The Grupa Azoty Group has released estimates of production volumes for September 2023, showing that production at the Grupa Azoty Group companies is steadily growing in line with rising demand for fertilizers. According to estimates, in September the Group companies produced 64,000 tonnes of compound fertilizers, compared to 54,000 tonnes in August. In the case of specialty fertilizers, the output for September is estimated at 15,000 tonnes, compared with 9,000 tonnes in August. The drop in estimated production of nitrogen fertilizers, from 251,000 tonnes in August to 227,000 tonnes in September, was mainly a consequence of an emergency shutdown at Grupa Azoty ZAK, which the company announced on September 5th.

In the last week of September, Grupa Azoty ZAK resumed nitric acid and mineral fertilizer production at minimum plant loads. More production facilities are currently being put back in operation and gradually ramped up to full capacity.

The increase in production levels is also evident from estimated production volumes of urea: 94,000 tonnes in September versus 86,000 tonnes in August, and polyamide: 8,000 tonnes in September, with 7,000 tonnes estimated for August. In other areas, the company is seeing a halt in adverse trends that is not yet reflected in production levels at this moment.

"Production volumes of compound fertilizers for September are significantly higher than in previous months, and in the case of nitrogen fertilizers the output is higher than the second-quarter average, even despite the plant failure that occurred at Grupa Azoty ZAK. The company is currently restoring production capacities, which should have a positive effect on our output figures in October and the following months. In the other areas, it is too early to announce a return to last year's production levels. However, we are envisaging such a scenario for the coming months," said Zbigniew Paprocki,Management Board Member in charge of production, CEO of Grupa Azoty S.A.