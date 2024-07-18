DRAFT RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HINC OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hinc of liability for his activities as President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MARIUSZ GRAB OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Mariusz Grab of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE FILIP GRZEGORCZYK OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Filip Grzegorczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE GRZEGORZ KĄDZIELAWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Grzegorz Kądzielawski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MAREK WADOWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marek Wadowski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE MARCIN KOWALCZYK OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 10 FEBRUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marcin Kowalczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 10 February-31 December 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.

- DRAFT - RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024 TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HRYNIEWICZ OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−16 JANUARY 2023 Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"), the Annual General Meeting of the Company resolves as follows: Section 1 Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hryniewicz of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-16 January 2023. Section 2 This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.