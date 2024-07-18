DRAFT
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HINC OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES
IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hinc of liability for his activities as President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE MARIUSZ GRAB OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Mariusz Grab of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE FILIP GRZEGORCZYK OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Filip Grzegorczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE GRZEGORZ KĄDZIELAWSKI OF LIABILITY FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1
JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Grzegorz Kądzielawski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE MAREK WADOWSKI OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marek Wadowski of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE MARCIN KOWALCZYK OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 10 FEBRUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Marcin Kowalczyk of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 10 February-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE TOMASZ HRYNIEWICZ OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−16 JANUARY 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Tomasz Hryniewicz of liability for his activities as Vice President of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-16 January 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
RESOLUTION
OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GRUPA AZOTY S.A. OF TARNÓW
HELD ON 27 JUNE 2024
TO DISCHARGE ZBIGNIEW PAPROCKI OF LIABILITY
FOR HIS ACTIVITIES IN THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY−31 DECEMBER 2023
Acting pursuant to Art. 393.1, Art. 395.2.3 and Art. 395.3 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 50.2 of the Articles of Association of Grupa Azoty S.A. (the "Company"),
the Annual General Meeting of the Company
resolves as follows:
Section 1
Having reviewed and approved the Directors' Report on the Company's operations and the Company's financial statements for 2023, the Annual General Meeting resolves not to discharge Zbigniew Paprocki of liability for his activities as Member of the Company's Management Board in the period 1 January-31 December 2023.
Section 2
This Resolution shall take effect upon adoption.
