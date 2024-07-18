DRAFT

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HINC OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES

IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hinc of liability for his activities as President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE MARIUSZ GRAB OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Mariusz Grab of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE FILIP GRZEGORCZYK OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Filip Grzegorczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE GRZEGORZ KĄDZIELAWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1

JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Grzegorz Kądzielawski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE MAREK WADOWSKI OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marek Wadowski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE MARCIN KOWALCZYK OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 10 FEBRUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marcin Kowalczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 10 February-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HRYNIEWICZ OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−16 JANUARY 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hryniewicz of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-16 January 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT -

RESOLUTION

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024

TO DISCHARGE ZBIGNIEW PAPROCKI OF LIABILITY

FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023

Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),

the Annual General Meeting of the Company

resolves as follows:

Section 1

Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Zbigniew Paprocki of liability for his activities as Member of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.

Section 2

This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

