The Grupa Azoty Group has released its production volume estimates for November 2023, showing an increase in the Group companies' product output in nitrogen fertilizers and OXO alcohols. According to estimates, Group companies produced 282,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertilizers in November (up from 245,000 tonnes in October). The estimated volume for OXO products is 13,000 tonnes vs. 3,000 tonnes in October.

Production volumes in specialty fertilizers and polyamide have remained stable, showing no change from October figures. A slight month-on-month decrease was observed in compound fertilizers and urea. However, the output levels were in line with those reported in previous months, when production was growing.

"A noteworthy development is the uptick in nitrogen fertilizer production and the improved performance in the OXO segment. Polyamide production levels have remained steady for three consecutive months so this area certainly warrants intensified sales efforts. The influx of competitively priced plastics from Asia and uncontrolled imports of urea and ammonia into the European Union continue as major challenges for the Group companies,'" says Tomasz Hinc, President of the Grupa Azoty S.A. Management Board.

Production estimates for November are available at www https://tarnow.grupaazoty.com/en/investor-relations/current-reports-2 under Report for November 2023.