

2,418,270

(43,658)

2,597,741

5,468,330

Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Net loss

-

-

-

(1,600,306)

(1,600,306)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

45,354

(11,180)

34,174

Comprehensive income for period

-

-

45,354

(1,611,486)

(1,566,132)

As at 31 Dec 2023

495,977

2,418,270

1,696

986,255

3,902,198

As at 1 Jan 2022

495,977

2,418,270

(39,268)

2,246,437

5,121,416

Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Net profit

-

-

-

356,060

356,060

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(4,390)

(4,756)

(9,146)

Comprehensive income for period

-

-

(4,390)

351,304

346,914

As at 31 Dec 2022

495,977

2,418,270

(43,658)

2,597,741

5,468,330

The statement of changes in equity should be read in

conjunction with the notes, which constitute an integral part of the full-year separate financial statements.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before tax

Depreciation and amortisation Recognition of impairment losses Gain on investing activities

Interest, foreign exchange gains or losses Dividends

Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets Decrease in trade and other receivables Decrease/(Increase) in inventories and property rights Increase in trade and other payables (Decrease)/Increase in provisions Increase/(Decrease) in employee benefit obligations Decrease in grants

Other adjustments Income tax paid

Net cash from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and investment property Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and investment property

Dividend received

Purchase of other financial assets Interest received

Loans

Repayments of loans

Other investing proceeds/(disbursements)

Net cash from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

Interest paid

Commission fees on bank borrowings

Payment of lease liabilities

Payment of reverse factoring liabilities

Other financing proceeds/(disbursements)

Net cash from financing activities

Total net cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

for period

for period

Note

1 Jan −

1 Jan −

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

(1,669,157)

356,978

150,523

142,928

983,733

87,879

421

2,155

114,935

107,329

(219,614)

(340,542)

387,093

(22,868)

28

72,579

57,696

218,117

(187,778)

28

1,278,096

784,611

(19,119)

3,664

28

2,466

(2,249)

28

(2,578)

(2,504)

522

(2,430)

(22,335)

(20,002)

1,275,682

964,867

1,101

2,070

(185,205)

(174,420)

219,614

340,344

(35)

(12,018)

103,326

52,272

(111,675)

(100,000)

118,566

159,942

(1,507)

(3,714)

144,185

264,476

1,457,895

-

(1,658,383)

(613,161)

(301,272)

(189,270)

(3,639)

(3,512)

(15,237)

(13,538)

(1,186,364)

(884,613)

(3,173)

566

(1,710,173)

(1,703,528)

(290,306)

(474,185)

1,341,688

1,816,416

2,059

(543)

1,053,441

1,341,688

The statement of cash flows

should be read in conjunction with the notes to these full-year separate financial statements, which form their

integral part.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

Notes to the financial statements

1. Organisation of the Company

Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company"), with its registered office in Tarnów, was established as Zakłady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Mościcach Spółka Akcyjna on 21 February 1991 by Notary Deed A No. 910/91. Since 22 April 2013, following registration of relevant amendments to the Company's Articles of Association, the Company has been trading under the name Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna (abbreviated to Grupa Azoty S.A.).

The Company operates in Poland in accordance with the Commercial Companies Code and other regulations. The Company is entered in the Register of Businesses in the National Court Register maintained by the District Court in Kraków, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under No. KRS 0000075450. The Company's REGON number for public statistics purposes is 850002268. The Company has been established for an indefinite period.

The Company is the parent of the Grupa Azoty Group (the "Group") and also prepares consolidated financial statements of the Group in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Union.

The consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue on 29 April 2024.

The Company's principal business includes in particular:

  • manufacture of basic chemicals,
  • manufacture of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds,
  • manufacture of plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms,
  • manufacture of plastics,
  • managing of subsidiaries.

These financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Management Board on 29 April 2024.

These financial statements cover the year ended on 31 December 2023 and include comparative data for the year ended 31 December 2022.

2. Composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company

The Management Board

As at 1 January 2023, the Management Board was composed of:

  • Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
  • Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Tomasz Hryniewicz - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Marek Wadowski − Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.

On 16 January 2023, the Supervisory Board removed from the Management Board one of its Vice Presidents Tomasz Hryniewicz.

On 23 January 2023, a recruitment procedure was initiated following which Marcin Kowalczyk was appointed to the Management Board with effect from 10 February 2023.

As at 31 December 2023, the Management Board was composed of:

  • Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
  • Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Marcin Kowalczyk - Vice President of the Management,
  • Marek Wadowski − Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.

On 19 February 2024, the Supervisory Board passed resolutions to remove the following Members from the Management Board:

  • Tomasz Hinc - President of the Management Board,
  • Mariusz Grab - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Filip Grzegorczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Grzegorz Kądzielawski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Marcin Kowalczyk - Vice President of the Management.

Financial statements of Grupa Azoty Spółka Akcyjna for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (all amounts in PLN '000 unless indicated otherwise)

At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to delegate Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting President of the Management Board in the period from the date of the resolution until the appointment of a new President of the Management Board selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.

On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to remove Marek Wadowski from the position of Vice President of the Company's Management Board with effect from the end of day on 19 March 2024.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board passed resolutions to appoint, with effect from 20 March 2024, the following persons to the Management Board:

  • Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,
  • Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board.

On 19 March 2024, the Supervisory Board also passed a resolution to delegate Hubert Kamola, Member of the Supervisory Board, to serve as acting Vice President of the Management Board in the period from 20 March 2024 to the date of appointment of a Management Board Vice President selected through a recruitment process, that period not to be longer than three months.

On 12 April 2024, the Company received a letter of resignation of Mr Hubert Kamola, stepping down from the position of Member of the Company's Supervisory Board. On the same day, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to appoint Mr Hubert Kamola as a member of the Company's Management Board of the 12th term of office, effective 13 April 2024, entrusting him with the role of Vice President of the Management Board.

Following the changes, as at the date of authorisation of these financial statements for issue, the composition of the Management Board was as follows:

  • Adam Leszkiewicz - President of the Management Board,
  • Paweł Bielski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Andrzej Dawidowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Hubert Kamola - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Krzysztof Kołodziejczyk - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Andrzej Skolmowski - Vice President of the Management Board,
  • Zbigniew Paprocki - Member of the Management Board.

Supervisory Board

As at 1 January 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:

  • Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,
  • Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,
  • Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,
  • Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Marcin Mauer - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.

On 3 January 2023, Marcin Mauer resigned as member of the Supervisory Board.

On 11 January 2023, the Management Board received a statement from the Minister of State Assets acting pursuant to Art. 16.2 of the Parent's Articles of Association, dated 10 January 2023, on the appointment of Marzena Małek to the Company's Supervisory Board with effect from 11 January 2023.

On 27 November 2023, the Management Board received a notice of resignation from Marzena Małek from her position as Member of the Supervisory Board.

As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:

  • Magdalena Butrymowicz - Chair of the Supervisory Board,
  • Wojciech Krysztofik - Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board,
  • Robert Kapka - Secretary of the Supervisory Board,
  • Monika Fill - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Bartłomiej Litwińczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Michał Maziarka - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Janusz Podsiadło - Member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Roman Romaniszyn - Member of the Supervisory Board.

On 31 January 2024, the Management Board received a notification from the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of State Assets, an attorney-in-fact of the Minister of State Assets, dated 31 January 2024, of the

